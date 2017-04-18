Isn't it time we re-issued 'Protect and Survive'?

There will be many homes in Britain that still have the last edition of the Home Guide to Nuclear War, issued by the government as Protect and Survive. Maybe in a telephone drawer somewhere, along with the radiator bleed key and a 1976 warranty card for the doorbell. However, whole new generations will be unaware of the simple preparations they must make if we are faced with nuclear Armageddon. Technology has also moved on, so an updated edition of this friendly guide to mass extinction may be worthwhile.
It may be useful to remind the younger ones that iPhones are unlikely to work after an intense EM pulse, that a couple of tins of energy drink won't last long and that Facebook is unlikely to be widely available with which to share nuclear experiences. Ditto Instagram. It's also unwise to rely on take-away delivery services for food after the bomb falls, however impervious Mr Wu seems to Alpha particles. And as members of the family die and the bodies must be dealt with, Yell will not be the best source of home service providers.
It's about time we scared the youngsters.
And just how many of us have a good solid dining table these days?
Better encourage Ikea to stock up....
right-writes
Looking at the devastation in Syria after a protracted conventional civil war, I don't think anything built since about 1950 would stand up to a nuclear strike.
Any structure before that has been so undermined by 'home improvements' it'd topple on those unfortunates hiding under their IKEA prefabricated dining table.
