It's official - the EU is off the UK's Christmas card list

Much to his great displeasure, the Chancellor's department announced today a new commemorative Brexit coin. The news stuck so badly in Spreadsheet Phil's craw that he couldn't bring himself to announce it in his budget speech - but allowed his officials to sneak it out in the press releases.
The reason for his distaste is clear. Whilst we wish peace, friendship and so on to the 27 remaining nations of the EU, and indeed to every other nation on the globe, our good wishes are conspicuously absent for the EU itself - which is not a nation at all but a Federation, a bureaucracy, a snoopdom of prodnosing unelected officials.
Not only have we cold-shouldered the bullying, hubristic Federasts in Brussels but we're opening up our quick-entry passport readers to all our more mature anglophone cousins, plus the Japanese.
PTSD Adonis and 'Howler' Grayling and their dags will be having hysterical vapours on Twitter, I have no doubt. Just a shame the coin won't be out for Christmas - I can see a few million Christmas puds being loaded with the things for the extended family if they were.
No comments:
Post a Comment