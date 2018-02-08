If you read just one thing today, read this

As a private citizen, I have made up my mind. The current negotiations with the EU have become intolerable. Britain should walk away immediately. It should ask for nothing from Brussels beyond a smooth handling of the switch-over and common-sense treatment of technical issues such as landing rights, Euratom, and cross-border finance. It should withhold the exit fee until the EU has complied.Edit - just this once...
"The nightmare recurs. Call it the British Versailles. Theresa May is ash-white and exhausted after sixteen hours of cliff-edge talks. The grim ordeal lasts deep into the night on Friday, October 19.
Britain’s friends around the table at the Justus Lipsius – named after the stoic Flemish author of "De Constantia" – wince with pain and sympathy at the emotional spectacle. Yet they say nothing. The sum of the European Council is of a different character from its parts.
The document sitting before Mrs May spells out the terms. There is no bespoke deal, and no market access for services. The "Canada plus" model has degenerated into a deformed variant of "Canada colonial" with a permanent EU veto over larger areas of British law and policy. It is the worst of all worlds: a limited trade deal under draconian conditions. Medieval historians would call it suzerainty.
The ghastly error of British negotiating strategy is laid bare. Either Mrs May signs, or she walks away and invokes the sovereign fall-back option of the World Trade Organisation. But by then it is already too late for the WTO. The customs machinery cannot safely be activated in the four months left before the Article 50 process expires in March 2019. There is not enough time for the necessary global diplomacy. With Treasury warnings of a sterling crash and a "Gilts Strike" ringing in her ears, Mrs May buckles to overwhelming pressure.
It is a diplomatic defeat of the first order. It brings about three quarters of the alleged trend damage to UK economic growth suggested by Treasury forecasts – 6pc of GDP over the long run under a free trade pact – without securing the central objective of British parliamentary self-government.
I say this as somebody who previously supported a Norway model, at least for a decade until the UK had secured other trade deals and become less vulnerable. Yet events have moved on and trust has been shattered. As ex-EU commissioner Lord Hill told the House last week, the status quo ante no longer exists.
The act of Brexit has itself changed the political dynamic in Europe, leading to a dirigiste, anti-market, anti-City, and anti-innovation lurch in Brussels – which must lower the EU’s economic speed limit over time, nota bene. It is therefore even more urgent for Britain to reassert self-government. “For an economy that is as dependent as ours on services, how could we in all seriousness subcontract all our rule-making to someone else?” he asked.
The leaked EU documents tell us that Germany and France will not allow the UK to have a Norway deal on anything like Norwegian terms because the UK economy is much larger and – in their mind – poses a much greater danger to the EU project. Our trading rights could be revoked at any moment without the normal protections of the WTO."
Note that the alleged damage would be only slightly more at 8pc under a WTO clean-break, an option that would still be possible (only just) if set in motion today. So even if we accept the Treasury figures – as a Gedankenexperiment – the difference between a WTO deal that upholds British independence and a "Canada colonial" deal that ties down the UK in perpetuity is barely noticeable when stretched out over fifteen years.
Perhaps my dreams deceive me. Perhaps there will be a fudge of sorts. But what if the nightmare comes to pass? Paris and Berlin have not retreated one millimeter from their core condition: that there can be no deal on services unless Britain accepts the Norway model (EEA). The UK must swallow the single market package, with euro-judges, and open-door migration, and EU directives forever.
The torrent of leaked EU strategy papers from Brussels are a disturbing foretaste of the relationship that awaits the UK as a "demandeur", pleading for leniency from a position of psychological defeatism. They strongly indicate that the EU is not only insisting on an asymmetric deal that locks in its £80bn goods surplus with the UK, but also that Britain should be bound by sweeping extra-territorial control and should pay annual tribute for the privilege of its own infeudation. It is not a Canada option at all. Canada would have rejected such terms without compunction.
As we are learning fast, even this transition is toxic. The EU’s text threatens suspension of market access, the imposition of tariffs, curbs on banks, and the loss of landing rights, if Britain drags its feet on implementing new laws over which it has no control or is deemed to have violated transition terms, with the EU acting as judge and jury.
This follows leaks of internal papers last week that spoke of Britain almost as a pirate state, so depraved that it might start poisoning its own workers in chemical plants or starting belching black coal smoke from power stations in order to gain a competitive edge after Brexit.
The text leaves no doubt that the EU aims to control Britain’s future tax policies, regulations, employment laws, and industrial regime, in fine detail – beyond any normal governance codes set by the WTO and the OECD – and that this deviant island should be watched, coerced, and brought to heel. These demands are self-evidently at odds with the supremacy of Parliament. In my opinion the language is indecent.
Some on the Remain side might say "I told you so", but such an argument will not carry them far in British politics since most voters ultimately put some value on such old-fashioned notions of country and national honour. The tribe of footloose "Anywheres" with a high reflexive loyalty to the EU idea, to borrow from David Goodhart’s sociology, makes up 20pc of the population, and most would probably display deep reserves of patriotism if push ever came to shove. Real "Global Villagers" with few qualms about the humiliation of their own country are just 3p
Theresa May hopes to muddy the waters, arguing that the summit "breakthrough" in December refutes the critics and shows that deals can be struck after all. The cold truth is that she gave way on almost everything, and agreed to pay an £50bn exit fee on EU terms, largely in order a secure a transition that does not even allow Britain to strike fresh trade deals with the rest of the world.
