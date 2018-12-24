It's been a long year.
As my old governor used to say, we are where we are. With Gina Miller to thank for the Commons 'meaningful vote' in January, it's now panning out that there are three not improbable options. Either the Commons accepts the Robbins Treaty as is, or the EU scrap the 175 pages that deal with the backstop and the Commons accepts a modified treaty, or they reject the whole thing and we leave on 29th March. All other options - a new referendum, withdrawing Article 50 - are less probable, though still of course possible. Apropos the post below, let's hope that the time that most MPs will spend away from the febrile atmosphere of Westminster and back home in 'Leave' Britain will help them flush the baleful elitist poison from their systems.
And now for a day or two I'm going to forget Brexit. The gallon of Zwetschke Gin I made with Tanqueray back at the end of August is now being served to visitors with great effect; it's really no different to Sloe Gin, but a novelty to the locals, for whom Gin based tipples are something unknown.
So once again my most heartfelt good wishes for Christmas and the New Year to you all. Eat, drink and for those of you so inclined, skin-up. Have a good one, all.
5 comments:
All the best for the Season and New Year to you too Radders. Many thanks for a year of insightful and thought provoking posts that have been a joy to participate in.
Looking forward to the 'excitement' that 2019 will be bringing us!
Dave_G
Felicitations Raedwald, enjoy the snow, we only get drecht here in SE London.
As you can probably tell from the timbre of some of my comments, I would love to skin-up, but for the last few years that and drinking have been a no-no, I have to face everything full-on nowadays...
Let us hope that Theresa goes easy on us all in 2019.
Oh to be back in Rasquera.
Thanks for another year of enjoyable reading with my, ever more sensible, breakfasts.
Have a great Christmas and let us hope that the next one will be spent reflecting on our re-birth - free of EU tyranny!
...and a Prosperous New Year (none of this Project Hysteria rubbish!).
good wishes for Christmas and the New Year to you all
Bah, HUMBUG! (being the correct response).
:P
