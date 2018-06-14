Yes, we must now fight for our most basic democratic rights

Heath characterises this as a struggle between the liberal democrats - us - against the managerialists of 'authoritarian liberalism'. And we are losing. Heath also admits that we have lost Brexit.
I prefer to call this emergent global political model “managerialism”. If you want to find some of its more vocal proponents, look no further than the pro-EU “rebel” MPs slowly but surely killing off Brexit: their contempt for real democracy is matched only by their preposterous self-regard. They are typical card-carrying authoritarian liberals, convinced that they know better than we do what is good for us. ...Please, if you spend money on anything today, buy a copy of the Telegraph and clip Heath's article.
Brexit is being overturned but it won an astonishing victory against a Remain side that massively outspent it....
There is huge, pent-up populist anger across the EU, and the rage of the Brexiteers when they find out they have been conned will be something else....
Britain almost broke away; but it seems that the tide of history was too strong for Theresa May’s hapless government. Still, history never ends, and supporters of liberal democracy will live to fight another day, in Britain and across the world.
We must start over again. We need a party to replace both UKIP and the Conservatives, that supports fundamental libertarian and democratic values, that supports all those deserted and abandoned by the Labour Party and that isn't ashamed to learn from the Swiss how to defend popular democracy.
This fight has just started.
4 comments:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Patronising-Bastards-Elites-Betrayed-Britain/dp/1472127366/
Agreed: this is merely Round One. It's not the tide of history, merely the usual tendency for power and money to concentrate, with associated tensions. I read an article in a postwar edition of Encyclopaedia Britannica that saw the Papacy attempt to centralise the power of the Church and created its own growing opposition among kings of nations that had begun to settle down at the periphery of Europe.
By opposing the EU empire now we may forestall some future cataclysm caused by overreach.
"Liberal Democrats"?
The media commonly refer to us as - sneeringly - Populists.
It's on the menu that may prove 'popular' in the near future are:
Protesting
Rioting
Violence (in general)
Targeting politicians
and, dare I say it, 'terrorist-like' attacks against the establishment.
The only way to prevent these events will be to deliver Brexit to the standards that people expect i.e. sever all ties, close the open borders, trade only.
I rely on gut instinct (a lot) and just 'know' that we're at a tipping point in social unrest.
Anger? Fury? Absolute effing disgust? If the politicians only went out and saw for themselves what they're stoking they be shitting themselves. And rightly so.
Dave G @ 07:03 --- The "politicians" are blind beyond anything ever known in British history!
30,000 people gathered on their doorstep last weekend, and the reaction? Nary a murmur except echoes within prison walls - as if to: "Will no one rid us of this TRoublesome TRuth?"
Apparently they're totally blindfolded and burka'd by the M&Ms.*
------
*Marxists & Mozzies.
Post a Comment