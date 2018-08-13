A NATO member can't be besties with Putin

Two years ago I wrote "Let's admit it - Turkey is an enemy state".
Already, a score or more of the most senior military officers arrested following the coup attempt have reportedly died in jail in mysterious circumstances. Typhus, no doubt. Or heart attacks. Franco was also very experienced at disappearing thousands of dangerous democrats, people who had won elections and those who stood for the rule of law and democracy. Erdogan's tyranny has been so blatant, so outrageous, that even the purblind fools in Brussels could no longer ignore it; media closed, journalists arrested, courts purged. Erdogan's reaction has been a petulant tantrum; the EU had already stalled on his earlier ultimatum to allow Turks open travel in the Schengen area, now this week they have voted to suspend accession talks.Since then, the Islamification of the Turkish state has continued, Erdogan has given himself sweeping powers and he has increasingly turned to Putin's Russia as an ally. No doubt Erdogan and Putin can chat amicably about their respective gulags, methods of suppressing free speech and so on. This is simply unacceptable behaviour from a NATO member, more egregious than Erdogan's son's deep involvement in the stolen petroleum trade with ISIS, more dangerous than Erdogan's attempted theft of Syrian territory and more treacherous than use of a migrant tsunami to threaten Greece.
This is a far more nuanced matter than the bare facts allow. I know, in London, many fine and upright citizens who are first or second generation Turks, from Cyprus or from the mainland. They run the vast majority of our kebab shops and are the backbone of Uber drivers at the basic level, but also contribute greatly to culture, society, arts, business and trade. Turkey becoming an enemy will leave many fine people dreadfully conflicted - though none I know would support Erdogan's repression.
Well, it seems Mr Trump has had enough. America's actions are pretty much destroying the Turkish economy. Erdogan will now no doubt demand more danegeld from the EU or else and seek greater formal ties with Putin. Either way, he confirms Turkey's status as an enemy state that must now be expelled from NATO. I suggest the US moves its nuclear base from Incirlik to either Greece or Cyprus. We can also shut down Western Union and halt billions of Euros leaving Europe. The die is cast.
Ah yes, the common enemy that no-one may dare speak its name.
I am sure there were many fine young German men that would have worked hard in Britain in 1938 and many fine Russian men who would have worked hard in Britain in 1958. But we never let them in, I wonder why?
And we needed Turkish kebab shops because......?
Erdogan is a nasty Islamist and he's turning Turkey back into an Islamic state, which will fail like all the others.
All we can do is insulate ourselves from it as best we can while it goes down the Islamist shitter like its neighbouring Muslim states. There's nothing we can do about it all the time the ignorant, backward, religion-obsessed provincial peasants vote for an Islamist to wreck their country's chances of success in the 21st century.
The 11.30pm doner-with-extra-chilli has been an essential part of the British saturday night for, oooh, decades. Just don't leave the wrapper out where you can see the next morning the thick, waxy, congealed grease now lining your arteries ...
