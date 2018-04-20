Have the global corporates robbed Brexit?

Whatever they are, they're not capitalists.
Conventional theory has it that capitalism arose in England in the 16th century but I long ago found it thriving in the 13th century. Rowland Parker's 'Men of Dunwich', a treasure of my bookshelves for many decades, uses ancient pipe rolls and mediaeval manuscripts in our historic archives as the author turns detective. Why did Ada Ringulf, with a cottage by St Peter's, pay only ¼d rent a year when neighbours paid 1½d?* Parker thinks he knows. Anyway, Dunwich merchants, shipowners with vessels we know as 'cogs', would speculatively take cargoes of wool, barley, cloth to Europe and the Baltic and return with iron, wine, silk and spices. Profits could be handsome - but the loss of a cog to a hostile port, pirates, minor warlords or official blackmail could ruin a man and his family overnight. So merchants offset their risk by investing in eachother's cogs and cargoes, risking only a fifth or a sixth on each voyage. Parker has the evidence. That's capitalism. And it was happening three hundred years earlier than thought. Capitalism means risk, even if it's managed risk. What the global corporates do is risk free; monopolistic, monopsonistic or oligopolistic, they have a licence to make money with virtually no risk, by virtue of their size and power.
|12th Century seal of Dunwich showing square-rigged cog with furled sail.
And so the Telegraph carries two stories today that depress even my usual optimism. The first is Jeremy Warner's belief (£) that the markets - read global corporates - have decided how Brexit is to turn out, and it won't mean change or threat, so the £ has bounced back. The second is that the EU (no doubt with the ERT members' hands up their arses) have decided that the UK cannot escape the Customs Union (£), and must remain subservient to the Brussels empire for ever more.
The threat to Brexit isn't from weak lunatics and purblind fools in the Lords, or the little pungent dags swinging with the stride of George Soros and his chums. If push comes to shove we can always resurrect the scaffold and lop-off their noggins. The real threat is from these big corporates - and I really don't know what we can do about them.
These rule us now. Democracy has surely died.
Some ERT members - full list at https://www.ert.eu/members
8 comments:
A friend of mine who had held high office in some well known major enterprises (none listed here by the way) was quite astonished when, the day after the referendum, I told that that the outcome won't hold; it won't be allowed to hold and there will be a second referendum.
So, ladies and gentlemen BOHICA! Bend Over Here It Comes Again!
@Poisonedchalice I doubt they will hold a second referendum: Project Fear failed comprehensively to get the "right" result and polls show that those who voted Leave have dug-in and won't be budged by propaganda, so they would be terrified of losing again.
Brexit will instead be negotiated away by a weak PM and an Establishment which considers the result of the first one to be irrelevant, "it was only advisory doncha know."
I am so depressed by the apparent cowardice and naivety of Theresa May and the British negotiation team. They appear to be so utterly useless, I believe it can only be deliberate and part of the campaign to effectively keep us in the EU, whilst claiming we have left.
If your merchants sailed to Elbonia, and the government seized the vessel, they would not send another.
The EU lunatic attempt to destroy US big data is no different to the corrupt magistrate who seizes the ships of his brothers competition.
Democracies can pass whatever law their citizens wish, but the world is free to move outside their jurisdiction.
Doesn't corporatism live and die by the hands of bankers?
True capitalism thrived on trading goods and creating real wealth - today's corporate society sustains itself on the back of 'manufactured finance' courtesy of fiat and creative accounting.
How many of those corporates have ACTUAL, realisable assets that match their stock market traded valuation?
Their current concerns over global trade don't lie with the actual goods - it lies with the value of the currencies they trade in - and those are about to head 'south' in a big way. This is why they are so concerned with creating a NWO and the global currency they can creating from such a venture.
When the banks finally collapse we'll see which corporates are genuine 'traders' as demand for real goods will always exist - the methods used to pay for them can vary.
Where are you getting this crap from Radders?
1-Fuck Jeremy Warner and the corporations he rode in on.
"Corporations run the world" is classic bollocks from the American left. Yes Big Business may well be up the state's arse and have too much influence. But the idea that the suits can nix Brexit is cockrot.
2- We can't leave because the EU wont let us?? Are you fucking kidding? We go with no deal and that is it. And let the chips fall where gravity dictates. We may have to suffer a while but we have done that many times before.
No--treason by the Fish Faced Cow remains the only real danger.
And she can hardly claim that staying in their fucking single market is Brexit.
The stupid bitch should know that a decent Brexit from her will still give the Tories the next election after Grandpa Death Corbin's sell-out.
May is the ultimate stupid bitch. But even stupidity has its limits.
It has never been much of a secret that the ultimate success or failure of BrexSShite will depend ,not on some mythical sort of 'Dunkirk Spirit' of plucky little Englanders now a-bed, but on those unbuckable markets and the US credit rating agencies. So it shouldn't surprise us to learn that the Globals are wanting things to 'be the same' and are working towards that goal.
Though I have considerable respect for you and most of your commentators, in this case I go with Mr. Ecks.
This is very similar to a classic divorce - and I've been hauled into quite a few of those, though I never took sides. Yes we'd like to leave on favourable terms, of course we do. But surely not at the expense of the 27.
They, quite naturally, would prefer that we hadn't started the process, which was akin to saying we really, really don't love them any more.
There's a whole world of emotion involved with two people and we have the same situation with politicians. IMO both sides are anxious about the money and their future.
There are of course vested interests and there's nothing wrong about people and businesses and farmers and fishermen - and talking heads of big corporations saying their bit.
I certainly don't give credence to journalists who blue sky stuff. There are stacks of them, many with conflicting views on possible outcomes. Fine, why not join in the fun.
Mrs. May can be criticised in any number of areas, with the snap election as her crowning achievement. Very badly advised and seemingly incapable of understanding who her core voters are.
I think she's learned from this and she is holding up well under pressure that'd floor most of us.
There was never going to be a result that suited everyone. It's daft to think otherwise. It'll be a nasty compromise.
My hope is this doesn't turn to outright loathing, because the ordinary people in Europe are not and never will be our problem. Just the people they voted to represent them.
And let's not forget Mr. Farage who stated as the initial results came in that if it went against him, he'd continue the fight.
That's not gone away. If we end up with something that's truly horrible, that'll bar us from making our own take deals and our own laws, then the 52% will simply seek a political solution once again. All 3 parties need to be very careful on that score because outfits like UKIP are the polite side of what will emerge.
What is very, very good about the current mess is we now know a great deal more about who our real enemies are within the political sphere.
And, to my delight, which nation states within the EU that are quietly rooting for us.
In closing, corporate are nowhere near as influential as some would make them out to be. The VW group being a perfect example; change the top tier - and if that doesn't work, then send in an audit team from the Inland Revenue.
Engineering is incremental and amongst all the shenanigans the UK's first self-driving mainline train has made its maiden journey across London mostly unnoticed. Automation will make it possible to run 24 trains an hour on the Thameslink core section - click goes the ratchet.
