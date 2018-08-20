Modifying the powers of the 1922 Committee

Upon the initiation of an election for the Leader, it shall be the duty of the 1922 Committee to present to the Party, as soon as reasonably practicable, a choice of candidates for election as Leader. The rules for deciding the procedure by which the 1922 Committee selects candidates for submission for election shall be determined by the Executive Committee of the 1922 Committee after consultation of the Board.In other words, as suggested below, the 1922 Committee could currently conspire to withhold from the Party membership as a whole the most popular candidates.
Christopher Hope reports in the Telegraph about efforts by a fellow Party member, John Strafford, to amend the rule to allow any MP with more than 20 nominations from fellow MPs to go on the ballot paper to the membership.
I am sure all MPs and members of the party who, as I am, are committed to openness, transparency and full democracy will support these fair, equitable and sensible rule changes, which will benefit the image and electability of our Party and of our candidates.
3 comments:
If it looks like such a change to the constitution at the hands of members is likely to produce an anti-establishment candidate. Those rules will either change, or be ignored...
...Has the reversal of every single promise by its current leader not given any indication of the direction that this fetid organisation travels in?
Surely then the 1922 Committee could withold from the Party Membership any candidate it chooses. In that case why don't the trigger a leadership election and withold any Remain candidates/ Seems bloody obvious to me!
"..the 1922 Committee could currently conspire to withhold from the Party membership as a whole the most popular candidates"
RW, are you still sure rejoining was a good thing? Seems to me you've just highlighted one of the many ways in which the PCP treats the grass-roots membership with disregard bordering on contempt; and it underscores what I said on that other thread, about the Tory membership's powerlessness. They really, really don't want any input from the plebs - but good luck with it anyway...
