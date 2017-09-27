Con Coughlin: Saudi-funded Islamism better than Qatari-funded Islamism. For some.

It's always good to know there are some certainties in life, and Con's willingness to parrot the message of his contacts at the MoD are amongst them. Sometime, though, during his most recent lunch, he must have confused the reality, for today's column is contorted even for Con.
Although he half admits that Brit Islamist killers have well established links to Salafist / Wahhabi extremism from KSA, he points out that Qatar, too, sponsors terrorists who want to kill us, and selling 24 Eurofighters to Qatar is a mistake. The Saudis are our real friends, Con says, despite them funding a network of terrorist madrassas, mosques and Islamist infiltration, despite them exporting Islamist imams intent on the destruction of the west. He doesn't have to point out that KSA directly pays the salaries of 2,000 MoD staff and offers lucrative if ostensibly corrupt employment opportunities to retired officers and civil servants who can influence procurement decision making, as well as being a source of assured profits to the global arms manufacturers headquartered in the UK.
Clearly, for Con and his MoD chums, a few score Brits annihilated each year by Islamist killers is a reasonable price to pay for such lucrative wonga.
3 comments:
"KSA directly pays the salaries of 2,000 MoD staff" - didn't know this - source?
From a 2005 piece https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2005/mar/09/freedomofinformation.armstrade
MOD - Directly employed by KSA - 161
DESO HQ, Riyadh - 56
DESO London HQ - 81
RAF Al Yamamah trainers / technicians ~60
The real figure is believed now to be many times this number - they never admit the FTE equivalents in FOI responses
This should be publicised more. A disgrace.
