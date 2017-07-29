Corbyn's Labour - the party of naked nepotism

I've lost count of the number of scions of labour politicians who owe their own youthful place in politics to nepotism. As we've seen with the BBC, it's fine to preach equality and equal opportunity but drive a bus through it just so long as you're Labour. Never have I encountered such breathtaking hypocrisy, such stunning and meretricious mendacity as the self-righteous preaching of Labour and the BBC on matters of which they are the guiltiest of all.
It starts I suppose with campaigning for comprehensives but sending your own kids to private schools, with attacking privilege then ensuring your own privileged separation from normal folk, with preaching charity and frugality then wallowing in naked greed and avarice, with welcoming migrants into the homes of others but erecting gates on your own. Then it's the corrupt practices, the expenses thievery, the family dog on the payroll. Like Leonora Helmsley, these Socialistes believe that equality laws are for little people.
Now Corbyn's Momemtum gang of lawless rioters have circulated a class war video that must have been so easy to make - for it caracatures every Janus-faced fault of the party's leader and MPs, every cynical manipulation, every privileged and corrupt malfeasance by criminal Labour bosses. It is the perfect mirror in which Momentum's cynical capos may study their own cesspit morals.
Euan Blair. The Prescott boy. Jack Straw's lad. Corbyn's boy. Hilary Benn. Dan Snow. Stephen Kinnock. And all the other of the 'red Princes' - as numerous, corrupt and vile as their Saudi Arabian brothers. All bent. All undeserving. All crawling up the foetid stinking beshitten coat-tails of their bent parents like mutant roaches. A party that rids us of these foul abominations, that cleanses our democracy of this depraved and toxic corruption, will ever get my vote.
It's no good objecting to nepotism, as it is driven by the most basic instinct of any animal, which is to reproduce and nurture its kind. Everyone wants their own DNA to persist, and helping your offspring to succeed is pat of that.
All monarchies are arrangements to this end, and political families and business families are everywhere. And each family dislikes nepotism in all the other families.
What is objectionable is the hypocrisy, not the nepotism.
It is always a pleasure to watch Dr David Starkey shred these people on QT and watch them squirm in discomfort:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwRf0VIm2w4
As Anon states it's the hypocrisy of it all that sticks in the gullet that is the biggest annoyance from my point of view too.
What is raises my BP even higher is the straight face'ness with which they preach to us little people.
The unacceptable facet of the Left.
