Fifty years on, it's time to raise the barricades again and pile the pavé

In 1968, fifty years ago, I was on the cusp of starting Big School. The magnitude of this event was somewhat diluted by a very palpable Zeitgeist around the Vietnam War and what was subsequently termed the Summer of Love. We lived then in the garrison town of Colchester, place of my father's final posting but also home to the newly built University of Essex. One of my lifelong comfort odours is what I call 'army smell' - open the canvas tail-flap of an army Landrover newly serviced and inhale. A mix of storm-proof canvas, paint, gun oil and clean metal. Years later I went to an auction at an army stores and almost missed the event as I stood in the shed just inhaling nasal lungfulls of the glorious smell. It was the smell of my dad's stored kit, the smell of safety and belonging. Colchester in 1968 was a mix of army smell and patchouli oil, of crop-headed lads and tie-dyed hippies.
In the years that followed, into the '70s, as my social and political consciousness grew, I was a passionate and vocal supporter of what I shall term (with upper-case) Freedom. The Lord Chamberlain had still back then to approve each and every line of each and every stage play - Spike Milligan was almost prosecuted for departing on stage from the officially approved text. Kenneth Tynan's epic battles that led eventually to this censorship being overturned are well documented. We fought against the Establishment, against bent judges, thieving politicians, censorship and repression in every form. We read Private Eye, in those days an anti-establishment magazine, and celebrated the exposure of official cant and hypocrisy. I stood beers all night when Jean, Cardinal Danilou, the church's vocal spokesman against all we stood for, died of a stroke in a French brothel.
The Pythons and the Cambridge footlights crowd were tame, but played their part. We preferred Peter Cook and Dudley Moore (I have only to ask "What's the worst job you ever had?" these days to see who references Jane Mansfield and who looks blank) whose samizdat albums were played so often the grooves wore out.
Fifty years on and the bastards are back. Labour's Noncefinder-General Tom Watson, almost as repugnant a man as Lavrenti Beria, is seeking today to take us back to those pre-1968 days with a press censorship so draconian that Boris Pasternak would wince. Leveson I was bad enough, institutionalising the private press censor funded by the sado-masochistic sexual deviant Max Mosley but now Watson is seeking implement phase II. Philip Johnston in the Telegraph (£) calls them the enemies of a free society, and so they are.
Well, we fought those battles once, fifty years ago, and if need be we'll fight them again. We'll tear Labour's repressive knouts from their brutal fists - our press won't be cowed or beaten by these authoritarian bigots.
If you've got this far you deserve a prize. Here's Peter Cook satirising the summing-up of the bent judge at the trial of Jeremy Thorpe, the Liberal leader who attempted to murder his gay toy-boy
WATCH IT HERE
7 comments:
Well the last time, there was a torrent being held back by these establishment types, it was about sex and drugs and rock'n'roll.
This time it is about politics, the only trouble is, there doesn't seem to be a torrent other than a bunch of ordinary folk, with no hands on any available tiller.
If we lose, it means we are stuffed for the foreseeable future.
If we win, it is war.
Depressing.
"What's the worst job you ever had..."?
Well apart from crustacean removal, the best job I ever had was reroofing and recladding the R.E.M.E workshops...
£350,000 was quite a big scheme for us in the early eighties!
"What's the worst job you ever had?"
Toss up between being a professional alcoholic or body-guarding a small time drug dealer-with some 'enforcement' on the side. "If you want to I'll change the situation.."
Best job was as a 'Tankwart' (petrol pump attendant) on the Autobahn A3...back when Service stations still had pump attendants.
@Michael "crustacean removal" How wonderfully vague. Could be anything from crabs to Jayne's favourite - lobsters! Lovely girl apparently.
Of course we must fight it Radders. Watson really is an odious reptile, he makes the NKVD look like a girl guides outfit.
Like Brexit - it will be permanent war between those who love freedom and those who prefer subjugation.
Worst job I ever had was pulling dead cats out of the oggin in HMNB Portsmouth
Yes, it's not only press freedom - it's always about the power of the state.
If it were not so dangerous I would be amused by one thought.
In the 60s it was 'the Left' that took on the job of ridiculing and defeating the power of the church;whether good or bad - that's another debate.
It now seems that it is the Left - with their Common Purpose/Political Correctness fascism - who seem to be bringing back blasphemy laws and a cowering down to religious rule.
I do sense though that the natives are getting restless - and the more, the better.
Labour: so much choice as to who's their biggest arsehole.
I would point out that the monies paid to Mr Watson by the Champion of Press Censorship, Mr Mosley, have had no influence on Mr Watson.
None.
Zero.
Absolutely none at all.
Yeah, right.
