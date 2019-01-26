EUROPA RESURGAM!

The continent faces its biggest challenge since the 1930s. We urge European patriots to resist the globalist onslaught
The idea of Europe is born again.
'We've had enough of cultural heritage, enough of the value of place and national self-worth!' The wreckers cry. 'Let us destroy the burden of the past and the traditions of Europe's diverse peoples and create instead the secure blandness of an homogeneous empire, a celebration of mediocrity, a joyless characterless technocracy!'
Europe is being destroyed by bureaucratic socially-progressive corporatists, an elite of patrician managerialists, who would destroy every vestige of democratic self-government, and who would destroy the principles of Westphalian Sovereignty for which Europe's nation-states have striven since the seventeenth century.
This is the noxious climate in which Europe's elections will take place in May. Europe's globalists want to dismantle the historic Europe of Westphalian states and to replace them with an unelected, unaccountable and anti-democratic cabal of permanent and self-replicating officials, law-makers sans Justice, rule-makers sans Right, who wish to degrade our rich diversity into a grey, amorphous, dead culture of compliance and pettifogging risk-aversity.
Those who believe in the legacy of Burke, Hobbs, de Toqueville or Nijaz Ibrulj also believe in our ability to raise ourselves above the corrupt and power-hungry machinations of Brussels, will have faith in our ability to defend our peoples and cultures against this new and barbarous totalitarianism, three-fourths of a century after shedding the last fascist burden, and a generation after we razed the Berlin Wall to a stump.
The nations of Europe have given us Shakespeare, Schiller, Goethe, Voltaire, Verlaine, Mann and Dante. The technocrats have given us the Animal Waste Directive. They have banished love and joy on the Precautionary Principle - such emotions detract from technocratic rationalism. Love of the little platoons, for the local, for institutions within our compass are scoured from our earth in their unforgiving and relentless managerial trampling on the nations and peoples of Europe.
The greed of these unprincipled dullards for power and status will take our souls. So eagerly do they strive for the complete eradication of cultural identity that they will level the graves of our forbears, desecrate sacred memories and totems with the foulness of their touch. We must fight their depredations; we must speak our poems, recite our fables to our children, fire our micro-distilleries, thrill in our dance and our music, take pride in our raiment and costume, preserve the skills of the hearth and the oven and teach them to our sons and daughters in defiance of the poisonous homogeneity of their multinational globalist factory-fertig foodstuffs.
From Tallin to Vienna, Porto to Budapest, we must fight these globalist managerialists, fight to preserve our nations, our cultural identity, our rich diversity, our local institutions and our allegiances. We are our soil, we are the heart of our lands, we are a Europe of nations and we must strive against the aggression and hate of these soulless monsters for our very existence.
[written in response to a bunch of obscure 'intellectuals' of little wit and less wisdom who have signed a chain letter in favour of the global corporatists destroying our continent - see The Guardian]
Hilarious. Every town centre street has parades of KFC, McD's Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Frankie and Benny's, and multiplexex showing the same Hollywood crap, all over Europe.
And you blame the EU for homogeneity.
Priceless!
@Anon: that is globalism, and EU is a scale model of it. When will you cease to be Anonymous, so at least we can be assured that your name is not Legion?
Don't worry. When the UK leaves the EU, you'll be able to buy Melton Mowbray pork pies made in Malden Massachusetts or in Memphis, and Cornish Pasties made in Corby or in Corbridge.
The EU is foremost in protecting local traditions in cuisine and in culture too.
The UK's appalling street scenes are down to its entirely sovereign planning law, which permits cheap, shoddy, Barratt-box developments etc. made of imitation brick and roof tiles, which are no more than coloured cement. It's some of the laxest in the EU.
And when we pull out of EU H&S, then as the recent horrific dam collapse in Brazil shows, maybe we can go back to the days of Aberfan and Flixborough too.
The letter is a classic, of its sort.
'...there is a new battle for civilisation.' Really? no mention of freedom of movement or immigration diluting the local culture, the local civilisation. No mention of the stultifying grey rules. No mention of the breakdown in democracy.
No, the letter is members of the patrician class getting wound up about their particular views of culture being found wanting, being challenged by rather a lot of ordinary people. Project Fear continental style. Projekt Angst perhaps?