My question to Anna Soubry and the hard Remainers in Parliament is how they imagine that Britain would function as a colony inside the EU single market over time, and under the sort of regime that Brussels has in mind. Is it not a formula for perpetual conflict? Is it not bound to further poison relations between Britain and Europe, and to compound error upon error?
Just copy and paste it svp.
done ...
We used to think that "Yes Minister" was comedy...
Now we know that the EU bureaucracy and the Whitehall bureaucracy are in cahoots with each other, and it is only to the detriment of the British people, AEP's 3% are all working in Whitehall, they are not funny, they are enemies, a fifth column.
Theresa May might just be just about to have her Thatcher moment, I remember her saying that she took civil service advice on trust, until one day she realised that these people were not trustworthy, but it was too late for her. Well the appeaser May has her head in the Tiger's mouth and still she tries to "negotiate", and what is more, she is devoid of the necessary skills... except perhaps the "poker face"... though I suspect even that is just wind.
As AEP says; "The current negotiations with the EU have become intolerable. Britain should walk away immediately. It should ask for nothing from Brussels beyond a smooth handling of the switch-over and common-sense treatment of technical issues such as landing rights, Euratom, and cross-border finance. It should withhold the exit fee until the EU has complied."
This was never going to end well. The warning signs came early after the leave vote, when the EC said it would not tolerate any position that made it look attractive to leave the EU.
We need to walk away right now.
This is the BrexSShiteur version of "Project Fear", isn't it? Yes it could possibly so come to pass but more likely both BrexSShiteur and Remainer (yes really) Tory MPs would unite and stage a palace coupe . Problem is there is no John Major on hand, just Bojo or JRM and neither are what is needed. I begin to think even Cameron would have made a better fist of Brexit then May.
But then again the ECJ might throw a huge spanner in the Brexit works so all our musing may be naught.
"how they imagine that Britain would function as a colony inside the EU single market"
A question I put to a senior Civil Servant last weekend. With a supercilious smile he replied "well, that's your fault".
And that's as far as this country's strategy extends. As long as they can say it's all the ignorant peasants' fault, they don't give a toss, because in their rich and privileged world, they believe they will continue to prosper, in much the same way as Mugabe prospered in the country he destroyed.
The ECJ isn't going to do shit--and neither are you Jack.
The only shame here is that venomous traitors like you wont get your necks stretched as you deserve.
I used to be of the opinion that once we triggered Article 50 we should negotiate with the EU in good faith, with an equable outcome for both, It does our cause no good to punish the EU in any way. The reverse is also true. It is quite clear that the EU have absolutely no intention whatsoever of giving the EU an equable deal, and may I remind Mr J Ketch, that it was Juncker that said "Brexit cannot be a success" They are out to punish us for the having the temerity to want to leave an organisation that we were never suited to in the first place.
Even recently I felt that we should still keep negotiating if for nothing else than to show willing, that we were prepared to explore all avenues, but no more. I've had enough. What they are proposing is not a deal, it's the equivalent of railway carriage in Compiegne on June 22nd 1940. It is utterly unacceptable and we have no choice but the get up and walk away.
The ECJ isn't going to do shit
Never a good idea to 2nd guess a court, it even says that in the bible. The ECJ may refuse to hear it or they may hear it and put Art50 in abeyance or any other option open to it. Juncker has been trying his best that it wouldn't come to an ECJ ruling, that it wouldn't be necessary, so I guess he is worried about the outcome of such a case.
Did you get out of the wrong side of your cot this morning, Ecky? Run out of war graves to spit on?
"may I remind Mr J Ketch, that it was Juncker that said "Brexit cannot be a success"
Reputed to have said, I believe? Although from the syntax it has the ring of truth to my mind, it is a fairly typical of a 'German' politician (not sure what language Juncker thinks in but perhaps his native German dialect?) stating a fact , as he perceives it , not a threat nor an article of faith. 'cannot' not 'may not'...Juncker probably spent hours when learning English learning the difference between the two .
Rapscallion, I think you mean November 11th 1918, the humilation of which led to WW2. The signing of 1940[sic] led to the Marshall Plan and Germany being where it is now.
Anonymous at 8 February 2018 at 10:13
No. The point is symbolic. They want to humiliate us in revenge for us humiliating them by choosing to leave. Germany chose the exact same railway carriage to humiliate the French so that they could go through what the Germans had to experience in 1918.
Ketch @ 8 February 2018 at 10:11
Juncker is a Luxembourger and thus speaks Luxembourgish - a West Germanic language.
Juncker is not a complete fool - he knew exactly what he meant when he said that "Brexit cannot be a success". All politicians choose their words carefully.
Lastly, exactly what power can the ECJ have in the UK, and if we choose to ignore it, what are they going to do to force us?
I'll tell you. Nothing. Rien. Nichts.
Post a Comment