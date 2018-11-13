Herr Tusk - psychologists call it 'Projection'

"It is clear that the enemy does not hesitate to tell the most outrageous lies, even when we possess irrefutable and persuasive numerical evidence. They clearly are not trying to impress us with their figures any longer. The sole goal is a more or less short-term impact on world opinion. They no longer have the courage to tell the whole truth, since they begin to realise that it could be a shock to domestic public opinion that could not be controlled."It's what the psychologists call 'Projection' - ascribing to an enemy or adversary our own worst fears of our own faults.
So When Donald Tusk - one of the EU's several unelected 'Presidents' - said in an interview;
"In this Parliament, it is possible to have two movements represented: one becoming more and more “brown shirt” nationalist and anti-European, the second wanting to push integrating with the EU as much as possible"What he really meant was;
"In this Parliament, it is possible to have two movements represented: one becoming more and more "brown shirt" in seeking to force Europe's nations and peoples to surrender their sovereignty to the EU, the second patriotic and determined to preserve their freedom"And when he said;
"This doesn’t apply to MPs just yet, but these forces are gaining strength right in front of our eyes. Forces that create conflict rather than cooperation and work for disintegration rather that integration"What he really meant was;
"This doesn't apply to MPs just yet, but these forces are gaining strength right in front of our eyes. Forces that resist national disintegration, ready to oppose losing sovereignty to the EU, working against their nations being integrated into the Federation"It's a clear warning, a warning that an authoritarian EU is preparing to deploy social and political controls to counter internal dissent.
Be afraid.
It's like when a lefty was complaining this morning that when you buy a t shirt that has been made by a poor woman or child under horrific conditions in a sweat shop in Karachi, but surmised that her support of EU control and corporatism in general was the answer, when in fact it is anathema. The more EU we get, the more corporatism we get, and the worse these people's conditions become...
...But not only that, the same conditions are becoming the norm for western folk living and working in London (for instance), they are enslaved, but they don't realise it as they pity that poor woman (or child) in Karachi.
By allowing organisations like the EU and the UN to do the opposite to that which they claim they are doing, remainers are ensuring that their conditions will become progressively worse, and they will become less and less free.
The more difficult we make it for them to take the piss, the better our own conditions become.
God forbid that they have to source workers locally, or pay to ensure that local people have the skillsets that they require to turn a profit...
That would never do.
Far easier to massively increase the labour pool and devalue their cost in the process.
Socialists.... Dontcha just love 'em?
I remember reading a post about a WW2 documentary :
“I am reminded of a World War Two documentary I saw some years ago, where a German woman was looking all around at the ruins of a German city after the allied bombing. She said, ‘If only you had surrendered in 1940, all of this need not have happened.’”
I think this is the view of the UK’s EU collaborators, not just believing that the UK should surrender its sovereignty and become a vassal state to prevent possible “chaos” as Mr. Jo Johnson describes it, but I am beginning to believe that all along our large budget payments to the EU, our massively unfair £80bn/year trade deficit with the EU, the giving away of our fishing grounds etc. was all reparations for not surrendering in 1940.
This would certainly be the view of the Germans, the Italians and half the French.
No--don't be afraid of the EU.
FIGHT THE FUCKERS.
Listening Ketch or are you working on excuses already?
The first step has already been put before the EU Parliament. The regulation of the internet known as Article 13.
It seeks to stop people using copyrighted material. So instead of the concept of "fair use", the EU would stop everyone from using clips of video to emphasise a point, or create a report. It would even stop the most innocent of pasttimes, the internet meme.
Stopping people from fair use means that no-one can show video material that is not theirs (for instance showing video of Nigel Farage in the EU Parliament) or showing someone else's video showing masses of migrants arriving at Italian ports.
In effect it would have an immense chilling effect on the disemination of information across the internet. Ostensibly using copyright as the vehicle of promotion, but having an authoritarian outcome.
Hmm, using corporatism to authoritarian ends.... sounds familiar.... now what was the word for that?
@Mark the Skint Sailor:
Indeed, the EU hates the USA so much that it want to break the internet and destroy opportunity for all of its citizens.
With a bit of luck and a fair wind though, they will be as successful at breaking it as they have been at breaking the GPS system, which they have been trying to destroy for nearly twenty years now.
As for breaking the internet, they have managed to destroy the email system with their moronic GDPR, so maybe hubris will ensure that sensible people across Europe will begin to notice what some of us have perceived as self evident since the 1990's.
Already posted elsewhwere:
We are *already* a vassal state, governed (for now) by those who prefer to be part of an EU Empire more to their taste.
Strange how 'right-on' Remainers demonise colonialism and revere independence movements yet can't see Brexit as a principled escape from an overbearing Empire.
@John Brown: NOT the Italians. The Italian fascists, possibly, but they are a very very small minority.
