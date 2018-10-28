Mohammed was NOT a paedophile, OK?

There's an old joke about a disconsolate Welshman complaining bitterly to his local pub barman. "I've written poems for eleven Eisteddfods - but do they call me Dai the Poet? I painted the sign for this pub, the general store, the post office and the chapel - but do they call me Dai the sign-painter? I've made garden gates for every house in the High Street but do they call me Dai the gate-hanger? No. But they catch you fucking ONE goat ...."
Dai, had he existed in reality, would have enjoyed the ruling this week from the ECHR. Not so Douglas Murray, writing in the Speccie. I fear Douglas has actually got it wrong. He either hasn't fully read the court decision, or doesn't understand it. Let me reassure him. It's OK to state anywhere in Austria that the Prophet Mohammed married Aisha when she was six years old, and had sex with her when she was nine. No problem. The court accepts this as a fact that can be openly stated.
The ECHR even accepts that this act is open to moral critique, as to whether it was an act of child abuse, was detrimental to Aisha's mental and physical well-being, or even whether Aisha could have given informed consent, or whether a pre-pubescent child, being the vassal and property of a man who was her husband under the belief system of that time and place, could be subject without restriction to his sexual penetration whatever her age or willingness. All fine. Discuss.
What the court ruled we can't do is to call Mohammed a paedophile. A paedophile demonstrates a sexual predilection for sex with an entire class of pre-pubescent girls or boys - it is a state of continuous sexual perversion, a condition not an act. There is no evidence that Mohammed inflicting sex upon a single prepubescent child is sufficient evidence of a condition of paedophilia, ruled the court. Therefore the accusation is abusive and unlawful under Austrian law.
Dai the goat-fucker would down his pint in satisfaction.
I suppose that Peter Sutcliffe is no longer the Yorkshire Ripper then.
Surely everything about that creed is the same...?
Nothing to do with sex.
Virtually... no... every edict is about inflicting male will on women and children on the pretext that it is the will of Allah.
Any of these acts are expressions of power and a statement of where the power resides.
For it is written.
Yeah right.
I suppose it's ok to say that Mo committed at least one paedophilic act. Doesn't that still make him a paedophile, just as someone who steals at least once, is still a thief?
pen seive - moot point. By extension, one can no longer call someone who has committed an act of theft a thief ..
By tortious logic, the court said that because Mohammed remained married to Aisha until she was 18 (and he was 61) i.e. until she was if not past puberty then well into it, his intercourse with her when she was 9 was not a paedophile act.
I'm wondering if E.S used the oldfashioned Germanterm 'Kinderschänder' or the 'fremdwort' term 'Pädophile'. ('fremdwort' or 'foreign word' are words that tend to be used by people who want to appear 'modern', 'with it', or 'educated'). If she used the old fashioned German word then she might have gotten away with it in an Austrian court because the two terms are not synonymous- calling someone a 'child abuser' concerns that person's misdeeds, unlike calling someone a 'paedophile' which implies a sexual preference.
But in anycase it is a bit of a Pyrrhic victory for the ROPers and SJWs. A court, the highest court, has confirmed that Mo was a kidfucker and it is legal to say that. If I were E.S. I would be putting that , in 'non agressive terms'of course, on every party letter head: "Highest Court confirms Prophet Mohammed Slept With 9 Year Old!"...
Jack - agree with para 2 - the ECHR have actually done something right, but by accident, and not at all what they intended to do.
They've actually opened up Mohammed's behaviour to open, reasoned discussion and created a debate that belongs as much to non-Muslims as Muslims - as it's now a matter of not only free speech and human rights, but the judgement has permitted reasoned, balanced and non-insulting debate of Mohammed's sexual and moral standards, and their context in terms of Western Christian orthodoxy.
I now want to see a well-debated reasoned and balanced discussion between churchmen and theologians as to how we interpret Christ's "It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones"
Was 9 year-old Aisha a 'little one'? When I look upon a 9 year old child, I have no doubt that she was.
