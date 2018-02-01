Postscript: Crapita and Smart Meters

Just a swift PS to the post below; it turns out that the whole infrastructure of smart gas and electric meters (new generation of which will use a common comms hub in each house that works with all power and gas suppliers plus 'enabled' appliances ..) is being rolled out by DCC Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crapita plc, now reportedly approaching a Carillion crisis. Hey ho.
There are two WAN options - one for South and Central UK and one for the North, based on radio transmission. And the documentation is interesting, confirming exactly the configuration of metallic shielding / faraday cage that will block the meters (well done, Steve) for anyone interested.
And from a skim through the technical docs, they're building in a lot of room for expanded functionality for those 'Comms hubs' - including an option for TCP/IP via packets carried on the hard power lines themselves, making wireless / radio HANs and WANs redundant.
6 comments:
"Authorised third parties"!! Authorised by who? Yet more intrusion into our lives...
"Including an option for TCP/IP via packets carried on the hard power lines themselves" Obviously a way round our efforts to thwart these devices by Faraday cages, and a final death knell for traditional AM broadcasting...
All of this skullduggery just so that they can switch us off?
Fekkers, if they devoted just a little 'energy' into ensuring plentiful and cheap supply................for a mere fraction of the sums presently involved to force Britain to go green, one cannot help but arrive at the conclusion - that all of this is so patently fuck all to do with "saving the polar bears".
As John Archer used to say, some one give me a reason why we shouldn't rise up and kill 'em all?
Anonymous @12:58
I cannot give you a single reason why we shouldn't rise up and kill em all
After all, they are intent on killing all of us aren't they?
Rapscallion, That's the way it is. They think they'll get away with it until the point where they take it too far, and they don't. I remember the shock on their faces when we voted Leave. In the end democracy is only the peaceful version of civil war. So if they ignore democracy . . . . .
In the end, you’ll have to have a smart meter, because they’ll stop making or re-furbishing the old ones. My son’s gas meter sprang a leak last year and the gasman had to fit a refurbished meter.
Dave Ward is right, ‘authorised by whom?’, and the next question is obviously ‘for what?’
An extract from the Onzo.com website:
‘Kantar, home to the world’s leading research, data and insight companies, was keen to explore a fresh approach to identifying consumer patterns in the home.
This initiated a ground breaking collaboration with ONZO, which involved analysing household energy data from smart meters in participant homes.
The outcome of this project was significant; not only were the results an accurate reflection of the participants’ activities in the home, it also demonstrated how energy data analysis could be applied to provide transformational insights around consumer behaviour.’
So are you going to be a willing or unknowing ‘participant’…?
There's software available that spoofs your browsing and 'misleads' the information that's harvested by advertisers, throwing all their research and calculations into conflict (wish I could recall what it was called though!) and I have no doubt that someone, somewhere will create a similar suite to conflict your electricity readings - if only to hide your times of movement at home, but hopefully to scramble the actual readings too!
The more the system tries to screw us over the more intent are the efforts at fighting back - and if they think they can outsmart the hackers they've got a nasty surprise in store.
