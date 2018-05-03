....and they're off!

With polling stations about to open, reading the press you might wonder why bother to vote. It's a foregone conclusion, they say - a wipeout for Halal-Labour-Momentum, with the Tories kicked out of local government and Corbyn triumphant. Well, if you believe that old bollocks there's no hope.
For a start, the pollsters can't call election results at the moment. Well, not to within +/- 10%, anyway. One issue is that people interviewed on mobile devices are less honest than those the pollsters used to call on what are now quaintly called 'home telephones'. The other is that IVR has removed 2m people from the voting rolls who should not have been there and added a missing 2m who should have been.
I think the Halal-Labour swings will be less significant than thought but that Mrs May will still get a handbagging. Let's wait and see. The real test for me will be the turnout in the five test areas for voter ID. To those who aver that is no proven history of personation to justify such measures nationally, I say well, I'll bet you said that about child sexual exploitation in Rochdale, Telford, Oxford and all those other towns a few years ago. Not catching offenders doesn't prove that crimes aren't being committed.
For those of you who have been out on the stump for UKIP or Conservatives or whomever, well done; you are the backbone of democracy. Win or lose, you've already won.
I think the Tories are going to get a pasting........politics is NOT local in the UK:
The Maybot's reaction to the Grenfell fire;
The massively over-hyped Windrush affair;
Brexit (Remainers disgusted that she's going through the motions of leaving); Brexit (Brexiteers disgusted that she's doing all she can to deliver a BRINO);
People who might normally vote Conservative sitting on their hands because they are sick to death of the incompetence and shambles of the May Government.
"Not catching offenders doesn't prove that crimes aren't being committed."
Off topic but related. The authorities go out of their way to avoid prosecution of certain groups for crimes up to and including rape and murder.
The latest insanity.
https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/news/gloucester-news/no-charges-after-slaughtered-sheep-264220
DeeDee99: "The massively over-hyped Windrush affair; "
Yes, half these so called victims have been in the UK and failed over a period of sixty years to apply for British citizenship.
That at a time when the UK authorities will hand out citizenship to a dog.
I think I will start a new political party for all those poor souls who have been left out of the political process.
The people that DeeDee99 highlights, those who are being badly served.
The people that used to really believe in Labour and the idea that it somehow represented the ideals of the shop floor worker. The people that are called racist for wanting access to the "services" that government has stolen your money to "provide", but then presided over (nay encouraged) mass immigration.
I think I will call it "The Apathy Party".
One big push and we can form an administration, we attribute all the wasted votes of the people who couldn't be arsed because politicians are in reality only in it for themselves and their own aggrandisement.
On the other hand...
I can't be bothered.
I quite like reading this blog Raedwald.
I like what you do and look forward to what you are going to serve up in the morning, I like the comments, even Greg/Jack's garbage.
What really gets up my nose though is the verification, about fifty street signs/cars/buses a day... It drives me to distraction..
I thought it was because I had chosen anonymity and I went back to being right-writes, but the endless screens still pop up...
It might make me stop going out of my way to drive past of a morning.
Can you not do something about this...?
Do other commenters have the same issues?
RW - see addition
Hello, I am very curious as to what will happen in Barnet. Labour say anti Semitic is not an issue they hear when on the doorstep. Funnily enough I wonder if this is true in Barnet. On paper Labour should walk it, in practice I think Barnet has the highest proportion of Jewish residents of any borough. Fascinating.
Thanks Raedwald, I am guessing that since you seem to be allowing any and all to comment, Google decides who should get the special treatment.
I suppose the only solution would be to require registered commenters only, and that is clearly not something that attracts you.
N.B.
A blogging friend of mine uses "Squarespace" and when I was considering my own blog, I looked at this, but it was expensive to use, however, he says that he has no issues with spammers and he doesn't require registration.
I'll 'guess' that those areas that require voter ID will have significantly reduced turnout..... unless, of course, those dubious voters have, instead, opted for a postal vote.
I wonder what the figures for postal vote applications is?
London is now a ZaNu lake because Londoners are outnumbered by migrants on benefits. Which is why the imports were imported.
Take the vote off them by making ANY migrant wait 100 years before being granted citizenship and the vote. Likewise their kids--in practice unless technology massively extends life it will be their descendants who get the vote-no vote until 100 years in the country and a clean record. Assimilated, no crime, no trouble of any kind. Otherwise out they go.
That would put a stop to the takeover as it would no longer be worth trucking in non-voters who annoy and upset those who can vote.
Make the law retroactive ( thanks for that precedent Bliar) back to 1997. Job done.
The other commenters are correct tho' that the stupid cow May has brought the kicking on herself. She has to go and a proper Brexit is the only chance now to smash Corbog.
They’re not giving us a vote around our way. Too much trouble I suppose.
We have imported and continue to do so, millions of people who wish us harm but only after plundering our hard won wealth. Elections are, as planned, or by happy coincidence, become a waste of time. Brexit a perfect example. The vote to leave won by a decent, theoretically democratic 4%. Now its the purview, we are told, of Parliament. You know, staffed and managed by a huge, self interested majority and bunch of europhiles.
Corbyn's likely path to Number 10 paved with ill intentions and bankrolled by the EUSSR and their love of all things Islamic and migrant.
I like the comments, even Greg/Jack's garbage.
Just to clarify,incase of confusion, I'm not 'Greg' and all my garbage is strictly my own :)
I post under 3 iDs depending on the site; The Blocked Dwarf, Unmarkedheli and this one.
Don’t go to discus. It’s better when it works but it does act up.
