Austrians to close mosques, deport 60 Islamist imams

|"Greetings, thou bloody butcher" - Turkey's head of Islamism meets his head-chopping counterpart
"Parallel societies, political Islam and radicalisation have no place in our country," said Austria's President Kurz, echoing the UK's previous Prime Minister's words. Unlike Austria, which also has a total ban on face-covering, the UK has taken no action against Salafist mosques, imams or funding.
Yet another reason to emigrate to Austria after BrexSShite...as if being able to smoke in pubs wasn't reason enough already.
AND they , kinda, speak German.Winner!
Brexit means BrexStan.
Taking effective action against extremist Mosques requires a Government that WANTS to retain its own countries cultures, laws and heritage and has the guts to do it.
We haven't got one of those and haven't had one for decades. Appeasement is the name of the game.
Ketch--Bollocks on fucking stilts
Leaving ESpew==step one.
Step Two ==smashing the well-off, middle-class, cultural Marxist, London Bubble scum".
May is the Fish Faced example of the type. A supposed Conservative whose gob is endlessly wrapped around Marxist (esp feminist) shite.
Brexit is just stage one.
And once again Radders you fall for Camoron's "Islamist" horseshit.
The ordinary tenants of the belief deny womens rights and demand the abolition of free speech. One of the reasons that the scum of the left are their new best friends.
In worldwide pols the majority of believers support all the abusive crap from acid chucking to "honour"killing, death to apostates etc and a sizeable minority support terror to achieve their aims.
BluLabour will never be destroyed as long as folk like you Radders --who should be able to see thro their bullshit--kept spooning it down.
Even Ketch isn't quite that dumb.
It's a start though.
