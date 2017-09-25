Deep anger at Brexit 'betrayal'

Although I have avoided writing a post that condemns Mrs May's handling of Brexit, the comments to the post below are unanimous in their anger, frustration and exasperation at the government's implementation of the Brexit vote. I share the frustration, but not perhaps the anger.
We are where we are. The only government that will implement Brexit has a knife-edge majority. We face a powerful, effective and international Remain lobby that seeks to reverse the vote. May's own ministers risk triggering an election that would put Labour into power and leave us in the EU.
The nation is deeply divided. That we won doesn't mean it's wise to trample on the sensibilities of the losers. Remember Churchill's 'Magnanimity' - we have to find a way back to a unified nation, to heal the bitterness, while still honouring the vote and implementing Brexit.
So no, you won't find puce spluttering fury here, nor pointless condemnation of the government. It's all far too serious for that. We are tiptoeing through a minefield. Yes, Hammond should go - or rather be re-shuffled to Agriculture or DFID. For now May's speech has made a number of conciliatory, utterly reasonable concessions which if rejected by the EU demonstrate a level of unreason that forces us to leave without a deal. Not our doing, guv; no nation could swallow their punishment.
I'm keeping my powder dry for now.
"The only Government that will implement Brexit has a knife-edge majority"
Yes, and that is the fault of the Remainer PM, who stuffed her Cabinet with Remainer MPs.
The reason the Cabinet Remainers want Brexit delayed is to give Merkel the time to organise her coalition and then for the EU to restructure into an inner, Federal Union, and an outer tier ...... so they can keep us in the outer tier.
EU Representative in the UK Nick Clegg - elected by no-one, representing the Globalists not the British people - admitted as much yesterday when he was expressing the hope that the people who voted Leave would die so the result could be overturned.
The Remainers disgust me. I find it very hard to be polite to them as they are attempting to overturn MY democratic rights.
I don't think the nation is divided, rather we have had three identikit parties stuffed with the the worst that Oxbridge PPE departments can inflict on us for the last forty years.
What will it take to get their hands off the levers of power?
As I have written before, I hope you are right.
Although I take your point about not “trampling on the sensibilities of the losers” the government could attempt more often to contest the false arguments put about daily by the EU supporters and try to talk about Brexit in a positive way.
It is disappointing that the “transition period” does not appear to be a transition at all since we will continue to be under the jurisdiction of the ECJ, paying into the EU budget, accepting FOM, unable to sign any trade deals or take back our fishing grounds etc. other than without any UK representation at the EU.
I think Mrs. May is hoping that an “event” will take place between now and the end of the transition period (whenever that is) which will stop Brexit.
May's Flo speech was pure waffle and nothing else; to just get her through the conference.
She gave no comment/offer/solutions to the Irish border, EU citizens' rights, or the divorce bill, so Barnier will quite rightly say no progress has been made, so no trade talks.
That woman is a waste of space and is taking us to disaster.
How did that magnanimity go for old Winston?
As I remember, he was crushed by people who are not so charitable, also known as the poisonous labour party... PLP, who used his wartime victory and accompanying post war charity and let that creep Attlee and his pals ruin this country for ever.
Remember this attitude is what gave us the envy of the world... the NHS.
Jeez, I bet the world is really envious...
No really.
