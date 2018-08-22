Brexit for Freedom - the next battles

.. we need to talk about “grassroots activism”. From verbal puritans turning free speech into a hate crime and invasions into our online privacy to our boarded-up high streets, people feel their personal agency and sense of belonging slipping away. Brexiteers should be campaigning for individual freedom, not just from Europe but in the humdrum of everyday life. They should be redefining community in local terms.Well, as a Localist and a democrat, that chimes with me. My use yesterday of the term 'Patricians' for those we oppose is neither novel nor original. We were also reminded (hat tip Mr Drew) of Cicero's support of the elite patrician class against Caesar, whose leadership of the populares brought change to Rome that presaged her greatest years.
Above all, Brexit offers hope to the young, those worst affected by the bigoted illiberal authoritarianism of the new puritans that seeks to censor, forbid, restrict, govern, ration and throttle what they say, think, listen and respond to on their 5G devices. Robert Nisbet was an American sociologist inspired by Burke and de Tocqueville rather than by Marx or Engels;
Revolt has trumped tradition, and the price is paid daily with distinctively modern pathologies such as social isolation, moral uncertainty, and personal anxiety. True freedom, Nisbet insists, is not found in the empty spaces of an omnipotent state, but in a pluralistic society where a variety of social groups and institutions intermediate to the individual and the central state have real functions or responsibilities and, by definition, enough autonomy to carry them out, thus offering individuals a sense of purpose, identity, and belonging. The continual weakening of human association bonded by kinship, ethnicity, faith, work, locality, voluntarism, private pursuit, or shared interest by a jealous, power-hungry state creates what Nisbet calls “loose individuals.” These are untethered or atomized souls drifting from the safe harbor of community into the torrents of an impersonal, bureaucratized state that cannot, from its elevated seat of vertical power, replace the intermediary social bonds and moral community it has dissolved in ever pressing its claim for still greater responsibility for each of its subjects or citizens.It is for the victims of the well-meaning but suffocating State that Brexit stands - again, mostly the young. The obsession of the modern state, here and in Europe perhaps more than anywhere, with constructed 'equalities', rights but not responsibilities, freedoms 'to' defined behaviours but not freedoms 'from' interference and restriction, multiculturalism and diversity, all of which actually rob the individual of the freedom to seek and form alliances and social institutions that have both authority and effectiveness. The modern citizen has become the casualty of an increasingly interventionist, paternalistic state always seeking to increase its power and influence for the sake of 'the Public Good'.
Nisbet wrote;
The greatest single revolution of the last century in the political sphere has been the transfer of effective power over human lives from the constitutionally visible offices of government, the nominally sovereign offices, to the vast network that has been brought into being in the name of protection of the people from their exploiters. It is this kind of power that Justice Brandeis warned against in a decision nearly half a century ago: "Experience should teach us to be most on guard to protect liberty when the governments' purposes are beneficent. Men born to freedom are naturally alert to repel invasion of their liberty by evil-minded rulers. The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachments by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding."When I look at the capos of the EU, at the Patrician class in the UK, at our political, judicial, public service and journalistic elites, I see these well-meaning zealots that simply don't understand the harm they have done, the freedom they have destroyed, the young lives they have manacled to their altars of illiberal authoritarianism.
If Brexit means anything it means not only throwing off the chains of the EU, but emancipating the people of Britain, our youth and our future, from the slavery of these well-meaning inquisitors. With legislated fire and regulatory torture, they destroy lives whilst seeking to conform the human spirit into their didactic ideals of perfection.
Brexit is not the end of our battle. It is the start of another campaign.
I reckon that the most equitable arrangement between government and governed is one that is anarchist in form. Which does not mean that there is NO government, rather it indicates that other than protecting citizens property rights, there is very little for it to do. The rest is done within a given community.
Its closest precursor would not be marxism, fascism, democracy, not conservatism, socialism or liberalism, rather, it would be feudalism. This system of government ran along very well in this region, and was still operating until a few years ago on Sark, until the Barclay brothers insisted that under the ooman rights, Sark should be a representative democracy.
Because when looked at from a human point of view, we don't and never needed ideologically driven all pervading government. Historically, feudalism, sets the scene, imposes order and allows freedom within the local environment, and local government was that of a light touch, the guilds providing an element of order and standards.
Anyway, can't go backwards, but the modern equivalent, would be to replace the representative form of democracy with the direct, citizen driven, binding form.
Uhm, except Feudalism prevented all human growth and advancement. In the UK, where we'd pretty well got rid of feudalism by the 15th Century, we had the rise of a middle class, mercantile adventurers, lawyers and the rule of law and a free people who made England wealthy, secure and outward looking.
In the rest of Europe in which feudalism was maintained with the knout, starvation and repression, the people were still Serfs into the 19th century, they had no wealth, innovation, trade or industry and only violent revolution and upheaval allowed them a degree of catch-up.
I rather think our way worked better.
Above all, Brexit offers hope to the young,
Hope? Hope of what, the imposition of Sharia law?
