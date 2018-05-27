I saw the video of the arrest before it was redacted. He was just doing his normal thing of talking (endlessly) to camera, and then at least six plods surrounded him, took his phone, stuck their hands in his pockets and searched him, and then bundled him into a tiny cubicle in a van.Just like the Stasi.Or the "black bag" from V for Vendetta.Haven't heard much about this from Maajid Nawaz... I believe they are associated.
Don't you find rather odd that they choose to arbitrarily arrest [redacted] individual for [redacted] of a court case - just like Al Beeb etc do. Did you also notice that [redacted] was arrested and imprisoned on the same day.Now if plod can act so quickly against [redacted] who was not breaking the law, then why can't they act as fast against the "grooming gangs" that were being arraigned in aforementioned court.TPTB want [redacted] dead.Did you see what I did there?
Grim, ain't it. I'd say we're in the last decade putting up with the political class - they're the same over most of Europe btw. Is it the sort of authoritarian behaviour we'd normally associate with either communism or fascism? This lady gives us a clue:Ex British police officer. Reaction to [**] arrest in Leeds. 25-5-18https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=21&v=syn3kFlOXqwAustralian MP Pauline Hanson yesterday:“[**] has been arrested in the UK for ‘breaching the peace’ while reporting on Islamic grooming gangs. This is what happens when a society doesn’t foster a culture of open debate and honesty. This is a stark warning for Australia not to continue down the same path."[**] said in an interview last year:"The alliance of big business and governments to restrict freedom of speech to control populations is the very essence of fascism."Former Crown Attorney Gavin Boby:"..it does look like overuse of excessive restriction in this case, probably based on his identity, i.e. bad law misapplied, to get an individual....The issue appears to be not so much about breach of the peace as about contempt of court and preventing prejudice to trials. That’s something the courts are hard on and probably should be, but from what I can tell so far the law on that looks excessive, and over applied in this case, to get someone they find troublesome."Steve
Post a Comment
3 comments:
I saw the video of the arrest before it was redacted. He was just doing his normal thing of talking (endlessly) to camera, and then at least six plods surrounded him, took his phone, stuck their hands in his pockets and searched him, and then bundled him into a tiny cubicle in a van.
Just like the Stasi.
Or the "black bag" from V for Vendetta.
Haven't heard much about this from Maajid Nawaz... I believe they are associated.
Don't you find rather odd that they choose to arbitrarily arrest [redacted] individual for [redacted] of a court case - just like Al Beeb etc do. Did you also notice that [redacted] was arrested and imprisoned on the same day.
Now if plod can act so quickly against [redacted] who was not breaking the law, then why can't they act as fast against the "grooming gangs" that were being arraigned in aforementioned court.
TPTB want [redacted] dead.
Did you see what I did there?
Grim, ain't it. I'd say we're in the last decade putting up with the political class - they're the same over most of Europe btw. Is it the sort of authoritarian behaviour we'd normally associate with either communism or fascism? This lady gives us a clue:
Ex British police officer. Reaction to [**] arrest in Leeds. 25-5-18
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=21&v=syn3kFlOXqw
Australian MP Pauline Hanson yesterday:
“[**] has been arrested in the UK for ‘breaching the peace’ while reporting on Islamic grooming gangs. This is what happens when a society doesn’t foster a culture of open debate and honesty. This is a stark warning for Australia not to continue down the same path."
[**] said in an interview last year:
"The alliance of big business and governments to restrict freedom of speech to control populations is the very essence of fascism."
Former Crown Attorney Gavin Boby:
"..it does look like overuse of excessive restriction in this case, probably based on his identity, i.e. bad law misapplied, to get an individual....The issue appears to be not so much about breach of the peace as about contempt of court and preventing prejudice to trials. That’s something the courts are hard on and probably should be, but from what I can tell so far the law on that looks excessive, and over applied in this case, to get someone they find troublesome."
Steve
Post a Comment