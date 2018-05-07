Gangs of London

With yet more violent death and gang warfare on the streets of London over the bank holiday weekend, Sadiq Khan's orders to the Met Commissioner on taking office to cease regular programmed stop and search has probably been responsible for much pain and bloodshed. It matters not that the blood being spilled is largely young and black; allowing or tolerating any form of violent largesse on our streets disgraces our civilisation and, as it will spread beyond the current milieu, dangerous for us all. Here is what is at the heart of it - London's gang territories
Territories are of two types; large geographic areas bounded by roads or geographic features, and small blocks which are council or social housing estates. As young black people travel largely by bus, their journeys are sometimes circuitous to avoid routes passing through rival gang territories. How they know the origin of strangers on their turf always puzzles me - these kids don't wear 'colours' or have gang tats - but they do. Schools, work, relationships are all governed and constrained by these gang territories.
A decade ago I wrote constructively to Bridget Prentice, then my MP, about the number of these kids carrying knives. Bridget is not a clever woman (she's now an electoral commissioner) and the Commons champagne terrace was more familiar to her than the pubs and public transport of her own constituency. She poo-poohed my concerns. And that's the problem with these purblind Labour dags; it's their bloody council estates and social housing that breed the gangs that shed the blood.
This is a short bank holiday post that could easily become an essay. My own quadrant of London has warfare between the newly-arrived Somalis and the established West Indians, with Nigerian gangs dominating London's fraud capital of Thamesmead in the east. Knives have progressed to machetes and axes.
Causes are complex, but London's housing shortage (itself exacerbated by Labour's immigration non-policy) and structural economic changes are likely to play a part. Neither Sadiq Khan nor Cressida Dick (who commanded during the killing of Jean de Menezes) has had any effect. However weak, stupid and vacillating London's current mayor is, we must now intervene over his narcissistic and pointless head.
We CAN NOT tolerate a situation in which a child's choice of secondary school and what lies between home and school can determine the risk of dying in a pool of blood.
"we must now intervene over his narcissistic and pointless head."
Do you think we should stoop that low? ;-)
This is effectively tribal "war" carried out by ethnic minorities against other ethnic minorities. The Establishment imported it and then put in place all the conditions which first allowed and then encouraged it to flourish.
I can't see them ever admitting, let alone taking, the actions necessary to stop it.
Good "labour" name that... Prentice.
I just love that implication that being "thick" qualifies you for a job at the "electoral commission" quango... Brilliant, made my breakfast.
And, you are right Raedwald, she is admirably qualified as a member of the grifter club. She has even been reprimanded for misusing public funds.
Next thing you know, she will be entering our illustrious House of Peers.
And in the meantime carrying a potato peeler is now a criminal offence.
Whatever happened to the Peelian principles of policing?
Sorry, I'll get me coat.
