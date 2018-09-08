Will the crane-hangers or head-choppers win Labour?
With faith voting preferences so clear, it is hardly surprising that the divided factions of the Islamic faith are now fighting for control of the Labour party. Iranian-backed Shia Moslems have just succeeded in dumping pro-Israel MP Joan Ryan, whilst in London and in other large cities Sunni Moslems have succeeded in selecting candidates supporting their branch of their faith.
This is a fight for the Labour party funded respectively by the head-choppers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar and the crane-hangers of Iran. The first stage is to deselect all pro-Israel MPs and replace them with candidates sympathetic to each of the two factions; the recent election to the NEC of nine pro-Islamic, anti-semitic Corbynistas ensures Sunni and Shia can access the policy-making engine of the party and oppose further rule changes that may disadvantage the takeover.
The changes make even more certain that Labour will become the de facto permanent party of large metropolitan centres, with complete control of local government. The challenge for the Conservatives is to win-over the traditional Labour vote.
Only for a while
Soon, the muslim vote will be sufficient to win seats without the rapidly decreasing Labour vite.
It wont be long until we see the Labour Islamic Party running like the Labour and Cooperative party does now, and then Islamic labour party, then just the Islamic party running in coalition, and finally the Islamic party running against and beating Labour.
I thought that the CONservative Party had its own issues as it attempts to crown itself as the successor to King Tony...
It keeps appointing ever more, less credible pretenders.
"The challenge for the Conservatives is to win-over the traditional Labour vote."
Well it appears that some are willing to help them. In the past day or so, Blair has announced that the Labour Party is probably permanently lost to the Marxists, and on LBC yesterday Pro-EU obsessive, Lord Adonis, told Labour-voting Brexit voters to vote Conservative.
https://order-order.com/2018/09/07/adonis-dont-vote-labour/
"“If you’re a Brexiter, I hope that you won’t vote for the Labour Party because the Labour Party is moving increasingly against Brexit… I’m saying if what you want is Brexit delivered, you should vote for the party that is going to deliver Brexit, which I’m afraid is the Conservatives.”
It would appear that Blair/Adonis are planning to lose Corbyn's core working class vote for him and make Labour an electoral rump.
They appear prepared to accept the weak-as-dishwater Brexit Treason May is proposing in order to destroy Labour as an electoral force. As this is coming the same time as Vince Cable's announcement that he will retire post-Brexit and open the leadership to non-members, it would seem that Blair/ Adonis/Cable are aiming to create a Pro-EU bloc and a Pro-Sovereignty bloc which more properly reflects the current political divide than the old left/right one.
The next couple of years are going to be very interesting.
