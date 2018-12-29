Power Inquiry re-visited

One has to remember we were in those days pre-Facebook and Twitter, and blogs were just emerging. People weren't used to exercising democratic opinion and even power online. Politicians regarded the Internet as just another 'push' medium, for their use and benefit in broadcasting their messages. They certainly weren't used to people answering back, responding as equals on platforms to which they had equal access, with no cost barriers to keep the young, the poor or the regional away. Cameron, like May, was one of the old school; it was his job to speak, and our duty to listen. He would transmit wisdom, we would receive it. The poor dears have had a dreadful shock in the intervening fourteen years and their world has been turned quite upside down. But how well has the Power Inquiry itself endured?
It's available online for anyone interested, and in the days leading up to the Meaningful Vote I'll try to look at the recommendations, starting with 'Rebalancing Power'. The report found:-
- The Executive has become more powerful at the expense of MPs in the House of Commons. In particular, the Prime Minister’s Office and whoever the PM decides to gather around him or her, has become the most powerful political institution in British politics.Well, the first two are as true as they were. The third is much worse than it was then; now called NDPBs rather than Quangos, there is a gradual melding between a growing number of these semi-detached Agencies and government funded fake charities, none of which are under direct democratic control and all of which are exercising even more anti-democratic power. As for the fourth, well, we are dealing with the EU. Just the UN and the rest of them to go.
- Central government departments have also become more powerful at the expense of local government over the last two to three decades.
- Appointed authorities – quangos – have gained extra powers, particularly at the expense of local councillors.
- Supranational bodies and processes of international negotiation such as the European Union have gained extra powers and influence at the expense of nationally and locally elected representatives.
One final comment. Back in the days when I burnt the midnight oil taking a part-time Masters, we enjoyed a lecture given by a respected economist. He took a question from one of my colleagues that contained the word 'power'. 'Power' he responded 'is not an economic concept. We leave that sort of thing to the sociologists'. It was a neat put-down, and understandable given the efforts of economists to convince us that they are scientists, or at least more scientific than sociologists. But untrue. Understanding power is the point of understanding economic behaviour.
8 comments:
You are right about power Raedwald.
All of the wrongs that you pick out from the Power Inquiry, would remain theories, if none of those had the ability to arbitrarily raise taxes to pay for them.
Cowperthwaite was not operating in a democracy, so he had a hard time ensuring that his co-workers did not go above his head, or their pay grade, but he was a rare talent.
In a direct democracy, if say, as an ideal, overall tax/excise was set at 15%, it would be impossible to change this, since nobody actually votes for a rise in taxes, not even libdums would do that!
Back to reality and regarding your four identified findings though:
I would think that the executive is not yet more powerful than parliament, but together they do seem to be more powerful than the people that are supposed to be sovereign.
If May's deal goes through, parliament will prove itself to be useless and toothless, and it will join the Lords as subordinate to the EU. The executive will maintain its position for the time being as the tool of Brussels.
Numbers two and three have been so for a very long time, but especially so since Thatcher, who though I consider to be one of the better PM's in our recent history of dreadfulness, was a very determined centraliser, she took this route as a quick and efficient way to destroy the likes of Ken Livingstone, David Blunkett and Derek Whateverhisnamewas.... aka the militant tendency.
She succeeded in that but created a monster in Whitehall, with the willing assistance of Brussels, a process which began with the outset of WW2, was bolstered by the fool Attlee, and then became self serving, as it is today.
We need a revolution, we really need to trim the wings of the government machine. The trouble is, it seems that there is no simple way to do it. There are very few that really seem to get it... And certainly nobody has the power to push it through.
I rather object to the term "Meaningful vote" to describe the vote MPs will have on the Prime Minister's Surrender Agreement with the EU.
The meaningful vote was held in June 2016, when the people - under the simple majority system we use in this country - voted to LEAVE the EU. They did not vote for a deal; a partial withdrawal from the EU or an endless transition phase, during which we would still be subject to EU governance. The question was simple: Remain or Leave ..... and we voted LEAVE.
Parliament's vote is an attempt to overturn that result: as the Establishment and their front-woman Gina Miller always intended.
