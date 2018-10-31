Jefferson Inaugural address

Equal and exact justice to all men, of whatever state or persuasion, religious or political:—peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations, entangling alliances with none:—the support of the state governments in all their rights, as the most competent administrations for our domestic concerns, and the surest bulwarks against anti-republican tendencies:—the preservation of the General government in its whole constitutional vigor, as the sheet anchor of our peace at home, and safety abroad: a jealous care of the right of election by the people, a mild and safe corrective of abuses which are lopped by the sword of revolution where peaceable remedies are unprovided:—absolute acquiescence in the decisions of the majority, the vital principle of republics, from which is no appeal but to force, the vital principle and immediate parent of the despotism:—a well disciplined militia, our best reliance in peace, and for the first moments of war, till regulars may relieve them:—the supremacy of the civil over the military authority:—economy in the public expence, that labor may be lightly burthened:—the honest payment of our debts and sacred preservation of the public faith:—encouragement of agriculture, and of commerce as its handmaid:—the diffusion of information, and arraignment of all abuses at the bar of the public reason:—freedom of religion; freedom of the press; and freedom of person, under the protection of the Habeas Corpus:—and trial by juries impartially selected. These principles form the bright constellation, which has gone before us and guided our steps through an age of revolution and reformation. The wisdom of our sages, and blood of our heroes have been devoted to their attainment:—they should be the creed of our political faith; the text of civic instruction, the touchstone by which to try the services of those we trust; and should we wander from them in moments of error or of alarm, let us hasten to retrace our steps, and to regain the road which alone leads to peace, liberty and safety.
Wednesday, 31 October 2018
Jefferson Inaugural address
No apologies for quoting today at length from Thomas Jefferson's inaugural address, from which our 50p coin inscription is derived. I do wish both the Federasts of the EU and Remoaners would read and absorb; his points about the Union of the US apply equally to the Union of the United Kingdom. And note the line " ..absolute acquiescence in the decisions of the majority".
2 comments:
Yes but that was before Lincoln discovered socialism Raedwald.... He was born the year that Jefferson stopped being president.
He believed that ordinary folk were better off being protected from their own natural stupidity, they needed to be herded like sheep.
Jefferson, like the greatest president Andrew Jackson, believed that people should be allowed the freedom to have family, and religion and as much education as they wanted... And he didn't much care about duty to the state, or the union, or the new world order.
Neither do we need something called democracy. Provided that the constitution is watertight and the "inalienable rights" are indeed inalienable, thick nasty politicians can never get enough power to start pushing people around.
Andrew Jackson was the last president who tried to protect the US constitution from politicians and their masters, the banks... Unfortunately he tried, but failed.
Jefferson and Jackson were, as far as the later, incorrectly named democrats were concerned... a Paine in the arse.
If only we here had listened to Mr. Paine too.
