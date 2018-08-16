Enjoy the Summer - and get ready for a rollercoaster Autumn

If you can't take excitement, I recommend this Autumn that you rent a lonely cottage on the Norfolk coast, stock up with heavyweight biographies, a dog, and logs for the cool evenings and go into purdah until 2019. The rest of us will I suspect be glued to our screens and social media as the most event packed months I've ever known roll out.
Party politics is in turmoil, with both Labour and Conservative parties split, and conferences coming up from next month at which both leaders will be fighting for their lives. Corbyn can't shake the anti-semitism charges - he's an eternal 19 year old undergraduate, perennially emotionally immature, selling his smudgy Marxist agitprop outside the Union bar. May only remains in office whilst her successors decide the best time to defenestrate her. If I were Theresa, I'd already have moved my kit back to Maidenhead from Number 10 apart from a couple of suitcases.
Our own economy is on the turn, with a downturn in London house prices the signal for a national bubble-bursting episode as the world economy goes into recession. Whilst US bib-and-brace jobs and wages are now doing well, silicon valley and its asset-less billionaires may be on the verge of crashing; facebook, twitter, google, instagram are all slowing and showing signs of vulnerability. It looks like cryptocurrencies are reaching a final crash and burn. The end of QE in the US and its coming end in Europe has already knocked billions from Lesser Developed Nations including Turkey, and Italy is set for a showdown in the coming months (£).
Brexit talks are set to resume, with the Robbins plan already in tatters and recriminations from Brussels about British espionage. I should bloody well hope we are spying on them. At home the hystericals PTSD Adonis and 'Howler' Grayling are whining even more loudly, Remainer delusional skewed polls are still being churned out to bolster the faithful, Soros money is encouraging even more desperate legal challenges and every global corporate with a foothold in the UK is going all-out to sabotage the Brexit process. Even Alastair Campbell poor love is doing the rounds of the TV studios bullying anyone he can find into silence - but these aren't the Blair years any more, and folk just see a red-faced shouty buffoon rather than a whippet-lean SJW. Mandelson looks like an effete bloated degenerate just back from a Tunisian resort staffed by gazelle-eyed ganymedes and Major is known only to the young as like the old duffer from the post office who shouts at people who drop litter.
Spain, with 34% youth unemployment, is being told by globalist puppet and convicted criminal Christine Lagarde that it needs 5m more African and maghrebi immigrants to sell cheap Chinese tat to tourists now being excluded from Europe's most popular destinations as local carrying capacity has been crashed. Good luck with that policy move, Christine. Sweden's forthcoming election is also likely to follow the trend throughout Europe of taking back control from the globalist elites and will upset a few more unelected EU officials. Juncker's sciatica is also getting worse, coming on just after his breakfast cognac and peaking at social events as he sways and stumbles through photo-opportunities.
I suspect there will be no shortage of events on which to comment between now and Christmas, but for now, enjoy the Sun, drink some wine and chill.
9 comments:
I'm not going anywhere. I've got the popcorn in, and the tinnies .... it's going to be very entertaining.
And just in case it all gets a bit too "heavy" there's Prince Harry and Meghan's ongoing family "difficulties" with her daddy, to lighten the atmosphere.
You excel yourself today: I chortled at Mandelson as "an effete bloated degenerate just back from a Tunisian resort staffed by gazelle-eyed ganymedes"!
This autumn? First half of it I'll be in S.France enjoying the sunshine, doing some fishing, drinking wine with my neighbours - who are not amazingly interested in Brexit but who are not wildly enamoured of "les fonctionnaires de Bruxelles" either. My commune voted FN...
I think the show stealer this year will be Putin quietely whispering to Trump that they have clear and undeniable evidence that the entire Apollo project was faked............
‘So, listen Trumpie, stay in your box and don’t come out until we tell you’.
this Autumn that you rent a lonely cottage on the Norfolk coast,
-Raed
As loathed as I am to say anything good about The Land That Darwin Forgot, I have to admit that your suggestion has merit. With my finger on the damn near catatonic pulse of Norfuck public life, I can tell you the 'Brexit Fatigue' in these parts is immense and growing rapidly. People (and for the purposes of this comment I class Norfuckers as homo sapiens) just wish 'hem 'here pol'icians in London would mairk tha' all goo away!
NB 'London' said in a tone that implies that if Norwich is a week's walk away, London a year's and that 'Brussels' place is part of Prester John's Kingdom...there be 'darkies'.
I smiled at the blog post - because there is a lot of truth in it. But I was reflecting earlier on Ian McEwans appearance on Newsnight (viewed on YouTube, not a TV). He felt that our society was in a state of turmoil after decades of liberal/leftish government and that populism was making a comeback.
I draw a slightly different conclusion... we, the public, have sucked all the usefulness out of liberal/leftish governments, are fed up that our taxes still can't cover the costs of 'nice to have' expenditure, are fed up of being criticised by people who, frankly, know nothing - and we are now ready to pull politics back to the centre(ish).
Unfortunately political change takes far longer than politicians would have you believe. Laws don't get made and implemented in a day. Big changes (like Brexit) will take years. Realignment of the political parties will take at least one General Election and probably two or more.
You could be holed up in a remote cottage for some time while we transition to something else. Hopefully better.
I am at one with DeeDee99 on this one. Get the tinnies and popcorn in. What we are witnessing in Europe is real democracy in action; the real power of the people who see their life's work being trashed, reduced, diminished, and then told they're fascists and racists should they protest. They are falling like ninepins. Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia telling the EU where to stuff their illegal immigrants. Austria turning hard line on Islam. Italy taking back control and threatening to bring the whole rotten edifice down. The rise of AfD in Germany, and in Sweden, I think the peeps have finally had enough. They have elections next month - should be interesting!
I can only hope the tories see sense, bin May and put a Leaver in her place. Conduct a FULL and total Brexit, and in so doing prevent any chance of that Madman, Corbyn and his murderous acolytes seizing the reins of power.
OK, let's be blunt here: the EU is broken. In any other area, 34% youth unemployment would not be a tragedy but a rare and beautiful gift to any industrialist with the slightest touch of sense about them; a huge youth unemployment level is a huge potential labour pool who'll work hard for not very much, and who can be moulded into very good workers if you can but take the time to do so.
That this is not happening in these areas demonstrates that there is something going on in these areas, likely the dead hand of state bureaucracy, which is preventing industry from exploding into life.
You folks would probably like going-postal.com
Kindred minds and all that.
Post a Comment