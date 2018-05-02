Yes, the Lords must go

I won't rehearse again the many failings of the political life peers, who like some malignant contagious disfigurement have destroyed the integrity of our upper chamber. Worthless dross, dags and liggers, spivs and crooks, the filth of their touch befouls anything good. And as Nigel Farage writes in the Telegraph today (£) the process of putrescence has accelerated under both Blair and Cameron - archly corrupt chisellers both, sofas and chums and honours for bribers, rent-seekers and hairdressers. I won't say it will be no pleasure; defenestrating the effete Andrew Adonis or the pervert Rennard will be fun. Calls will grow for abolition from all quarters, and the discussion must swiftly move to what we must replace it with.
Clearly, electors will expect some say in who sits in a second house, but a national election list would be impossible to administer. People are also frustrated at the domination by the metropolitan political class. The CofE bishops must go - to retain them would be to open the doors to Muslims, Jehovah's Witnesses and Zoroastrians to be represented. However, there may be a place for some appointments made by an independent commission for which the most senior of the professions and the armed forces would be eligible.
Here's an initial suggestion (% or senate, take your pick) -
English ceremonial counties (old Yorkshire ridings etc) - 48
Welsh counties - 8
Northern Ireland - 5
Scotland - 12
City of London - 1
Greater London (smaller than GLA ) - 6
Total 'elected' - 80
Appointments Commission - 20
If we assume that the Lords in its present form will go, and concentrate on with what to replace it, I think we'll be on the right track.
What is more, it will help with the vexed among MPs and other associated bottom feeders, where to "sit" whilst they spend £billions renovating the buildings that they clearly have no respect for.
The new "lords" can assemble in a "chat room" and the MPs can take over the current HOL chamber, for the foreseeable future.
Then just get Alton Towers or similar to make a proposition for the commons...
A bit like their proposals for Battersea Power Station twenty years or so back... Inevitably of course, the HOC will be knocked down and replaced by a plastic version that conceals a bunch of "luxury flats".
"Blair and Cameron - archly corrupt chisellers both, sofas and chums and honours for bribers, rent-seekers and hairdressers."
Nothing changes only the numbers, the place was decribed by a friend of mine back in the sixties as being "full of poofs ponces whores and banjo players" he wasn't wrong then and you are not wrong now.
I have no problem with the appointing of HoL members except the CofE bishops for the reasons you give.
There is even no need for an immediate cull as there may be many Lords who can contribute usefully to debates and the appointment of many people seen as totally unsuitable as a Lord does help to “grease the wheels” of state and is often used to defuse conflict.
But voting on legislation should be restricted to a select group (of perhaps around 300) of HoL members and who are selected by each political party in proportion to the total number of votes they received at the last GE.
These party selected voting members should include members of parties who failed to get an MP in the FPTP HoC.
Radders, I would also suggest a few places go to Northern Ireland. I would also suggest that under no circumstances can the appointments commission put forward the name of any politician - there are enough vermin in the HoC already.
As it stands the Lords now must go. They are doing everything in their power to prevent any government employing the ultimate negotiation tactic of walking away. I have no doubt that most of the verminious filth have either a financial interest in the EU or are paid by the EU in pensions (somthing they never declare). Barring a few exceptions they are liars, cheats, and traitors. What they are doing is openly defying the biggest mandate in British political history; they are defying the people. They had better tread very carefully indeed if they aren't to dance at the end of a rope.
Already signed R.
Rapscallion - oops! Now amended ...
May I quote the fable of the frogs by Aesop: The Frogs were tired of governing themselves. They had so much freedom that it had spoiled them, and they did nothing but sit around croaking in a bored manner and wishing for a government that could entertain them with the pomp and display of royalty, and rule them in a way to make them know they were being ruled. No milk and water government for them, they declared. So they sent a petition to Jupiter asking for a king.
Jupiter saw what simple and foolish creatures they were, but to keep them quiet and make them think they had a king he threw down a huge log, which fell into the water with a great splash. The Frogs hid themselves among the reeds and grasses, thinking the new king to be some fearful giant. But they soon discovered how tame and peaceable King Log was. In a short time the younger Frogs were using him for a diving platform, while the older Frogs made him a meeting place, where they complained loudly to Jupiter about the government.
To teach the Frogs a lesson the ruler of the gods now sent a Crane to be king of Frogland. The Crane proved to be a very different sort of king from old King Log. He gobbled up the poor Frogs right and left and they soon saw what fools they had been. In mournful croaks they begged Jupiter to take away the cruel tyrant before they should all be destroyed.
"How now!" cried Jupiter "Are you not yet content? You have what you asked for and so you have only yourselves to blame for your misfortunes."
Be sure you can better your condition before you seek to change.
I'd rather they amended the Parliament Act(s), restricting its use to budget bills (as it was originally). Re-instate all the hereditary peers, kick out all the entertainment Lords (sport stars and the like) and most importantly of all return sovereignty to the sovereign by allowing her a free hand to ennoble whom she thinks fit...with a bar on former politicians except in special circumstances.
Although I did like the suggestion once mooted on AR's site that if the Lords be scrapped then the 'senate' should be chosen by national lottery.
