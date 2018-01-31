Smart meters will hurt the just coping

The Mail carries a story today that reveals the electricity companies are recruiting charity muggers - chuggers - to doorstep householders and pressurise them into having smart meters fitted.
I've written before about the risks posed by smart meters - chiefly the ability to remotely connect / disconnect the supply. A year ago, during yet another supply shortfall scare, the power companies let it slip that they needed smart meters to allow 'load management' - i.e. to impose rolling blackouts when demand exceeds supply, but to avoid disconnecting hospitals or households with dialysis machines. In a Ratner moment, they also let slip that wealthy customers who pay extra for their power could be exempt from 'load management' disconnections. Which is a useful reminder of the social effects of smart meters.
For the wealthy and comfortably off, smart meters pose few problems except alerting hacker burglars of times when the house is empty. No sooner have they left for a weekend in their Welsh cottage than burglars are alerted that the kettle and toaster haven't been used and bosh! that's the Philip Stark spiraliser gone.
For the poor, smart meters will add nothing to their misery. They're not allowed credit. They are already on smartkey supplies and pay pound-by-pound in advance for their power. At a rate significantly higher than the rest of us. If you've never stood behind some poor woman in the queue at the co-op as she empties copper coins on the counter to get another £3 on her key and not inwardly wept you have no soul.
No. It's the borderline strugglers, the financial jugglers, the overdraft army who will really feel the impact of smart meters. They will already have switched from a fixed monthly direct debit (that always gives the power company a balance of around £1,000 of one's money) to payment on actual readings. By massaging-down their self-readings they can give themselves some wiggle room until the annual compulsory reading by the energy firm - and even then can delay the catch-up reading by a week or so. Then they can wait to 'pay on red' and even then can wait until the 'notice of intended disconnection' arrives. All of which currently allows them to juggle enough to keep a clean credit record and avoid disconnection. But not with smart meters.
No wonder the power companies are so keen for smart meters. No more meter readers, and above all no more need for magistrate's warrants to break into a dwelling house to disconnect the supply. Just wait seven days after the red bill and -flic!- power disconnected. This will even give them the chance to charge, say, another £100 to -flic!- the power back on, so trebles all round.
Voluntary sign-up for smart meters is, apparently, well below the power companies' targets.
So it won't be long before Government will decide they should become compulsory.
I have no problem paying my bills, but I'm holding out as long as I can.
I have a flat that I restored before letting and that already had key meters installed, I found that topping these things up is generally quite tricky. The vendors, usually corner shops, will not accept credit cards and they often charge a pound to use a debit card. And as you say Raedwald the prices are outlandish to boot.
Fortunately I never added to my nightmare with tenants as my son needed a place and he has taken it and replaced the meters with standard old fashioned meters.
But on the subject of "smart" meters, I have read that these are to be made compulsory, but then I have also read that, "government" would like to see one in every household by 2021, but has no plans to make them compulsory.
Bearing in mind the UK government's (aka civil service's) disdain for democracy and citizen rights in general, I rather think the former will be the upshot, likely imposed on some spurious climate change wankery, or some such.
Does any reader know the truth, is it just another one of the finishing touches to the total communitarian invasion?
Likewise DeeDee - it's the prospect of an authoritarian government disconnecting dissenters that worries me, but it's alaso a vote loser for any party that *doesn't* declare it will remain a voluntary measure .. one more question to ask them all.
Yes, they're starting here, too - several years behind the UK, and still voluntary, but they'll catch up.
Its rolling blackouts or grid failure if you want windfarms.
There simply isnt another way around it.
The rich will just buy a battery to run the important stuff
Led DC lights right off the battery, a 2000w inverter to keep the fridge, freezer, boiler and tv going.
No electric no heat in most houses these days too....
I think they are just a pointless waste of time - another government boondoggle scheme to waste yet more tax-payers money. How can a smart meter possibly save anyone money? Does a cheaper tariff come with it? No it doesn't! So it's all bullshit.
