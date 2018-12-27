Britain - Not a Bumblebee but a Hornet

Without a deal, without a Norway / Canada / EFTA / EEA framework, without subjecting the nation to the hand of trans-European bureaucracy, we are told, our nation is a Bumblebee. The world's top scientists have proven that it is quite impossible for a Bumblebee to fly; the body is too large, the wing area too small. Like the Bumblebee, we are told, the UK will be earthbound, crawling about like a beetle, unless we imprison ourselves in some version of benign State framework.
But now right at the end of the year, other news is reaching us. The pharma industry has already sorted itself for a no-deal exit, as has the financial sector. Airlines check - now there's time to do the paperwork. Ports OK, with mothballed ports ready to re-open and existing ports upgrading capacity. Bit of a problem with cars, but hey, that's a German worry.
Even on an individual basis, folk across Europe are sorting themselves out. Well, except for the more hysterical, who tend to be Remainers, and can't think of anything else to do but post increasingly deranged nonsense on Twitter. I've swapped my UK driving licence for an Austrian one; painless. Twelve minutes in a local office without a queue and with a real human on the counter. New one arrived two days later. So I can drive in both the UK and EU for free and without bother and without an additional document or cost.
The other untruth we are being told is that unless the UK leaves with a formal divorce treaty, the regard in which our nation is held will plummet globally. Our rep will be dust. Britain's good name will be ruined. Total bollocks.
Just as long as we show that we've made adequate preparations to leave on 29th March and go straight to WTO terms, that the Cassandra Remainer media have little red meat to whine about, and that we make a decent fist of a complex and adverse situation, the success with which we leave may actually increase the regard in which we're held. I suspect the news now emerging is that the real Britain is now far better prepared than is the government. And not only prepared to fly like a Bumblebee, but to seek novel and rewarding opportunities across the oceans, to transform the world's fifth largest economy from a satrap State enchained to a sluggard dullard of a failed Federation into an international Hornet.
No. The only cohort who fear leaving without a deal are the establishment; the political and mandarin elites. Their failure to secure a deal will show the world that neither are longer fit for purpose. It will be a failure of the Central State, the failure of a grasping power-hoarding Whitehall, the failure of Big Government that sets the statutory calorie value of every fast-food hamburger and legislates to control the size of BBQ sauce portions. It will, with a shove, precipitate the sort of Localism that we desperately need, and force the root and branch reform of our failed senior civil service.
They've been lying to us about the EEC/EU for 50 years. Why should we expect them to change now? The only deal the Remainer Establishment wants (or will even try)to secure is one that protects them and their vested interests.
The lies about a "No Deal/WTO Rules" Brexit are now being destroyed by reality and the courage of ordinary Brits ... like the lies of the original Project Fear were.
Not sure the hornet- ie an oversized, overly aggressive German yellow jacketed WASP, which any sane person has destroyed as soon as they can- is such a good analogy...wasn't the yUK supposed to be full of sparkling magical unicorns after BrexSShite? At least people like and protect the humble bumble.
"Not sure the hornet......."
What!?
‘Unicorn’
The most over-worked word of 2018.
It was clever and amusing the first thousand or so times it was used. Now it is the hashtag of the sad loser.
Excellent and timely post radders.
This is the message that we have to push with unlimited zeal for the next 90 odd days.
Bring it on.
We need a new measure, imperfect as it might be. Alongside Gross Dpmestic Product (GDP) we need a Gross Bureaucratic Overhead (GBO). Some GBO is necessary and (in the past) widely respected. But since the Common Market there have been many people added to the Bureaucracy, plus the additional EU overhead, and somehow governments and not-quite-an-empire-yet think that an increase in GBO is desirable as a means of progression towards 'ever closer union'.
Successful businesses will tell you that control of overheads is vital. I expect that many Remainers yearn to be, or are already, overheads. Which may be one reason why Remainers can propose no practical reason justifying remaining in the EU.
