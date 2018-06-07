Steady the line, boys ...

No-one starts negotiating stuff at International level. All trade negotiators will have honed their skills over many years, starting with quite trivial agreements and working their way up. Many of us in our own professional fields will have had experience on the lower and middle slopes - and the more that Brexit drags, the more I see correspondences between the process and my own experiences.
One anecdote. We'd put in the best bid for the second part of a serial contract, but it was way higher than the Client's budget. He started by instructing that we reduced the bid to the equivalent of the first part. We said we couldn't do that. He said he wouldn't give us the work. Fine, we said, but tell us quickly so we can get on with other stuff. The ping-pong went on until the order came from the very top on both sides to sit in a room on a Friday and not to come out until the deal had been struck.
Our approach was full-disclosure - an open-book tender. We were taking normal profits on each part, but at the time copper prices were as mobile as the underwear of a lady of negotiable affection, as they say. Cost risks on many other items had pushed the rates up, whilst unknowns and poor measures meant we couldn't do lump-sum prices for many of the quantities. Our base price could be reduced substantially, but only if we moved risk on price and quantity to the Client side and adopted many schedules of rates in place of lump sums. The meeting lasted from 10.00am until 11.00pm. They conceded every major point in the end, and we both went back to principals announcing a win. In the end the actual contract out-turn was within a whisker of our initial bid. Where they found the extra millions from I don't know, but they did.
It was a useful lesson for me - in not grandstanding but explaining honestly and openly why we could not agree to their demands. Unless they moved, the answer would have to be No. Things are about to get very rocky over Brexit. The Germans are utterly inflexible and determined to hurt us, and their man Selmayr inserted corruptly into the heart of the crooked Brussels cabal is turning the thumbscrews. PTSD Adonis and his hysterical chums are shrieking and throwing their skirts over their heads at home. Soros, Lord of the Flies, is using his fortune to try to destroy a Britain he hates. A fifth-column of disloyal and anti-democratic civil servants are sabotaging from within. And we have a leader whom it would be slanderous to accuse of membership of Subphylum Vertebrata. There is a deal on the table we cannot accept - not without blood on the streets. The conditions - a minute to midnight, grossly polarised parties, fear of collapse of order - in other words are perfect to achieve a workable deal. Steady the line boys - don't go to pieces.
Raedwald - you reminded me so much of my days in telecoms, negotiating a multi-million deal with M&S. So many vested interests blocking the way forward, but we got there in the end. My biggest single deal of my entire 40 year career!
Britain is a country (unlike France) that is built on small business and it is the small businesses that are preparing themselves for whatever the outcome and what small businesses need right now is a dramatic reduction in red tape from Brussels. Here are some fast facts:
• Over 99% of businesses are Small or Medium Sized businesses – employing 0-249 people
• 5.5 million (96%) businesses were micro-businesses – employing 0-9 people. Microbusinesses accounted for 33% of employment and 22% of turnover.
However, large businesses and public sector and the ones with the lobby and the ear of the government and there lies the juxtaposition. One of the things that really rankles with the EU is the stated fact that Britain is the most honest place in the world to do business - and that fact really bugs the shit out of them.
Right now, we should be prepared to walk out of the negotiating room and slam the door behind us. WTO, and a free world ready to trade with us will be fine thanks.
The problem is that the Civil Service has no experienced negotiators, which is why someone experienced in negotiation should have been put in charge of Brexit.
in not grandstanding but explaining honestly and openly why we could not agree to their demands.
A few months back Farage met with Barnier and afterwards came out and said the most telling thing: "they just don't understand Brexit". A more damning indictment of May, Davis and the yUK 'negotiating' team there has not been. The EU however has explained honestly (yes there's a contradiction in terms) and openly (an even greater contradiction in terms for the EU) why they could not agree to the yUK's demands, blackmail and whinging.
Apparently DD has finally understood -judging by his speech yesterday bemoaning the EU's desire to defend 'legal precedents' (as if sticking to international agreements was a minor thing of little import and not the very basis for all that international trade the BrexSShiteurs think will still be coming the yUK's way when May turns us into a pariah state.)
Steady the buffs but prepare for war.
Ooops sorry I meant real OUT and only OUT and that means out of the ECJ-ECHR all else is bollocks ie still in. On the other stuff, they'll trade, they cannot afford not to and if they won't well that's OK, we'll play Brinkmanship.
And fuck Westminster - too.
English Pensioner, The civil service has 47 years experience of negotiating with the EU or its forerunners. You don't think it is Ministers who negotiate do you? The FCO and the relevant Ministries' civil servants negotiate, and the Minister signs on the dotted line.
It's not lack of negotiating skills that is the problem, it is the fact that our civil service negotiators have overweening pride in their "soft power" and have gone native in Brussels. Witness the "KitKat" comments - that wasn't an aberration, that is the norm.
Jack Ketch said: "... as if sticking to international agreements was a minor thing ...". Well, it is for the EU as seen by: the EU saving the Euro by ignoring its own rules; Target2 not being reconciled; and Article 3(5); just to name three.
Moreover, whilst the UK still has parts of its sovereignty intact, as a nation under international law, we have the right to abrogate any treaty we choose. Since we are unlikely to unsign Vienna we must comply with its provisions whilst abrogating any other treaty. That includes the EU treaties.
Raedwald, As ever I am bewildered by your unwarranted optimism. This is politics, not commerce, and is therefore a lot more complex because there are fewer external boundaries (buyers and sellers have quite restricted intentions by comparison). A deal is not the aim - independence is.
Remain has "lost" because by losing the vote the consequence is the UK will not be remaining in the EU under current conditions; nor will ever rejoin under current conditions.
But Leave has not "won". Far from it. There will be no deal which confirms our independence, from which all other benefits flow, which was the prime aim of Leave voters. Indeed both the Tories and Labour are desperately scrambling to make us a colony. Today's AEP piece in the D.Tel is in my view more realistic:
"The quixotic bid for British independence has failed. There will be no return to full sovereign and democratic self-rule in March 2019, or after the transition, or as far as the political eye can see. Britain will be bound and hemmed until the latent contradictions of such a colonial settlement cause a volcanic national uprising, as they surely must.
The Westminster class is edging crablike towards a double embrace of the EU single market and the customs union, the full EU package but without a veto in the European Council, or Euro-MPs with heft in the dominant blocs of Strasbourg, or judges on the European Court ..." [pay walled].
AEP--is a cowardly wanker.
Yeah the scum are trying to sell us out.
But the Fish Faced Cow is still on a knife edge.
Nor do the middle class well-off Remainiac scum fancy a dose of Corbog's Venezuela-time capers. Because his dirty fingernails will be into their prosperous hides from minute one never mind day one.
Cultural Marxism sounds cool when they know it the little bloke who will suffer and have his life and women attacked.
But Grandpa Death and the Gang will bring in 5 million more imports to insure ZaNu can't be voted out again.
And that's more than enough to see them preying on the middle class as they already have on the white working class. Sweden and Germany show the pattern.
So if she sells us out it is time to make this nation uncontrollable.