“Load management” is coming for everyone if Parliament keeps giving in to the green lobby and attempts to convert all our electricity production to unreliable renewable sources.
I cannot myself see the general populace accepting this “load management”, even with all the efforts of the BBC, and there will be very strong demands (riots even) for the return of reliable gas power stations when they find they cannot run their TV’s and computers or re-charge their mobile ‘phones. Or left in the dark and cold all evening or when they get up in the morning.
But if I’m wrong on this point then many people will be installing petrol generators and the UK will sound like a third world country until Parliament also bans the use of these generators.
Then I suppose there will be an explosion in the purchase of personal electrovoltaic solar panels to be able to guarantee the production of small quantities of electricity for basic needs.
For load management to become acceptable it may be necessary for smart meters to be able to track and control individual appliances and for financial incentives to be given to those people willing to be cut off as and when necessary.
As you rightly point out Radders, smart meters are there purely as a "load management" system, anything else is just frippery to sell to a gullible public who swallow this sort of guff whole. Hell, they're completely insecure to boot.
Making them compulsory is hardly going to be a vote winner either - and compulsion always leaves a nasty taste in the mouth - especially when it comes to such a basic service as power.
The well off may well be able to pay, but for how long? One only has to look at the power car crash they are having in Australia right now to see that this way ahead is in now way sustainable. See http://joannenova.com.au/2018/01/melbourne-42000-homes-in-dark-no-fans-left-at-kmart-power-outages-due-to-secret-air-conditioners/
People should start asking the question - why is "renewable" power like solar and wind (both of which are free) is the most expensive?
@Domo, I think that there is some truth in what you say. We don't want power generated centrally if it isn't available on tap and delivered in an uncomplicated manner... i.e. x pence for each kw.
The purpose of smart meters is to manage the unreliable central supply that is inevitable with the "new technology" that is being foisted on us.
However, those that still have a couple of quid left over after the government has had its collective/communist/socialist/fascist/communitarian hands in our pockets, would be sensible to spend it on personal generation and storage products, the Musk wall battery, some roof gear comprised of photo-voltaic cells and inverse radiators (hot water), some ground rods, and a big fat diesel generator, all of which will help us maintain a smattering of independence in this difficult climate.
"Climate change" is nothing to do with climate, or weather, it is merely the penultimate act of the folk that have evil in their hearts... The bankers, the Soros's the Gates's and so on. They will not rest until they control everything, and when they do, they will realise that they have effed up, big time, the final act will be their own demise.
Of course some people won't need to pay extra to be on the priority list, these will be the policians etc. - 'the two-legged animals'.
The roll-out doesn't need to be compulsory, it will be like contacless credit/debit cards, your meter will become due for 'calibration' and replaced with a smart meter. Don't want one? Just as with the cards there will be no option or the only option will be the paupers card or meter, no credit, pay top-whack in advance, probably by your smart phone, which all poor people now have, (a priority before food/housing).
While I'm sure the powers that be are pushing smart meters as a demand management tool for the future, they've f*cked up royally, because they didn't insist on a standard meter and IT control system. Different companies are using different smart meters, with different IT systems. So if you sign up to a smart meter with one supplier, it won't be fully compatible with other suppliers. Some might be, but other not. It will function as a pure meter, but all other functionality would be lost, as the new supplier doesn't have the systems to control it. So all you would have to do is swap suppliers and the ability to control your meter would be lost. I understand that a new common standard meter is now being developed, but all the currently installed meters would not be compliant, and thus can be bypassed by moving to a different supplier.
So if the plan is to control the entire UK energy grid demand via smart meters they've just spent the last however many years installing a bunch of junk.
If the goverment are so keen on 'load management', why don't they start with the NHS, and stop interfering with power essentials even more important than a foreigner squirting kids in all directions and using my meagre pension to pay for the privilege.
