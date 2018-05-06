There's only one road for Halal-Labour

It should be remembered that Corbyn's Halal-Labour (as opposed to Haram-Labour, whose members sometimes forget and call women 'love', support the home nation team but don't support transexual toilet access, and generally enjoy a fag, a pint and a quiet respect for Israel) is officially Brexit, much to the chagrin of many remainer members. If the recent council elections cemented, as pollster John Curtice remarked, May's party as the political host of the 'Leave' soul then it also highlighted Labour's split personality in trying to be the party of Leave and Remain simultaneously.
UKIP's voters, 4m direct electors at the party's peak and probably another 4m who held their noses and voted Dilettante-Conservative in 2010, have used the council elections to deliver a stark warning to CCHQ; you're the party of Leave, or you're finished. Polling analyst Rob Ford estimates 70% of Conservative voters are now Leavers compared to 30% of Labour voters, but that can't last.
Corbyn is under huge pressure now from the parliamentary party, Labour peers and the metropolitan strongholds to go fully Remoaner Halal-Labour, win back a drift of the Remain vote to the LibDems and cement the power that Labour failed to secure in the megacities on Thursday. The rump of Haram-Labour and cerebral Labour Leavers can find a home in the Conservatives. Right now, Kate Hoey is more of a Conservative than Anna Soubry.
Or so goes my theory. The trick for May's party will be to occupy both centre ground and Leave simultaneously - not as easy as it sounds. And there are nascent third parties forming in the wings and attracting attention from big-bucks funders that could be insurgent contenders in 2022.
However, I can see no longer-term downside (for us) to Labour abandoning Leave; a pure Halal-Labour will be powerful, run the large metropolii but will never be anything other than a strong opposition in Parliament. the Brexit process is screwed anyway and it will never happen cleanly - if it takes a decent majority in the 2022 parliament to make a clean break, we can live with it. We just need to be sure that May's team makes no agreement, no concessions, no treaty with the EU now that can't be reversed under a new administration.
10 comments:
Broadly I agree. IF on the morning after the plebis-cide Labour had declared for Remain ,or even just for a fluffy soft BrexSShite, as seemed likely, then they would have scooped up pretty much the entire Remain vote ....even if that meant Remainiacs like me having to super-glue their nostrils shut. But Corbyn's hate of Britain, of his own skin colour, is only matched by his hatred of the EU.
Two comments: Corbyn loves all muslims for their votes; they want to kill all jews yesterday, so he can't/won't get rid of antisemitism.
And a fluffy soft brexit is just what we all need; actually leave the EU, make our own trade deals, decide which, if any, EU rules we want to follow, and control our own borders. Just stay in EEA and join EFTA. That way we can spend the next 10 years deciding what relationship we want with the EU without them being able to control us.
When push comes to shove and May can't solve the Irish border problem because of her insane decision to leave the CM and CU, Barnier will rightly say, no discussions and no transition period.
And I'll repeat what I've said several times before; leaving the EU is not a one day event, it's a long process which will take years. You can't undo 40 years of integration at a stroke.
@Dadad A "fluffy soft Brexit" is just what we don't need and we don't need to spend another 10 years deciding what relationship we want with the EU.
Both decisions were made in 2016. A "soft, fluffy Brexit" but in the EEA and EFTA leaves us only half-out of the EU and "half out" wasn't an option on the ballot paper. The relationship the majority want with the EU is one of respectful trading partners - but the EU has demonstrated over the past year that it's incapable of treating us with respect.
EEA/EFTA is fully out of the EU.
Nonoftheabove
- but the EU has demonstrated over the past year that it's incapable of treating us with respect.
We were taught in school that respect,like trust, has to be earned and hand on heart, if it is to have any value and if I were Barnier (not for all the euros in Euro-land) I would not respect nor trust the yUK further than I could throw. Davis and May have pissed that all away long back. Strangely enough Farage probably commands more respect in the EU than they. They may think him a grizzling iconoclastic nutjob but at least he is consistently so.
Ketch: The rump of Remainiacs might want to vote for the ZaNu sell-out but said Remainiac dross like yourself are mostly womiccumalobus --Well Off MIddle Class Cultural Marxist London Bubble Scum--and they know if they put Corbog in then his dirty fingernails will be into their prosperous hides from Day 1. Garden tax, Land Value tax, breathing tax --you fucking name it. Yes--he'll abase this nation before the EU scum you crawl to but he will also turn it into Venez UK and you won't be all that prosperous after Jizz and the Gang have finished with you.
Is the sell-out worth it to you? Do you love your EU masters enough to destroy yourself and your crew to save them?
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-TWGK5pQ6CYM/WUja74wtX7I/AAAAAAAAE58/0-poA9lE21s-3eo9MHws_2Wb-KfmQlK2wCLcBGAs/s1600/labour%2Bparty%2Blogo.jpg
In EEA/EFTA is absolutely and definitely, out of the political EU.
Several observations occur to me. Rob Ford is just another media commentator who is trying to stick the Leave label on the Tories. Let's get our facts straight. The majority of Tory party MPs, and 'operators' outside Parliament are Remainers. The party activists who were for Leave in 2016 were forbidden to use any party machinery, e.g. lists of members etc, to campaign with. Not like Lib-Dem, which campaigned for Remain. Cameron spent the £9m on his leaflet. Jebus, May is a Remainer.
The Leave believers had to vote Tory in 2015 to get the referendum. But 4 million voted UKIP to reinforce the message. The message was clear from the previous Euro elections when one could vote UKIP without letting Labour in. The vast majority of the country is for Leave. And to reinforce the message, they aren't all small-town Tories.
Most Leavers thought they would lose, but wanted their say.Lots stayed at home because they thought it an unwinnable proposition - just like many Remainers did, because they thought it was a done deal (and, of course, those whos tayed at home because they didn't give a flying feck). Oh, and did the 3 million Irish Republic citizens entitled to vote all vote Leave? (Answers on a postcard).
No. Leavers want to be outside the new German Empire. They don't want to pay Danegeld and never get rid of the Dane. Most of us don't care if we get poorer, but we aren't likely to.
