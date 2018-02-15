Boris laid an egg fit for a curate

Yesterday was vintage Boris. I usually imagine him assuring anxious aides who are begging to see the text just hours before a speech is due to be delivered "Don't worry. Got a few ideas scribbled on a napkin. I'll wing the rest ...". Yesterdays speech, I suspect, was actually written in advance and cleared first by Mrs May. No cod Latin, no jokes about the War and only a hint of seaside postcard (sorry, Thailand).
There was also nothing for Remoaners to pick apart; it's hard to criticise someone bestowing hope, love and best wishes to everyone. What are they to protest? "No, we don't want good relations with the EU, we want, er .." so it was clearly written as a proper speech, all sunlight, optimism and rolling uplands. That's fine. I can buy into that. But it's not premier league stuff - mostly forgettable in ten minutes.
With one exception. The edible part of this curate's egg was the Foreign Secretary's warnings of the danger of a nation polarised by the Brexit vote. He's right. It's not enough to dismiss the 48% with "You lost. Get over it."
First, we have to leave. All the Soros money and the Gina Millar show need to play out, the Lords need to make their red leather benches damp and we need to get to March of next year. After that we have serious work in re-building a nation; those 48% are Britons, our brothers and sisters, with a share in and commitment to the United Kingdom every bit as great as ours (if mistaken or confused). Boris was spot-on with this one warning; our most urgent task after Brexit is not to secure trade deals, but to rebuild One Nation.
11 comments:
Those 48% are mostly socialist robots Raedwald, bent on denying their naturally conservative human traits... (we are all conservative).
The rest (of the 48%) are globalists and corporatists who have enough to gain that they are willing to forfeit their futures to protect their bank balances...
The bankers, the Soros's and those others that do not care about the children.
We're not one nation and I doubt if we ever will be again.
Decades of mass immigration; enforced multiculturalism and Scottish nationalism are as much to blame as the EU referendum and the refusal of a small percentage of mainly Elite Remainers refusing to accept the result.
BoJo's speech promised a "liberal" Brexit and continuing high levels of immigration..... "the people we need." I didn't see that on the ballot paper; people didn't vote for a "liberal" Brexit. They voted to take back control - including control of immigration.
Pandering to the globalists, who want the ability to import as many people to the UK as they deem necessary to continue, is not going to help create "one nation."
Yes following up on DeeDee99, that word "liberal" in this context actually means...
We mean to ignore you and carry on...
Johnson proved that later on when he suggested that those that were concerned about having their culture serried and forever being told to share an ever shrinking infrastructure with more and more newcomers, are reactionary faragists.
It seems that he is more May than Farage.
I don't trust the bastard.
I smell a large rodent when I'm promised rolling uplands and "rebuilding the nation", especially when told to share our ever shrinking infrastructure with even more uninvited immigrants who we don't want and can't house. And that should I not share that "liberal" view, I'm a raging xenophobe or something.
Personally I'd prefer the "blood, tears, toil and sweat" routine. Then I'd know I was in for a proper fight, BoJo's version is akin to having the wool being pulled over my eyes.
I smell sellout
I agree with rapscallion, beginning to sound like a sellout. what a 'May' speech! All lets be friends and hold hands. No wonder Barnier is getting more aggressive- there's nobody to opposes him.
Looks like the only people who have the clarity of thought on Brexit that's needed inhabit the back benches, such as JR-M and Dr. Redwood.
where is the leader we need?
@Peter Wood: "Where is the leader we need?"
Hazarding a guess, he is currently hosting a phone in chat show on LBC, between the hours of 19:00 and 20:00 Monday to Thursday and 10:00 to 12:00 on Sunday.
Yes... None other than Nigel Farage, he smokes, he drinks, he philanders...
But mostly, he tells the truth, and he understands what is required.
His Sunday programme is often pure magic, especially when put in the context of Peston, Marr and O'Neill.
"the people we need" ...
There are already twenty million more people in Britain than we need. There is absolutely no shortage of people.
Don Cox
It was only 48% on the day Radders.
Large numbers of them were "Better the Devil-you-Know's" and those frit by Project Fear. The 48% has markedly declined as a result of EU arrogance and all those "right-wing fantasies" that turned out to be true such as the EU Army and President. And all the prophesied disasters that weren't. And the sheer arrogance and wickedness of Remainiac scum and their contempt for democracy and ordinary people in general. Remain's numbers are very likely well-down now.
As for the hard core of 2-3 million , well-off, middle-class, cultural Marxist, London Bubble scum--well they are traitors and a long -term campaign against their poisonous "Guardian" values is needed.
The working class left--who at least used to have hard lives and something to moan about--are almost through now and those who are left are patriots not sell-outs.
But the middle-class left MUST be broken all across the planet if there is to be any future worth having.
Since flogging has not improved morale we shall try a new tack.
“rolling uplands and "rebuilding the nation” are you kiddin’ me? Pussy talk.
Those rolling uplands and the nation (notion) that was Great Britain….No wonder so many want to come and live here.
Let’s invite all to share the spoils of our fore bearers toil.
“people we need” …People globacorp needs. To buy their low cost high price goods.
There was a potential to be 3 million citizens of the Irish Republic allowed to vote, and I can't imagine they were split in the same way as the UK citizens. I was telling on the day, and a big pack of Paddies (men and women) came to vote, all talking about seeing off UKIP once and for all. Whether or not a sample of 12 really counts, I don't know, but I suspect it does. Despite that, my area voted Leave by a big majority.
Why the hell Gina Millar has any say, I can't understand, and if we really had double-0 agents, why Soros is still breathing, ditto. Although to be fair, he did get us out of the ERM, and it only cost a billion.
Mr ecks has it. 48% on the day - probably (well, actually) with all the pro-EU backing the Government and complicit media could roll out FOR Remain and they STILL lost. Possibly quite a few hand-written voting slips too if our postal voting system was poroperly scrutinised. The look on the faces of those that expected a walkover 'remain' vote was priceless - they were obviously in-the-know of the preconceived outcome the Government were expecting....
The current unrest against Brexit is VASTLY out of proportion to the actuality of opposition. The media (again) show anything and everything Remain - unquestioning of surveys, reports or anything that may show an exit path to be profitable or beneficial in any way.
Anyone seen ANY article on the BENEFITS of Brexit??? One....? Anywhere in the media or on the BBC? No? Me neither. They DO exist.
So the clamour AGAINST Brexit is largely of media making it should be discounted or even BANNED from beinig broadcast. The Remain campaign is pure, totalitarian propaganda.
