We internet veterans have seen it all before ...

Many seasoned web users will recall when Netscape Navigator was the browser to have, when your modem had to dial the BT internet number, usually managing to connect after about six tries, when newsgroups were the means of downloading huge 56k jpg pics, sometimes downloading an entire image in fewer than ten minutes. Your modem would drop the connection every hour or so, and data lines were so congested that even a page of plain HTML 1.0 text would take several minutes to load.
So the dire state of the web today - the results of a mash between secure browsers, greedy Flash, ad-blockers and the attempts of commercial sites to overcome them, is really nothing new. The Telegraph crashes Firefox every other time I load it, one can't watch a streaming video and look at the Evening Standard at the same time (browser locks) and the machine sends at least three crash reports a day back to Firefox HQ.
Even Blogger is becoming unusable - capcha routines that frustrate participation and make commenting a chore, and unexplained faults that just freeze the screen (oops - there's another one!).
Is this all some great plan to get us out in the open more? Because really I'm as brown as a nut already from working outside and graft hard on house renovation during all the lighter hours. C'mon computer folks - the internet wasn't made for mono-tasking. We're quite capable of placing an eBay order, watching the news and making backgammon moves on the same screen at the same time - so sort yourselves out.
6 comments:
The Evening Standard? ........... Why? It was dire even before Little Lord Fauntleroy decided to turn it into a personal vendetta against Theresa May.
Firefox? Ditch it. Use (featureless) Chrome if you must but the latest IE from Microsoft is just fine. Install the free version of Malwarebytes.
Yes, I well remember the slow old days. I had a customer (Trinity Mirror) who used to have their free-after-eight internet service, "IC24" (do you remember IC24?) hosted on our platform at Brentford Cable & Wireless. Huge quantities of Cisco dial racks with 16,000 available simultaneous ports. And boy, did we make some money out of that lot! Now all gone - including the once-mighty C&W!
Firefox, Vivaldi or Chrome. Avoid IE like the plague, (and I'm not keen on Safari either).
Also, Maxthon is really quick if you're just browsing/reading.
Chrome seems to work pretty well at the moment. I can't remember the last time it crashed.
I remember the old days. I remember a great genius and visionary sneering at Netscape Navigator, saying that the internet wouldn't amount to much. A few years later the great man had second thoughts and a crappy Internet Explorer made its debut in Windows.
....the excitement at getting the latest 4800 baud modem after being stuck with 1200 baud....
The current 'problems' are down to the lack of compatibility between systems but we all know what would happen if there was a 'global standard'.
Sometimes I hanker for the simpler times - although the internet is very graphical and very much eye-candy there must be some occasion when simple 'text' is more than sufficient thereby increasing speed and reliability?
