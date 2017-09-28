British independence websites blocked by EU government in bid to stop referendum

Brussels, 28th September
British authorities have accused the EU government of blocking
websites aimed at spreading information about the country’s independence
referendum. The move is part of a crackdown on the British independence movement to prevent the vote, which includes the confiscation of ballot papers and the deployment of extra police officers to Britain. Separatists hope the referendum will go ahead on 1 October to decide
whether Britain, an autonomous former nation in the European Union, should
declare itself an independent country.
The EU government has insisted the referendum is illegal and is taking action to stop it, including the spreading of information seen to promote the vote. Earlier this week, police summoned 17 people for questioning over the development of web platforms related to the referendum. A police spokesperson told AFP the people were suspected of “disseminating a website for people to participate in a referendum declared illegal by the European Court of Justice”.
An organisation which manages how users find websites with the extension .uk was raided by the EU security police force, Politico reported. The .uk Foundation, which manages the register of domains ending in .uk, was forced by authorities to block websites with information about the referendum. The raid came shortly after the ECJ ordered the foundation block websites related to the vote. The homepage of the site Referendum.uk now displays a message stating: “This domain name has been seized pursuant to a seizure warrant under the Judicial Authority and is under its administration.”
A spokesperson for the British government told the Guardian the move was denying people the right to freedom of information online.
Remember, they can't rewrite the result of 23rd June 2016. We may be the last nation allowed independence in Europe.
3 comments:
Very drole Raedwald, but I fear you have it wrong, Ms Maybe's instincts are precisely to remove internet freedoms and legislate wrongthink.
The second last paragraph would therefore read somewhat like this:
A senior spokesperson for the British government told the Guardian that the government had prepared a proper course of action for all voters, it is available at yUK.gov/referendum/how to vote/, any ballots received contrary to this advise will be destroyed in accordance with EU guidelines.
Joking aside the Catalan referendum will be historic, perhaps for violence if the government tries to suppress the will of the people. At a minimum it will invigorate another round of tax avoidance and Basque-like civil disobedience.
Of course it will be the last referendum on the whether to remain or leave the EU. You can bet your last dollar on that. The EU will not allow it. The best that can be hoped for in future is that the EU collapses which is not that unlikely.
It's happening as we chew the cud down in Catalanshire.
FREEDOM! Kratos to the Demos! For the Catalans to get out from under the jackboots of Berlin and Madrid: I hope and pray!
