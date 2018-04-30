Disfunctional mandarins must be culled

These are the same Home Office muppets that ushered scores of ex-Iraqi tank drivers into the UK because they declared that they were children. As the entire nation shouted 'Ref!' as files of men in their thirties climbed smilingly into luxury coaches those Home Office mandarins asked 'what?' It took two years to admit quietly that most of these swarthy stubbled blokes were in fact adults.
It takes a certain stubborn stupidity to make errors so gross, so culpable, so utterly mindlessly inane and keep on making them again and again, but the senior civil servants running the Home Office have made a career of it. The minister has had to go, of course, and this is right. But if one of her muppets had explained to her that they would be deporting
... Dexter Bristol, here for 51 years, who died a year after being pushed out of his job as a cleaner and forced into penury for lack of a passport. There’s Gretal Gocan, an 81-year-old NHS nurse and granny who made her life here over decades and is now living in Jamaica, in poverty and isolation from her family, after being refused re-entry in 2010. There’s Winston Jones, a former railway worker evicted from his house shortly after having brain surgery and then presented with a £5,000 bill for his care.then even Amber Rudd would have cavilled.
As Brexit has shown, the top ranks of the civil service are in desperate need of root and branch reform. Criteria for promotion and selection for mandarin rank are clearly disfunctional if such pointless, useless muppets continue to be appointed to PUS and second and third tier posts. Ministers deserve more; Amber Rudd deserved more. For Gods sake, let's use Common Sense as a prime candidate criterion, not Common Purpose.
Speaking of Common Purpose, how if some subversive/s at the Home Office had deliberately targeted the Windrush Generation specifically in order to discredit the notion of immigration control?
I don't believe the Home Office is as dysfunctional as it appears. I believe much of the idiocy is deliberate: the mandarins and their minions don't approve of proper immigration controls or enforcement of the law when it comes to "asylum" seekers - so they deliberately subvert them.
What is certain is that someone in a reasonable degree of authority at the Home Office was drip-feeding information to either the Labour Party or the media or both. And, although I have no time for Amber Rudd as a Remainer, any Minister deserves better than that from their Civil Servants.
It's about time a decent investigative journalist thoroughly examined the activities of Common Purpose and how many of its "graduates" infest our public sector.
I am looking forward to the appointment of the new HS....
And your bets please?
My money is on David Lidington, erstwhile Minister for Yerp and a major remainer. With a re-instatement in the cabinet of Grieve or Morgan.
The most senior proper candidate would be Gove, but that is unlikely.
And people like me who think that our government should be paying attention to democracy, would if PM be appointing JRM, ennobling Farage and making him PM at my own expense.
First head on the block, Olly whatever 'is name...
And I mean on the block, he is treacherous.
Its obvious that 'Windrush' is a Remainer plot...and a beautifully crafted, exquisitely timed one at that and bearing all the hallmarks of Senior civil servants. The Applebys have come off the fence.
I agree with much of what you say, except:
'..many of them a damn site more British than I am if you count time served.'
Who you are is not an idea Raedwald. Ship's navigator William Adams, the first Englishman to enter Japan in 1600, and stayed there till his death in 1620:
In 1613, the English captain John Saris arrived at Hirado in the ship Clove, intending to establish a trading factory for the British East India Company.. Saris criticized Adams for his praise of Japan and adoption of Japanese customs:
He persists in giving "admirable and affectionated commendations of Japan. It is generally thought amongst us that he is a naturalized Japaner." (John Saris)
Though he adopted many of their ways and spoke the language fluently Adams was never Japanese and both his rivals, the Spanish and Portuguese, regarded him as an English Protestant - which of course he was.
Steve
[DD said] - It's about time a decent investigative journalist...,
....don't we all wish!!! If there are any out there then they are either well hidden or well suppressed.
If we had just ONE famous-name reporter that put principle before payment and stood up, on live television or in media print, and 'told it like it was' such that people's eyes were opened to the deceit and lies of the MSM and establishment then they would receive approbation from a grateful public - but probably some form of nerve agent from our Government.
No one is holding their breath on this.....
As for Rudd's replacement - different face, same sh1t - guaranteed.
On R4 this morning, the talk was all about *illegal* immigrants and targets. Well why shouldn't there be targets to deport *illegal* immigrants? The whole discussion focus was shit and poorly crafted. Maybe deliberately.
Raedwald's recent posts appear to me as preparation for war. Too, this one to prepare the Home Front. In any war, the Home Office is very important, but in the "multi-cultural" war for the survival for the soul of the nation, it is the most important.
DP111
Yes and no DP111...
I can't help thinking that these people offer the kind of help that Sybil Fawlty was describing when she was trying to persuade Basil to stay put in his hospital bed.
DeeDee99 said: "I don't believe the Home Office is as dysfunctional as it appears. I believe much of the idiocy is deliberate: the mandarins and their minions don't approve of proper immigration controls or enforcement of the law when it comes to "asylum" seekers - so they deliberately subvert them."
Well said DeeDee99 (and Sackerson); and a really good post, Raedwald.
And of course Brexit is also being subverted by the mandarins. They like the cosy arrangements with their fellow euro civil servants; the power and importance it gives them. They thought that the Brexit vote was a "disaster" (quote from my source at the FCO), so the galloping mess we've got now is largely down to them. Oily Robbins must be sacked. And if Theresa May tries to protect him so must she be.
The upper echelons of the Civil Service are not stupid and not uneducated; in fact I would say that most of them have had the best education the country has to offer. Therefore the only logical conclusion I can come to is that what they have done was quite deliberate. How many times have we heard of people who lived here all their lives, worked hard, paid taxes, brought up families (bar a few months, when they were born abroad to British Parents), and bugger me if they aren't the first on the list to be deported, whereas someone who so obviously has no connection to this country whatsoever gets housing, benefits and God only know what else provided for them, It's enough to make your blood boil.
We need a British version of Trump who will drain our festering swamp in Whitehall. Heads most roll.
was a "disaster" (quote from my source at the FCO)-Budgie
I suspect, your source actually phrased it somewhat more emphatically than that....at best (if your source is of an age and breeding) a 'bloody disaster'.
