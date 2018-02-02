Brexit - the fork in the road

The fork in the road ahead is within sight. And now is when the Brexit saboteurs go into overdrive, and we get distractions such as that 'leaked' Treasury report. It appears that Treasury civil servants, without ministerial approval, authored an economic forecast document of unremitting gloom which was then somehow leaked. There is speculation in the press that a fifth column of Brexit saboteurs deep within government is throwing everything into the battle to secure membership of the Customs Union and possibly Single Market. Only this is simply not possible without abandoning Brexit.
So, adopting the responsible position of government, we deny absolutely any wrong doing on the part of the civil service, which maintains a strict political impartiality that had earned it the finest reputation in the world. Then we'll find the bastards in the Treasury responsible and post them to our mission in Chechnia.
This is just a distraction from the decision that the cabinet - including Hammond - must now agree. Which fork to take. AEP in the Telegraph is clear. Germany is refusing the UK even the pretence of a reasonable deal; they're taking the piss. The long term interests of the UK will not be served by accepting a humiliating deal that destroys our remaining economic advantages. We need to take the path of a clean Brexit, and WTO rules.
Sure, it will cause pain, confusion and chaos in the short term, but we will emerge strong and the EU will lose. And if Mrs May is not woman enough to take the plunge, then the parliamentary party will defenestrate both her and Hammond within a few weeks.
Now it's getting interesting.
6 comments:
Germany wants our cash only, simply to reduce the larger EU bill coming their way after we leave. However this will not change the final outcome; after we're gone the political imbalance in the EU will mean the rest of Europe will be under the control of a German funded EU = Germany rules EU, Germany wins!
It's not the fork in the road, it's the knife in the back.
If May is not woman enough to take the plunge, we hope the Conservative Parliamentary Party will depose May and Hammond (as well as Lidington) but I'm not confident they will.
The Parliamentary Party - and certainly the Grandees in the Lords - is largely pro-EU and they don't quite believe that enough of the British people are determined enough to leave the EU to sit on their hands at the next General Election and allow Corbyn and his bunch of Marxists to walk into No.10.
If there is one thing the most Remainiacal and the frothiest lipped, jackbooted, Horst Wessel whistling BrexSShiteurs agree on is that , however BrexSShite goes down, it will hurt the UK economy for a period. The only disagreement is how long that period will be and how bad the pain. So the report tells us nothing new.
What the report does tell us or perhaps, better, reminds us is just in how much contempt this current government holds parliamentary democracy in this cuntry...and just how fucking useless Corbyn is.
We need to take the path of a clean Brexit, and WTO rules.
Yes. As Mr Myagi says "You cross the street maybe..."
Not about money Ketch --never was.
If we have to suffer a while to win--well we've done that before.
We also used to hang traitors. So lets hope we can get back to that as well.
You might find yourself on the scaffold next to May. You could have time for a chat before the drop.
Hope you get a nice day for it--and BrexSShite that mate.
"It appears that Treasury civil servants, without ministerial approval, "
The UK chapter of the New World government.
Fire them, and strip them of their government pensions.
Post a Comment