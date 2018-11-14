Crunch time

There's a Cabinet meeting to come, and none of us have seen May's draft agreement, and more importantly Parliament hasn't seen it. So I'm not going to join in a chorus of hysterical skirt-waving until there's something to shriek about.
Of more import this morning is Merkel's call for an integrated European Internal Security Force - see John Vasc's comment to the piece below for an overview.
Do you read that as a sort of EU National Guard, or merely the seed of the full EU Army once the EU is a complete nation?
To be frank, I think they're seriously rattled - and rightly - at the risks of a catastrophic global downturn on the horizon that leaves the ECB with no shots left in its locker, and the prospect of the collapse of the Eurozone. Brexit, Italy and Trump and a resurgence of national consciousness all add to the risk.
The rule of law, in the event of collapse, must be upheld. Looting, rape, robbery, anarchy are just an empty supermarket away. If national police / armed forces can't cope with keeping order, a trans-EU mobile support resource makes some sense. We can all agree that populations must be protected and that force may be needed.
My concerns are over questions of governance and deployment. It would be an utter disaster to leave such decisions in the hands of unelected officials in Brussels - on a global scale, the UN may have much larger problems to resource. But those silly bastards in Brussels always try to secure a power advantage from every crisis - and they're doing so again here.
If the proposal was merely to set up an EU rapid response capability that could be deployed - and only deployed - at the request on a national democratically elected government, there would be not so much to disagree with.
The drawn faces, increasingly robust pronouncements and declining economic stats each month tell me that something is brewing.
The crash --caused by the worlds political shite--has been coming for decades Radders.
It speaks volumes that you are daft enough to trust the same political scum to wield thug squads to "sort out" the crisis they themselves have caused by their profligate and crazy policies.
If any EU saviours show up anywhere near my area then the partisan war is on right away. I'm getting older and since I have to die of something then better to fall in the battle against the shite-scum of the Earth than rot in some NHS death house.
