Creating creativity

The irony is, of course, is that this combination only exists in the little pockets that have remained untouched by the dead hand of Planned Development - old machine shops and assembly plants deserted by industry, the scruffy bits of graffiti-scarred rough common brick and asbestos-cement roofed clutter at the back of council estates unsuited for residential conversion. A whole roomful of economic development officers, town planners, architects and commercial developers can no more create a creative district than they can populate a bijou shopping parade on demand with an organic fish merchant selling grilled sardines, an independent coffee shop and a hipster designer-porridge outlet.
Simon Jenkins in the Guardian is smart enough to know this. Writing about social-engineering plans to distribute the New Illiberalism that characterises Channel 4 to an area of Britain other than London he writes
There is nothing more gauche than Whitehall “being nice” to the provinces. Its attempt to force Channel 4 to move north from London has felt akin to the Victorian church sending missionaries overseas to civilise the heathen. As austerity descends over museums and theatres across the land, the culture department wants to dispatch a few television executives to live among the natives, to introduce them to kale, quinoa and turmeric lattes. That should cheer them up. Whitehall also seems to want to have some fun. No one has instructed Channel 4 where to go. Instead, the provincial cities are told they must line up like children in a workhouse and beg. London will decide who gets the smashed avocado. There will be two consolation “creative hubs” for the runners-up, wherever the judges can find something approximating Shoreditch High Street.Still, we should all support this. If only for the chance to seriously piss-off the sanctimonious bigots at the TV station forced to uproot from Blackheath to Burnley or wherever. The more we can disperse these destructive zealots amongst ordinary folk and dilute their malignant influence, the better.
7 comments:
Unfortunately, the sanctimonious bigots who front Channel 4 "News" won't have to relocate. Personally, I'd like to send them to Belfast.
I wonder if government will ever notice that it is the institution of government that is destroying civilisation, rather than creating it?
The dead hand of bureaucracy, the sales oriented approach of party hacks who always represent their party rather than "their boss" (as carswell put it).
Their activities have led to sterilised cities and towns that all look the same, with the same concentrations of tramadol eating NHS "clients" not shopping at Mothercare, Dixons, or Boots.
It is no wonder that government eschews criticism from the real people as populism...
Almost anything is populist when every decision that our establishment makes is so unpopular.
Moving a bunch of bent journalists to Scunthorpe is not going to turn that place (or its ilk) into a "hub", the journo's will probably all stay behind anyway, citing the fact that nothing happens in such places.
A great example is Edmund de Waal's workshop - round the back of the railway bridge at West Norwood, of course ...
https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/article/my-studio-life-edmund-de-waal
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2014/may/02/edmund-de-waal-potter-ceramics-essays-as-byatt
DeeDee99, I'd like to send them to Mogadishu. Failing that, send them to Dewsbury.
Right-writes, a refreshing change would be a candidate who said ' vote for me and I promise to do nothing. I shall oppose every proposal for anything and everything'.
Doing nothing is not enough.
We need a party whose main plank is the repeal of as many laws and regulations as possible. And then some.
Don Cox
One of my favourite pieces of writing is the following by the left leaning historian and BBC favourite, AJP Taylor. In his book ‘English History; 1914-1945′, which I might read one day are some quotes that I have read many times... No doubt his lefty credentials would at some point denigrate what looks like heaven to me, compared to what we got:
‘Until August 1914 a sensible law-abiding Englishman could pass through life and hardly notice the existence of the state, beyond the post office and the policeman. He could live where he liked and as he liked. He had no official number or identity card. He could travel abroad or leave his country forever without a passport or any sort of official permission. He could exchange his money for any other currency without restriction or limit. He could buy goods from any country in the world on the same terms as he bought goods at home. For that matter, a foreigner could spend his life in this country without permit and without informing the police.’
‘Unlike the countries of the European continent, the state did not require its citizens to perform military service. An Englishman could enlist, if he chose, in the regular army, the navy or the territorials. He could also ignore, if he chose, the demands of national defence. Substantial householders were occasionally called on for jury service. Otherwise, only those helped the state who wished to do so.’
‘The Englishman paid taxes on a modest scale; nearly $400 million in 1913-14, or rather less than 8% of the national income. The state intervened to prevent the citizen from eating adulterated food or contracting certain infectious diseases. It imposed safety rules in factories, and prevented women, and adult males in some industries, from working excessive hours. The state saw to it that children received education up to the age of 13. Since 1 January 1909, it provided a meagre pension for the needy over the age of 70. Since 1911, it helped to insure certain classes of workers against sickness or unemployment.’
‘This tendency towards more state action was increasing. Expenditure on the social services had roughly doubled since the Liberals took office in 1905. Still, broadly speaking, the state acted only to help those who could not help themselves. It left the adult citizen alone.’
Anyway, I merely add it to back up my contention that the best form of government is self government.
Post a Comment