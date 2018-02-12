A post Brexit vision? About time ...

News that the cabinet's Brexiteers are to go on tour doing some speechifying on the benefits of a post-Brexit Britain. And about time. If stories are true that Rudd and Hammond have been restrained from spreading gloom whilst this is going on, then all the better. So just to get the ball rolling, here are just a few of my own hopes for our post-Brexit realm;
Exemplar
An example to Europe and the world of fairness, equity, tolerance and the rule of law. One nation needs to stand apart and show what freedom, justice, liberty and democracy really mean, particularly at a time when Europe's nations again face the most fundamental challenges to their national and cultural identities. Our law, our courts, our judicial independence, our language and our values stand head and shoulders above the pygmies of the Berlaymont.
Alacer
Europe's sclerotic and glacial systems of governance, dependent on serried ranks of bureaucrats reaching consensus in the absence of democracy, doesn't make for an agile government, to abuse the middle management buzzword de jour. I don't really like the term agility; it's too much like what monkeys do, rather than what statesmen should do. So alacrity then - from the latin alacer - that without Europe's lead weight we may respond and react to world events with greater speed and clarity.
Defensor
A nation with teeth that can bite - military, of course, but diplomatic, cultural and scientific, too. We are defending not just an Island but a system of post-enlightenment rational belief, free speech and freedom of expression and a way of life. We remain foremost in technological development. We must be proud of who we are and what we stand for - and that includes Britons of every creed and colour, across the political spectrum. Integration and social coherence within the realm are vital.
Mercator
A favourite word, this, embracing both merchant / trader and the dominant system of map projection vital to understanding world trade. The last time Europe imposed a trade boycott on the UK, back in old king Henry's time, our merchants simply sailed farther and wider to find replacements, and in the process established a system of global trade that sustains the nation today. These early merchant venturers also developed capitalism as we know it today, with the practice of jointly investing in speculative voyages in a way that shared risk and reward. You've really only to stand and listen in a crowded, beer puddled, jostling City pub on a Thursday night to find that we haven't lost it.
Domesticis
Leaving the EU will also mean divorcing our metropolitan elite from their EU support network; they face a separation from the main body of the cancer that has eaten at our society and people. Our abused working class, so despised and feared by the privileged neolibs, can rightly take credit for winning - and need be ever more vigilant in protecting universal suffrage and the secret ballot from the wheedling, corruption and manipulation of the Grayling class. Just as their efforts in two world wars won hard-fought rewards, they will also bear the immediate brunt of leaving the EU, and we must be absolutely explicit that we will make changes as fundamental as were the NHS and post-war housing to ensure they are valued and rewarded, and that the benefits of Brexit don't simply accrue to the sharp-elbowed metropolitan elites who suck the life out of everything else.
And the metropolitan elite scream "over our dead bodies."
Just like the Ancien Regime .... before Madame the tumbrils started rolling.
some speechifying on the benefits of a post-Brexit Britain.
*checks he has awoken in 2018 not 1918* Seriously, a speaking tour? While I would hate for anyone to think I was aiding the treachery of BrexSShite, might i suggest the yUK.gove get a twitter account instead and save on the carbon footprint : (for example)
#BetterAfterBrexit : "Gov.orders. immediate building Immigration containment centres. "
That one single tweet would do more to convince the nation than all the speeches....belated speeches, the time for such things was, if not a century ago, at least 2016. Now it just reeks of desperation and the rotting corpse that is BrexSShite.
Mrs May wants to leave the EU, the ECJ, the single market and the customs union while still retaining privileged/frictionless and close access to the EU market.
It cannot be done and the sooner this stupid woman realises this fact, the better. But I doubt she will.
Our wiser forefathers would quickly have stretched your treacherous neck Jack. Tyburn-style so you would have half an hour gargling and a chance to reflect on your evil.
Give it up JK - your silly label for the democratically-expressed will of the majority is childish.
Dadad says “Mrs May wants to leave the EU, the ECJ, the single market and the customs union while still retaining privileged/frictionless and close access to the EU market.”
This piece from the Mises Institute details the piddling amount of ‘trade’ they are squabbling over and shows how we are now at or past the point of no return. It will cost more, not just in financial terms, to go back in (as the Remainers seem to want) as to continue out the door!
https://mises.org/wire/brexit-has-reached-point-no-return