Seriously, go out and ask a random, and they all bloody are, young person , a 'yoofff' , what they think of Brexit and the chances are you'll get one of two replies. Firstly (and most likely-blame 'Education, Education, Education') "Wotz dis Brexit ting like innit ai?" (I'll translate: "Pray thee good sir, explain to me the nature of this 'brexit' and that which it portends?") or you'll hear "I's sorted, got my, y'know, Irish passport like n a job offer like".
I support democracy, but not direct democracy, as a rule.
The Referendum was absolutely made necessary, because the patricians drifted so far from the people. However, it's clear from the Referendum and its aftermath in social media that direct democracy would be a series of bitter societal divisions inflamed by stupidity, misinformation, excessive passion and amateur as well as professional propaganda.
Besides, most people (I suggest) would like to get on with their lives without having to solve complex political and financial conundrums. Peter Cook's wonderful 1970 film "The Rise and Rise of Michael Rimmer" features a proto-Blair rising to power through faux populism, then tiring the ordinary man with plebiscites on public issues until the people decide to "leave it all to him."
I completely agree that we must leave the EU - though I don't accept its leaders' intentions are entirely benign; you are obviously more charitable than I. But as you adumbrate here, that is merely the first step.
What system of representation is most likely to ensure that our leaders will act in the best interests of the people, and fight for them against the schemes of powerful commercial enterprises, many of which dwarf smaller nations? Can we steer a course between Big Brother and Big CEO?
Do you really think that government FREED the people?
I reckon that those merchants and adventurers worked within feudalism, rather than modern all pervasive government, they took advantage of a transitional period when people were moving from the land to the cities, which had come about through the activities of the guilds (unions). But what about the less mercantile or adventurous, how free were those people? I suspect that they were free enough to go to the cities and become workers, rather than peasants.
A worker in the city is no different from a worker on the land, still a peasant. Just one with less freedom to enjoy the age old and traditional lifestyle. They also put up with higher rents, poorer working conditions and even less chance of breaking free.
There was a significant difference between those peasants in much of Europe and those on these islands, Europeans did not live under the traditions won with Magna Carta, which the ruling classes tried to suppress within a few days of its sealing. At the end of the day (no really), there was a good chance that you would be sharing a drink and a game of skittles at the pub, with your landlord... The landlord, knew that he was secure as landlord and the yeoman and peasant knew their rank too.
A bit like Brexit really.
My cat, does the same thing, whether we are operating a curfew, or whether he is locked outside, he just wants to be free, he doesn't want to change his lifestyle. Only a small proportion of the population is ever going to break out and make a run for freedom, and I bet that the proportion of those making a success of such a bid, is no different now to what it was in 1200.
You didn't mention the thrust of my point, which is that instead of moving from the rigid imposition of landlord, yeoman, peasant, currently it is possible to traverse between sleb, politician, or peasant, but in your generation, you will never be master. I was suggesting that a transition into anarchism which was the logical progression from feudalism, instead formed into a system of government where free thoughts and acts are now more or less a pariah.
As I said, "can't go backwards" but did we really need to throw the baby out with the bathwater? We are a nation divided between ruled and ruler and the rulers all work as government slaves. They don't produce anything except new prohibitions (cunningly disguised as freedoms). The result of this behaviour is what is rapidly becoming a comprehensive slave society, far more restrictive than ANYTHING that went before. They are using surveillance and management techniques to make sure that their control is total.
Your lawyers and the rule of law are not indicative of freedom, they tell me that the goalposts will be moved, if we ever attempt to rise above our station.
I think it was Churchill who said that governing a country by democracy was the very worst way to do it, apart from all the others.
Any form of Governance should be 'over sight' not 'over rule'.
I was trying to think of the word that really sums up the difference between the old ways and the current.
That word is "puritanism". A rigid order that puts work above everything except god. The English civil war was when they won, and they are currently doing everything they can to maintain that fixed concept through the employment of such things as electronic surveillance and control through the "rule of law".
@Sackerson, I reckon that direct democracy when tried once every 500 years does have the capacity to engender chaos. But used as it is in Switzerland, by demand of the people, forms an effective brake on the excesses of government, and what is more develops a more considerate view of what is doable and what is not. Central government not only fears DD, it actively try
tries to destroy it, even in Switzerland.
There is nothing clear about your contention that DD has to lead to "a series of bitter societal divisions inflamed by stupidity, misinformation, excessive passion and amateur as well as professional propaganda. "...
Well not in the place where it has been normal for nearly 1000 years anyway.
Wait & see what Corbyn/McDonnell/Abbbottt have in mind for us
Like Radders I hardly think that a return to feudalism will increase the sum of human happiness.
In fact the EU is structured in a way closely modelled on feudalism as it would be of course being based on the napoleonic code, which masquerades as a system of justice but is in fact an instrument of control.
The best possible government would be a democracy similar the British system in the years before the detruction wought by Lloyd George in 1911 with national insurance.
Freedom, free trade, property rights, rule of law, self help via friendly societies.
