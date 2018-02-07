There should be no online Safe Space for the political class

I suspect it is true that an individual's motivation to stand as an MP is a mixture of a desire to do good and make the world a better place and a desire for personal aggrandisement. The balance between these two drivers will be different for each MP. They are not necessarily contrary, nor incompatible. I have never had any desire to enter Parliament (except to visit its infamous bars) because I have neither the front nor the requisite talent for dissembling and neither a hunger for fame, power or wealth nor a skin like a rhino. I do though have a desire to do good and to make the world a better place, and that is why I write. We all do what we can.
Of one thing I am absolutely certain, and it is that no MP should end their life being butchered in their surgery car park, like the late Jo Cox, and no MP should go in fear of such violence and threat. We must rightly protect our MPs from crazed killers, terrorists, death threats and the vilest intimidation. We must also protect them from vexatious prosecution, civil or criminal, for what they say in Parliament - and for this we have Parliamentary privilege. Thus empowered, thus protected, they can go about their business, which is our business.
However, every MP now sitting knew fully well that with their ambition would come both restrictions on how they can behave in their personal lives, and political abuse. Not one sitting MP was so naive as to believe they would be immune from vituperation, anger, frustration, contumacy, criticism, argument, dislike and insult. At one time this came only from journalists writing in newspapers and periodicals, and from crowds at public meetings. Now it comes also via social media. Well, that's a challenge, but not novel or different enough to require a new degree of protection for MPs. We can't create a safe space for the political class without also enacting censorship of valid commentary and opinion, however crude, however illiterate.
Nor can blogs such as this be fora for prolix balanced consideration. One has a reader's attention for perhaps a minute, often less, and must be both succinct and direct, employ hyperbole and emotion, to opine clearly and memorably on any issue. I've tried equivocal posts, perfectly balanced posts, kinder gentler posts and they don't work. People don't read them and they don't attract comments.
I wrote above that I don't have a hide like a rhino, and that's why I use a pseudonym. This way I can fully preserve free speech here in my little kingdom and anyone may comment just about anything without wounding the real me. MPs have no such padding. We must ensure that their legal protection from criminal intimidation, and their safety from physical violence, is as absolute as we can make it. But we must preserve also our right to call them fatuous, vacuous talentless sheep without the imagination to run a whelk stall, should we so wish.
6 comments:
"But we must preserve also our right to call them fatuous, vacuous talentless sheep without the imagination to run a whelk stall, should we so wish."
Very true, but one can't help but get the feeling that the seemingly non stop drip of legislation banning it seems almost anything eventually that is not complimentary towards MPs under the guise of hate speech is the start of a form of a totalitarian state.
We are not there but it is moving that way, it seems that many areas are being attacked , altered at the same time, we are being softened up by relentless nudges in the "right" direction.
The two tier use and even promotion of the law that goes unchallenged is a good example.
Insulting someone (MP or not) is very different to threatening violence. It should be perfectly possible to insult MPs via social media and if they don't like it, tough. There are already laws against threatening violence, no new ones are needed.
When it comes to physical violence, or the threat of it, again there are already laws in place and there is no need for a special one specifically for MPs. I would have more respect for the anger our MPs have voiced at the intimidation Rees-Mogg faced if they had reacted the same way when a group of SNP thugs threatened violence against Mr Farage requiring the police to intervene and take him to a place of safety. They didn't: as usual, it is only their own skins they are really concerned about.
I use a pseudonym because I used to be a mid-grade civil servant and my views - particularly on the EU - didn't "chime" with the Civil Service overall.
Yes and we must also have a home secretary that will act in a fair and balanced manner when a political rival and his family have been attacked either in pursuit of a given campaign or when out with family and/or friends socially.
The current prime minister and former home secretary refused such help when asked, and as such should be removed from office, as not fit for purpose.
http://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/nigel-farage/nigel-farage-theresa-may-did-nothing-when-i-wrote/
Shameful.
After the Chilcot report on Tony Blair's dodgy dossier and general lack of frankness about taking us to war in Iraq at the cost of British lives and many more Iraqis', it is obvious. The political class is not bothered about "fake news" or " hate speech" as such but merely to maintain their leading market position in providing it. In this, they have very keen assistants in the mainstream media who are also keen to destroy competition from the Internet. Their position is that they are "quality" journalists of noble, independent disinterestedness. The BBC with its licence to plunder the owner of every television set is the prime example here.
If,between them, they succeed in stifling independent voices, the situation with news will be the same as an American campaigner
for the National Riflemen's Association foresaw with firearms " The only armed criminals will be working for the government".
Creating new legislation to deal with issues that already have, existing legislations to cover them is laziness beyond belief and fatuous abuse of the legal system and should be stopped. Trumps rule of 'two rules out for one rule in' (or words to that effect) should be a legal requirement and any ruling that affects freedom of speech should be immediately discarded.
But politicians are often victims of their own making - having secrets that leave them exposed to manipulation/corruption etc - I mean, what on earth drives so many politicians to support the blindingly obviously corrupt EU? (amongst many other issues they currently support without any reasonable common sense?)
If politicians where honest enough to stand down when faced with BLACKMAIL - for their is no other way to describe such workings - they would receive approbation for their honesty and integrity, perhaps forgiveness for their transgressions and, potentially, regain such trust as to make them 'incorruptible' if they report those that tried to 'trespass against them' in the first place.
Politicians need to STEP UP TO THE PLATE and PROVE their worthiness before we bestow them the protections they need.
Try to identify those that deserve such respect and the list those that don't - see which list is longest.
^ tut
Oh for the ability to edit posts.... apologies for the obvious errors.
Post a Comment