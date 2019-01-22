UKIP spawns a fourth love child

I'm really not keeping count, but the launch yesterday of 'My Brexit Party' by someone of whom one has never heard could have been mistaken for a fashion or lifestyle piece in the papers rather than a news item. Perhaps, I thought, this is the new equivalent of 'My Charity', much beloved of ladies of a certain age and income. Or perhaps a winter fundraiser, in a marquee at a suburban golf club, with vol-au-vents and Prosecco. Was I out of the loop? Was England frantic with leave socials? Were diaries full of leave book club nights, leave wine tastings, leave clay shooting days, leave fishing trips?
But no. This was the launch of yet another political party offshoot from UKIP. To be frank, apart from Britain First I was unaware there were so many - the others are Veterans and Badgers against Brussels and the Purple Blazers, apparently. My Brexit Party was apparently founded by a lady who was a UKIP spokesperson for something or other, and has only one political objective - to reach Brexit. She claims to have Nigel's support, but I haven't seen anything from the man himself endorsing this.
Well, I'm in no position to criticise. The Conservative party has already split into two, and like one of those comedy joke cars in two halves continues to roll down the motorway out of control but with the Leader in the driving position holding the halves togther with her legs. The Labour Party has become a Matryoshka doll, with more factions than a Scots Presbyterian church, but with the same condition - that two or more must be gathered together to make a conference group.
So why aren't we seeing more change at the centre? They can't be staying together 'for the sake of the voters' because by and large they prefer to ignore us. Perhaps they're having mediation, or sorting out who gets the CDs, the Le Creuset, the Party HQ and the members.
The Chuggers have spent years softening up the nation to take out direct debits for Panda fertility clinics, palm oil re-planting in Niger and a score of causes about which we don't give a fig, but the lady with the clipboard and the cleavage and the smile somehow persuaded us. We're ripe for signing up to £2 a month for a party membership - and the Corbyn Momentum faction have done just that.
But few I suspect will do so for Lucinda from Daventry or whoever she is solely because she's registered a party with Brexit in the name.
8 comments:
He does indeed support Catherine Blaiklock's endeavour, however, the hope is still that the referendum will be honoured and the idea will not need to be pursued beyond registration.
The idea is to provide somewhere for decent kippers and those stupid folk who voted "leave" but normally vote for the reds or blues, and are now regarded as no more than scum.
Most of the Daily Mail's hundreds of anti-EU commenters seem to be clamouring to join Farbage's new frolic.
R-w - as a colleague used to say, Hope is not a plan.
Fact is the establishment in the form of Grieve Hammond Robbins, Soubrey and the whole unlovely company have set themselves squarely against Brexit and will stop at nothing to prevent it.
The Brexiteers to date have been on the defensive and have not responded with a similar amount of vim and determination, mainly because while the Remainers can agglomerate around one simple idea, rather like shit particles in a soak away sewer, the brexiteers have many different ideas of what brexit actually means. As the clock runs down I seems to me a clean break will become more and more a common target and we wil gain traction.
No Jack, they have set themselves against the devastation of the country, that all the most informed and connected agree would stem from No Deal.
That is quite different.
Most MPs accept leaving the EU, but in an evolutionary, not an abrupt and catastrophic manner.
Gents a nice comment in the Grauniad of all places:
http://commentcentral.co.uk/brexit-the-coup-continues-apace/
Anon - your spouting your usual ridiculous opinions again, the verbal equivalent of a 20in sewage pipe discharging unprocessed human waste into some godforsaken river in the 3rd world.
People with decent jobs in manufacturing tend to vote Labour.
The Tory right see an opportunity in No Deal, to destroy what remains of UK manufacturing, and to blame that on the voters.
It would be the completion of what Thatcher began with mining, steel, shipbuilding etc.
Yes, it would damage Labour, and that is the prize for them.
that all the most informed and connected would agree....
....that they no more idea than others of an opposite stance.
Except.... no deal puts us back to square one, where no country with an import/export quota would refuse to make one and, in the interim, continue with the system as currently in place until such time as it is amended.
No one, not even leavers, would expect different. What's so difficult about that?
There is nothing more damning than ignorance. The threat from Brexit to manufacturing jobs is utterly inconsequential when compared to the effects of AI
But then anon rejoices in their ignorance and will not have read research such as https://www.pwc.co.uk/economic-services/assets/international-impact-of-automation-feb-2018.pdf
