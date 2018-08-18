The Party rules on a new leadership election virtually guarantee that two Remainers would be selected by the current parliamentary party of majority remainer MPs, to be duly 'offered' as a 'choice' to the angry (majority pro-brexit) party members. Javid and Hunt, for example.And this leads us to the next stage. Taking back our party.
This balance would only change if a General Election were to sweep away some of the remainer MPs from their leaver constituencies - but the party is controlled by May and Lewis, so de-selection and replacement is unlikely to happen, and votes will then go to Ukip, which will lead to a Labour victory.
The ERG know all this - it's a Gordian knot that cannot be untied - or even cut through.
The Conservative Party was the last party of which I was a member. Our club in Ipswich had a decent and well used bar and a full-sized snooker table dominated by a monochrome print of Churchill. I was amongst a million or so members who left the party between 1979 and 1997 - in my case in the early 80s. It wasn't by any means a protest, but the blessed Margaret, for all her fine qualities, was also a ruthless centraliser who robbed Conservative local government and local associations of much of their purpose. So we left in droves.
Well, I have now rejoined. That little biographical box heading the right column must be edited. Mrs May and Mr Lewis will be pleased to hear that I am back - and determined to join with my fellow Conservatives in regaining control of not only our Party but also our nation.
Yes but where is your nearest clubhouse Raedwald?
I did this when it looked like she was going to take a tumble...
... But then I tarted receiving emails with its picture plastered all over it, addressed to "Dear Stephen", and every time I opened one I winced.
I am afraid that I cut my card up and emailed Lewis to tell him to cancel my membership, just being associated with that cow made me feel somehow, unclean.
"We've been raising significant money, hundreds of thousands of pounds and that's growing.- Daily ExceSS
There's the problem, right there, I feel. At this stage in the proceedings 'hundreds of thousands' is too little too damn late to really get the job done. As said about the March On Westminster idea, we're now in the stage where Millions are needed. Time=Money, the less time , the more you will need.
Also in the DE at least there was more than a whiff of the 'lady doth protest overmuch' . One suspects the real total of monies raised is but a very few 'hundreds of thousands'... under a 1/4 of a million even perhaps.
And by now everyone should be wary of 'donations'. One can only hope LmL have learnt the lessons of the past and every donation has been checked and double checked to be sure it is Persil.
I rejoined the Conservative Party after Treason May's Lancaster House speech when it seemed that she really was going to implement something approaching a real Brexit. I resigned from the Party after the Chequers coup.
I don't think it is possible to "take back" the Conservative Party; the membership never had it in the first place. The internal structures are intended to keep any decision-making (including parliamentary candidates) as far away from the membership as possible. And they won't be making the same "mistake" Ed Miliband made by making the party more democratic.
Since the Tory Brexiteers will never leave the Party for UKIP or to create a new, Pro-Sovereignty Party, the only way the party will be forced to change is if it badly loses to Corbyn, or loses several general elections in a row.
What I don't get is that the current so-called cabinet and that a-hole barwell (until recently my MP), don't seem to have noticed that their treachery is going down like a cup of cold sick.
I reckon the best medicine for the fucking CONservatives is to ignore it and never vote for any of its representatives ever again.
The only thing that MayBot ever said that was (and is) true is that she belongs to and is now (allegedly) leading the "really nasty" party.
One thing is for sure...
We cannot "remain" now, too much water under the bridge, Art 50 requires that we re-apply, and that will mean the end of the pound sterling.
I wonder if President Trump would consider taking us in? He would inherit a queen!
What changed my mind was re-reading Churchill recently - and his thinking when directing the rebuilding of the bombed Commons chamber. He reasoned that the strength and effectiveness of the Commons was it's facing benches - MPs were either on one side of the floor or the other. Far better than Euro semi-circular parliaments that sat all shsdes of grey in perpetual indecision. The second essential is that the Commons always be small enough so never to seat all MPs at once - squeeezing 400/500 in a small space made debates human and personal, unlike the vast cavernous amphitheatres favoured by despots, dictators (and the EU) with every member having a dedicated seat. It's worth reading the entire and lengthy reasoning.
Anyway, he convinced me that only some reincarnation of the Tory party (and it has reinvented itself several times in the past to survive) would end up sitting on the Treasury benches. All the rest are pressure groups. The process won't be instant - I can see rule changes, legal battles over the party constitution, blood on the floor of the conference hall, a lost election or two and a culling of all the Soubries and Grieves as we battle for the heart of the party. But I don't doubt we will be victorious in the end, and that a Conservative government will restore full UK sovereignty. It's a long game.
Well, yes, but isn't the Tory Party membership impotent and largely ignored by the PCP? I never belonged (never joined any political party) but I'm sure that on the ConHome site - admittedly the repository of many strangely Leftist soi-disant "Tories" plus supine fools who think the sun shines from the PM's nether regions - I have seen many pitiful complaints about how they are ignored by Central Office. Unlike you, RW, I was cheered greatly by Thatcher, and it was shortly after her defenestration that I stopped voting Tory. I haven't voted for them since - mostly UKIP, and in a couple of GEs I decided not to vote for anyone, after examining candidates' record & platform minutely of course.
It's a long game.-Raed
In which my comments on a fighting fund don't really apply. I assumed the object of LmL was to ensure a car crash Brexit come March (even a motorway pile up type Brexit would be preferable to Chequers).
I have little hope of a Leaver Leader being selected 'by the rules'.
However if opposition to May and growing support for UKIP (hold your nose and tell pollsters that you will be voting for UKIP) gathers enough momentum to threaten Conservative seats then I can see May retiring for health reasons and a soft Leave and a clean Leave candidate being put to the membership.
Historically the Conservatives have been willing to change major policies to ensure survival. The question is are they capable of doing this now or must they crash out of a General Election first?
By all means rejoin the Conservatives to get a say in the Leadership elections... but don't think you have to vote Conservative if a better solution appears.
Joining any mainstream political party would be a reasonably 'good thing' if it meant making a difference.
Political Parties are no longer (were they ever?) under the control of the membership - they are, and always have been, operated at the whim of a select and secretive few, paying lip-service to the demands of the true membership - just enough leeway to convince the members that it is they that control events but, when it comes to the big decisions, over-ruling the membership completely.
So why bother?
All we can do nowadays is vote 'defensively' in the blind hope that such protest may make the desired difference.
Vis a vis - vote UKIP. The more people that do this the more worried the Tories become - as has already been proven by forcing the Brexit position - and I see no reason why the same technique can't be repeated now.
BTW that LmL website is either hugely popular and becoming overloaded, or it's been built very badly in a hurry. Runs chronically slowly...
