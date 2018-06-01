Remembering Ronnie

I can remember exactly where I was and what I was doing in the early hours of the morning in the UK when it was confirmed that Ronald Reagan had won the US presidency. At the time we were appalled - a 'B' movie actor, a rather stupid and vain man who dyed his hair, a man unacquainted with the complexity of realpolitik, we thought. East Anglia back then was little more than a vast USAF airfield; F4 Phantoms and A10 Thunderbolts screamed overhead at low level from dawn until dusk, the last of our own fantastic Lightnings having been retired from RAF Wattisham in 1974. The faint stench of unburnt kerosene hung in the air and on our clothes and somewhere over to the east vast Soviet tank armies and millions of jackbooted killers stood ready to steamroll over Europe headed for Southwold and Walberswick.
The fear of nuclear war was endemic and ever present. Our rural counties had ICBMs targeted at them, we knew. Members of the Royal Observer Corps, normally village postmen or somesuch, would don their berets each day after work and scuttle down into their holes in the ground, mashing-up forty feet below the fields, with the milk rota pinned up next to the expected megadeaths from various megatonnages of nuclear blasts. We were terrified that the stupid, ignorant, blundering Reagan would provoke war with Russia, that he was gambling with our young lives.
Well, we were as wrong as were the nation's finest economists who scribbled chain letters explaining why the housewife Margaret Thatcher would be a disaster for jobs and growth. And of course we've heard it all again about President Trump. And on past form, that's why I'm less concerned about a trade war, tariffs and sanctions, mutual economic destruction and all the rest than I should be. In fact, the more that the world's economists are shrieking how dreadful it all is, the more experience tells me that it may just work, but perhaps not in the way that Mr Trump thinks it will (those US rust belt jobs will never return - but tax cuts, deregulation and fracking will compensate). Reagan never expected the wall to come down, after all.
EU tariffs on cranberries, bourbon and denim jeans? Give me strength. BTW, preiselbeere or Lingonberry sauce is a perfect substitute for cranberry sauce - sold in big, cheap jars and also perfect with venison, I wouldn't use Bourbon to clean the sink and my denim is made in China and SE Asia by slaves. If I couldn't get hold of Dickies shirts and boots, on the other hand, that would be a disaster ..
4 comments:
Yeah Ronnie was so thick, right.
Yack, always the bovids ie the western media were even thicker, no surprises.
Not least, the left wing fuckers (spitting image) who mercilessly took the piss out of a great US president and having a go at his wife was execrable malignancy but true to type.
Recently and contrast it (the treatment of Nancy Reagen) with how they tre't Michelle O'barmy as if she was/is THE ominiscient being (it's a woman power thing and about as stupid as it gets).
Michelle O'barmy, she's just the mother of O'barmy's kids for fuck sake not even an intellectual genius like her husband tells us he is and tell us he certainly did, the beeb sly, itv and the left wing chatterati weting their panties, swooned when O'barmy stuck his oar in and told us to 'stay in the EU or else you'll be back of the queue'.
Funny but I don't remember Ronnie threatening us, he even helped during the Falklands, an adventure yes but necessary.
Yep Ronnie, he was so thick that, he ably finessed the Soviet Union with the star wars threat, they (NASA, US military hive in the Pentagon) didn't have the tech' but Gorbechev and his stiffs in the GRU thought it might just be possible.......he rushed over to Iceland and the rest as they say is deMAD.
They continue to, constantly underestimate a wily old fox in Donald J. Trump, he is playing them like a fiddle and doing requests.
Trump violin expertise, has gone virtuouso, and they still come for more, though they (UK-illiberal media claque) are beginning to get it, it's taken them 18 months and 2 years before that, but even thicko's get it eventually.
That Trump is holding all the aces and dealing from under the deck, and out of his sleeve and still they gawp, it's quite brilliant really.
Ronnie had Maggie ....... a most fortuitous circumstance for our two countries.
Who's Trump got? Theresa-the Appeaser, whose devotion to the EU means we've just been hit with steel tariffs as we can't be treated differently from the rest of the EU.
Perhaps the silly cow is NOW starting to understand that membership of the EU (or remaining shackled to it via EI-lite) isn't a benefit.
Yes, listening to the wireless this morning, the various correspondents were ranting about what an idiot that Trump bloke is... He clearly hasn't thought this through etc. etc. etc.
The reality of course is that Trump has thought the next four or five moves ahead.
It is just such a shame that his chief ally has got the intellect of a pygmy, and is only in that job due to her inability to stand up to those that put her in place.
You can rely on experts in any field to offer a solution that gives maximum benefit to themselves. Keynesian economics gives maximum importance to economists, hence economists prefer Keynes rather than Hayek. An ongoing cold war provides long term riches for the military. Raising the school leaving age and expanding the universities provides lots more work for educators. Long and complicated trade negotiations provide cushy work for negotiators. Etc.
Mr. Trump appears to be at least trying to solve problems once and for all- he's therefore threatening a lot of cushy careers.
