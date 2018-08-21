Hague joins Leadership debate

Hague instead asks the party to trust its MPs to make the right choice of Leader.
However, the party Board may hold an easier and quicker answer to changing the process used by the '22 Committee - which opens the possibility of a compromise that may not be the 20-member open ticket, but will not be a process that excludes Boris from the membership ballot.
Given recent choices by the parliamentary party, Hague's plea is a big ask. Hague is also opposed to the involvement of members in 'open primaries' on the basis that the adoption of the process in the US gave America Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton - what he calls 'appalling' choices. Yes, William - but popular. His plea is deeply patrician, wholly establishment and antithetic to change, and will no doubt find favour amongst supporters such as the CBI and the global corporates. I doubt it will find much support amongst a Conservative grass roots membership who may themselves find the actions of many in the parliamentary party equally 'appalling'.
Robbins No.2, Jonathan Black, in power stance, selling the Robbins Plan to Cabinet members
10 comments:
I didn't realise that Baseball Bill was still with us, he was already old in 1977 when he appeared at that Tory bash.
A weird little man.
Further proof if any were needed that these people hate democracy. For them it's a tool to their own personal advancement to be discarded when it it looks inconvenient.
Strange days.
An allegedly conservative ex leader of a supposedly conservative party pleading with conservative members not to force the party to take up conservative policy.
It's enough to make a tin foil hatter think that politics in this country is a charade.
Mikebravo at 07.53, spot on... Hague's position is indeed "deeply patrician, wholly establishment and antithetic to change," curiously enough since he's not exactly from a patrician background. I'm surprised he still gets so much space in the Telegraph and elsewhere: Hague showed some encouraging promise briefly, early on, but his true status as a mediocre meliorist and arse-licker became evident ages ago.
The existing rules gave the Conservative party him as their leader. If ever there was an example of why the rules need to be changed, it's Mr Hague.
So the independence of our country depends on the hope of a possibility of a petition that it is hoped may possibly have a chance of changing the constitution of a Remain party skilled in ignoring its own voter base, whilst Remain and the establishment sit around doing nothing, and the EU benignly waits for us to have the Tory party meltdown, only 7 months away from implementing that party's leader's baked-in revolving-door Remain? Yeah right.
The senior members of the Conservative Party have always been strongly committed Europhiles. Heath, Major, Clarke, Heseltine etc. are prime examples. Mrs. Thatcher was removed because she refused to sign the forthcoming Maastricht Treaty.
And certainly since the Maastricht Treaty have been at odds with their grass roots membership over EU membership and immigration.
Even recently Mr. Cameron declared his wish for the EU to expand “all the way to the Urals” (Kazakhstan speech 2013) and for Turkey to be a member (“Paving the Road from Ankara to Brussels” - Ankara speech 2010).
Conservative remain MPs are quite happy to ignore the way their constituents have voted in the EU referendum, such as the Mid Norfolk MP, George Freeman a descendant of William Gladstone.
Leavers voting for such remain supporting candidates is the very definition of stupidity – that is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results
Having just seen Imperium on the stage, it's hard not to make comparisons between Cicero's times and ours
Not so much about Brexit as about Blojob himself. The reason why a top tier of the party don't want to see Boris as PM is because they know just how flawed an individual he is. Not that being a dishonest, back stabbing, liar in anyway disqualifies anyone from High Office -one might even argue that those attributes are in the Job Description. However Boris leaves even people like Gove thinking 'WTActualF?!'.
The question is whether May's corpse will start to stink so badly that Leaver MPs will be prepared to hold their noses long enough to vote for Boris. Personally I think there is a chance that someone will use what remains of Parliamentary Privilege to scupper Bojo's plans. Maybe some journalist might too but they would have to be prepared to do prison time.
Who gives a shite Ketch. He still smells OK next to the remain gang. Including Hague who shares room with his driver to "save money".
I don't trust Blojo but as far as Brexit goes his colours are nailed to the mast. And for now that is ALL that matters.
