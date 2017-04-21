This is an economic battle between Britain and Germany

Germany knows the lead that a fractional advantage in GDP growth can produce over a decade. Yep, one nation grows at 1.1% and another at 1.6% and it doesn't sound much until you look at the lead after 20 years - 13% for these figures. That's been Germany's game plan since the 1970s - free riding NATO, skewing the rules, manipulating EU budgets and quiet economic sabotage to ensure their GDP growth is greater than ours. And now they're furious, they're incandescent with rage that they've been found out and that we're leaving. By doing so we ensure that our GDP takes the lead - not only will Trump make them pay an extra 1% of GDP to NATO, but they must pay 25% of the EU's budget from 2019 or see it unravel.
Hence the bullying, the threats and the attempted intimidation; we must pay €60bn, we must submit to the
This is not a new feeling though is it Raedwald...
We are like that, we don't need it written down, but the comment many people if asked about the EEC/EU will make first is... "Germany is just attempting economically what it couldn't do militarily"....
But that is ordinary folk for you, we are always miles ahead of politicians, just minus the smarmy way of putting things.
right-writes
Your analysis is correct, but your conclusion isn't.
Theresa May has called a General Election so she can pursue Brexit on her terms - and don't forget she was a Remainer.
With her own mandate, on her own manifesto, she'll be able to thwart both the extreme Remainers and those in her own party who want real Brexit.
She'll be signing us up for a version of Brexit-lite, with major concessions to the EU (ie Germany) in the form of money and policies, because the Establishment still wants the EU to hold together.
Yes, we'll be out. But we won't be free.
As for Germany, it hasn't taken anything it wasn't freely given by the other members. It was France who insisted on the single currency when Germany wanted to reunify. That gave Germany the opportunity to dictate economic and fiscal policy to the rest of the Eurobloc, including La Belle France, whose leaders so foolishly kid themselves that France is the joint leader of the EU.
Brussels is just a proxy location for Germany's game plan.
