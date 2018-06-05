Grenfell: The only winners will be the fee earners

The consequences are as you might imagine. Here, builders are very expensive, very conservative and will over-engineer even the simplest jobs to absurd lengths. Design of new domestic dwellings is banal, even ugly, but massive. Any nester looking to construct an innovative, beautiful house incorporating the latest building technology and cutting edge materials would be better off moving to the UK; here they will be met with noisy tooth-sucking and head-shaking. And builders here are very, very, stubborn.
My new roof - one of the few jobs here for which I used a profi - is to my eyes still a travesty to which I am not used. The old roof was a lovely 18th century testament of settlement and minor movement, gently undulating with dips, fold and curves. Having worked with English Heritage many times in the UK - very amicably - my instructions here to the builders were to retain the historic form and character in the new covering. No. They spent weeks and threw away a deal of profit on eliminating every historic irregularity with shims, packers and counter-battens to achieve a millimetre perfect regularity. The rows were intense. Three times I threatened to throw them off the job. All to no avail; I could not have found a roofer in all Austria who would build a crooked roof. For their part, having never seen an English restoration, they were convinced I was mad and needed to be over-ruled for my own good.
|What a roof restoration should look like ... unknown to Austrians
So I already know the outcome of the Grenfell enquiry. The mob need some red meat, so a scapegoat or two will be found. We will be told pompously that lessons have been learnt. And above all, new regulations, controls and standards will be legislated to make it more difficult for our bucaneer, unqualified construction industry to flout official intentions. It will not in future be left just to building inspectors to police the Regs. And this will mean a fee bonanza for the suits - I can almost hear this morning the discussions as professional service firms contemplate creating new compliance divisions.
7 comments:
More executive contributions to the blandscape then.
I prefer the system where there are no regulations but the owner and his friends build for their own benefit...
Amish style.
Where something is being built for a more public purpose or for a client, the "guild system" worked very well until the puritan industrial revolution and politicians took over and decided that grift was the best route for their personal happiness.
You assume that 'builders' in the UK read the building regulations.
Our new britons can be quite creative, 'open plan' first floors that quickly join the ground floor and flexible shower heads fed from the mains fitted adjacent to WC pans for instance.
At Grenfell the enquiry has already reported that fitting cladding and moving the windows out to the cladding in a (not fireproof enough)box structure allowed the fire to enter the flats easily.
I know for sure other residential buildings in other cities have used a similar box structure to extend the window ledge out to the cladding.
Unless that box structure is as fireproof as the original concrete structure, then the spread of fire from flat to flat in such installations will be so much easier.
The system breaks down when the Fire Service assume such structural modifications meet the original standard of fire safety and base their recommendations accordingly, rather than revisit the fire safety of such modification and assess them from scratch.
Polyurethane sandwich cladding, foam insulation, UPVC windows,: stand alone each individually may be safe, but put them together in a system and a catastrophe awaits.
For private construction I'd leave it to the person paying.
For public structures it should be of the highest quality, functionality, safety and economy.
Stop spending time/money policing the private sector - concentrate on potential injury to innocent members of the public.
I always maintain that watching "Auf Wiedersehen,Pet" should be mandatory for anyone relocating to the "Lass Dich Nicht BRD-igen" or Schluchtenpisserland. Badly outdated now of course , but still a valuable insight into the differences in mindset between the English, Geordies and Germans...especially in the building game.
jack ketch @ 11:54
"still a valuable insight into the differences in mindset between the English, Geordies and Germans...especially in the building game."
Yeah, wasn't Auschwitz so well engineered.
You'd have never got it past planning permission in England.
Just an observation.........
I note that the Grenfell refurbishment architects have shut up shop and skedaddled outa town rather pronto like... - before the smoke cleared even.
Not my specialty (IANAL) but aren't there fairly strict public liability issues in there for the architects?
Post a Comment