Tony Blair - Godfather of Illiberal Authoritarianism

Reading a mirror article to that of Heath, featured in the post below, in Der Spiegel, the bells started ringing as I read the following;
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Hungary has adopted a similar approach, one which has kept him in power for eight years and recently got him elected for four more. His people now occupy not only all key positions in Hungarian ministries and agencies, but also in universities, clinics, theatres and courtrooms. He has also managed to bring a large part of the economy under his control by way of a network of companies that are well-disposed toward him.Good God. That is exactly the plan developed and carried out by one Anthony Blair - and had he not been deposed by the petulance of a political pygmy in the wings and his own criminal culpability over Iraq, he could still today be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He stitched up the entire machinery of State, allied himself with the global corporates and paralysed effective opposition in a stranglehold of central control. The Blair model of Illiberal Authoritarianism is now being applied across the globe.
Well, good luck to Der Spiegel. If they find an effective way of prising-off all those political appointees who cling like pubic lice to their posts, sinecures and tenures, I do hope they tell us - we're still in urgent need of a cure here.
5 comments:
Yep, Blair created his "Third Sector" whereby all NGOs and charities were politicised by organisations like Common Purpose.
John Prescott's Regional Assemblies were the vehicle for establishing the fifth column within our local councils; splitting up and tearing out communities, and breaking down any opposition to his plans.
I don't wholly go along with the 'Thatcher-destroyed-our-industry' meme (although there is a case to answer) but where Thatcher may have destroyed our jobs, Blair destroyed our people.
I would love to see the bastard hanged - along with the rest of his vile crew at that time.
There are many advantages of FPTP system, but the one that I like most is the ability of voters to punish a party so thoroughly it mends its ways.
DP111
It got worse with Blair, and has got much worse since. They cling on like pubic lice - priceless
Whether EU or our own parliament, what seems to be missing is any commitment to the sovereignty of the people and any sense of political obligation to represent that people, rather than continually override them
So I don’t know why your worships are all so cagey about saying that you are opposed to islamification. It seems perfectly obvious that we are against the encroachment of Islam, because that cult is so utterly opposed to the rule of law, equality before the law and every other aspect of our civil society.
We like our civil society. We intend to pass it on and to remain a nation united under one law. Therefore we are opposed to its replacement of our law and political culture by this cult of perpetual savagery.
A political party that announces that it is opposed to Islam is merely saying that it is committed to the defence of equity before the law and our inherited civil liberties – and that these things are coming under threat from two particular directions – from EU-style globalisation and from those who want to return to the Dark Ages.
Take a look for instance at the list of ‘Priorities’ posted on the website of FOR BRITAIN. It reads like a summary of the views expressed here every day. It is just a fledgling party, so it is early enough for the intellects who comment here to make a real contribution. We need political representation that is truthful and clear, and institutional, not mealy mouth individuals online, afraid to commit to actual institutions of political representation. Step up chaps
Dean Ditchbank
We need to try to get people to continually ask the question "From where do you receive your funding?"
The BBC and others are always quoting reports and comments from the heads of dozens if not hundreds of organisations about whom we know absolutely nothing and have no idea of how they receive their funding.
Generqally these organisations websites do not give clear information.
For example I have yet to find the source of the funding for the Resolution Trust (who fund the Resolution Foundation).
The politicisation of our civil service happened long before Tony Blair. Our civil servants have been journeying to Brussels for 46 years, and went native a long time ago. It is not Ministers who make policy. The various countries civil servants agree cosily amongst themselves, and the Ministers sign on the dotted line.
The civil servants are essentially technocrats who regard their political "masters" as nuisances to be managed. No wonder the civil servants are resolutely Remain: they desperately don't want to give up the power they have acquired as a consequence of the way the technocratic EU works.
Of course, no civil servant or technocrat will admit this, it would give the game away. Instead they put out propaganda in favour of the EU: the UK can't exist without the EU holding its hand (sob!); we're all happy EU friends together (sigh!); Brexiteers are all thick (huzzah!); Brexiteers are Nazis (hiss!); and so on. All this to suit the gullible emotional profile of Remains so they don't see the real beneficiaries.