Remember 'Bonfire of the QUANGOs'? Whatever happened to that? Almost all continued under Cameron's Premiership, many with leftish chairpeople and board members.
Over on the Spectator Anthony Browne blogs that the problem with the EU (and they are to blame for risks of a no deal Brexit) are about the ideal of subsidiarity (pushing power down to the most suitable local level) being praised by the EU but ignored. You could argue also that the problems with UK politics is much the same, pulling all the power to the centre. Bureaucrats love rules - and people who choose to do something different are seen as rule-breakers. Horrors!
Think of all the centrally imposed rules, both of the EU and our own Government. Banning incandescent light bulbs. Paying for free plastic bags. All justifiable in principle... but if the decisions had been made at local council level we could more readily find out if people supported them or not (by shopping elsewhere) and get rid of elected officials who disappointed us.
I used to think that elected officials in the USA (sheriffs, judges etc) were at too low a level. Now? Not so much.
What a very stimulating article. It reminded me of a much earlier experience of being talked down to for my own ( and the coutry’s)
edification. It was at our Grain Trade Convention of 1972 ( I think) when a very young and enormously self-important John Selwyn Gummer addressed us. We, of course, were much more deferential in those days.
He told us that the days of empire were done ( as if we did not already know it) and that the Commonwealth countries, grown up and independent, could not wait to see the back of us ( which, in certain cases was simply not true). Roy Jenkins and others were singing from the same hymn sheet countrywide.
In our case, we knew that our firm’s New Zealand suppliers were far from delighted to be losing their best customers for milk powder to EEC producers. We also knew that they had to keep quiet and grin and bear it because they were 100 per cent dependent on HMG to negotiate with the EEC for a quota of agricultural produce which they would be permitted to continue to supply.
Gummer’s untruth decided for me that I would become what is now called a Eurosceptic. As an intelligent man, he must have known he was lying.
He went on to tell us that, once inside the EEC tariff barrier those continental chaps would be queuing up to buy our industrial products - like all those Austins, Rovers,Wolseleys, Hillmans etc instead of those funny- looking foreign cars. That did not turn out to be quite right but he may have believed it when he said it. We were very polite to the important young man who had come all the way from London to
Buxton to impart his wisdom. He could not stay for questions, as he went on his portentous way.
That was the way things were.
More recently I remember hearing Helena Kennedy on a radio programme reminiscing about a judge who told her “ Miss Kennedy.Whenever I hear you say “ Murrder” I always think there must be more than one body”.
I suppose that would be racist now!
I rather think that DeeDee99 nails it here, we have had the most meaningful expression of our sovereignty more or less ignored by the folks that sit "Rodin stylee", cogitating on the perplexing problem of how to engage the public.
I have also scanned some of the "Power Inquiry" and it seems to me that there is not much of use there...
As an example, voting should be extended to sixteen year olds.... Pffft, it should actually go the other way, nobody should get to vote unless they have a lease, or better... a partial/full freehold.
Another would be the assertion by anti-brexiteer Kennedy, that more people should be permitted to engage with the political system since they were now better educated than in the past.
Everyone knows the difference between one biscuit and two, everyone can see when something is unfair, regardless of their own talent, or position in the world. Whether they admit that or not is another matter. It is already well proven that they will act unfairly if they can, and that is especially so of the better educated.
Forgive me, if I couldn't stomach more of the Inquiry today, so I don't know what the outcome is yet. What I do know is that nothing much will change all the while mortal men are opposed and trumped by corporate power.
Bertrand Russell's book on "Power", written in the 1930s, is well worth reading.
One of his points is that people want money because it gives you power. Power is fundamental to economics.
Don Cox
Your comment on Cameron is interesting and a true gauge of the times in which we live.
I had an impressionable moment of politicians influence myself. Aged eleven I sat, mesmerised in my school Hall, listening to Jo Grimond.
The last decent Liberal. Unsullied by drink, adultery, male prostitution, money, greed, naked ambition, duplicity, born-again pretences or the stomach churning leerings of a dirty old man.
I wonder what the next ‘leader’ of the mini-party will bring.
