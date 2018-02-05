Remainer elite frothing at the mouth in frustration

So, the two former heads of the civil service have been in the news to demonstrate the consummate professionalism, suave self assurance, nuanced diplomacy and utter impartiality of the Home Civil Service. Puce-faced with anger, one described the 52% of electors who voted for Brexit as being like Nazis in 1930s Germany; frothing at the lips, the other described voters with whom he disagreed as 'Snake oil salesmen'.
Some professionalism. Some impartiality. If they've achieved anything, it's to leave the entire nation in no doubt whatsoever that our mandarin elite wants nothing more than to ignore the democratic will in just the same way as their close chums in Brussels.
For anyone else on the leaver side, these crude and desperate ad-hominem attacks on voters are the forlorn actions of those who simply have no more rational arguments to muster. Phase II of Project Fear, like the doomed Ardennes campaign, has collapsed in the winter snows with Remoaner assets smoking and destroyed on the battlefield.
As we close in on Berlin, their resistance will still be determined, their counter-attacks attritional, but ultimately vain and futile. As the realisation dawns that they have lost, their determination will grow to cause the greatest harm to the United Kingdom in their downfall. We must be both vigilant and tenacious in moving with alacrity to identify and counter such sabotage from wherever it arises - and that includes from within our civil service.
The latest Fantasy Projections from the Treasury have been completely debunked.
And we now know that, having been given the nickname GoD, Gus o'Donnell seems to think he really is.
What this latest episode has demonstrated beyond doubt is that when we are finally out of the EU, the next objectives must be a fundamental reform (and clear out) of the House of Frauds and the Civil Service.
Enjoyable comment; problem is there is a space at the head of the attack, who will lead?
Turnbull isn't wrong about the 'dolchstoss' however he doesn't go far enough pointing out the parallels to Nazi Germany. BrexSShiteurs are no different to book burners or poppy-burners (excepting they tend to be better shaven).
Ask not for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.
As Margaret Thatcher said: "well, if they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left.” Jack.
Civil? Not particularly...
Servant? Definitely not!
They might be very clever, experts even.
But do they understand democracy? Do they understand their job description?
It would seem not.
The Remainer's main hope is that they still control a lot of the media.
