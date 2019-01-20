EUphiles - The three responses to Brexit

In Brussels, there are only three correct responses to Brexit: denial (“they’ll come to their senses”); fury (“they were lied to, the vote was stolen”); and contempt (“the arrogant fools deserve what’s coming to them”). The thing no one is allowed to do is to ask why Britain voted Leave, or whether Eurocrats might have behaved differently to make the EU more popular.I think we've seen just about every spurious, fallacious, fatuous, illogical, mendacious and downright silly variation of those responses. That we hadn't included the votes of babies and infants, that a simple majority was too low a bar, that some voters in 2016 are now dead and others enfranchised, invalidating the poll, that Russians / dark financiers / Martians rigged the vote, the voters were too stupid to understand the issues, that every word of the Leave campaigns was a lie whilst the Remain campaign was a model of veracity and virtue, that opinion polls (which have somehow miraculously become more accurate since the manifold polls prior to the vote) prove people have changed their minds.
It's all away-with-the-fairies fantasy. As both John Curtice and Diane Abbot have advised, don't bank on a Remain result if the poll is run again. Which it won't be.
The truth is that a Goliath patrician establishment with all the resources of the State, the nation's elites, broadcasters, global industrialists, international supergovernmental actors, the then US President, and with a vastly greater campaign pot, twice that of Leave, was defeated by a David with the greatest democratic mandate ever seen in this country. 17.4m electors.
Come to terms with it. It won't go away.
20 comments:
defeated by a David
Interesting analogy; so Leavers are murderous adulterers, genocidal war criminals, bisexuals, exhibitionists and bad parents who hear God talking to them? Or did you mean Leavers have a great propaganda ministry and write some catchy tunes?
Raed, you miss out the eleven-billion-pounds-a-year industry, that has been churning out the most preposterous anti-EU distortions ever since it existed.
The Murdoch-Dacre-Express-Telegraph empires, that is. The BBC sits on its hands and lets them get on with it. In the name of "balance", for every true thing that it allows to be said, it searches high and low for someone to come on and tell a massive, whopping lie.
You're having a laugh as usual.
"You're having a laugh as usual"
Yes Jack, anon. At you!
The EU and our own Establishment have spent 60 years carefully and stealthily creating a SHAMOCRACY. They will never accept a case where real democracy prevails.
They won't hold another Referendum for the very good reason that they think they'll lose it again.
Instead, our Un-Representative Parliament will attempt to overturn the Referendum and then the Remoaners will decide not to stand in the next General Election so the electorate cannot even punish them. And a short while afterwards they will get their highly lucrative rewards for their treachery - in the EU; Multi-nationals or Quangocracy.
And any residual faith the British people have in Parliament will be shattered beyond repair.
Let's use words in their traditional, generally-understood sense, shall we?
As I have said, the term British Establishment became popular in the 1960s. It means the Royals and the Landed. It includes the military, security, diplomatic and intelligence top brass, and it also takes in the established Church, along with the judiciary, the Governors of the BBC, and media owners such as Murdoch. It includes the Tory Government and the Executive, along with senior civil servants and bankers, and many other ex-Eton, and other such schools bigwigs. It absolutely does not include trade unions, the Greens, Labour, the LDs, mutual societies, co-operatives, the general scientific community, and the like. Yes, Theresa May, Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson are all in it, as is Nigel Farage. Jeremy Corbyn is definitely not, however, and it is why you will read endless distortions about him in silly rags such as the Daily Mail.
You can use it as would Alice In Wonderland, to mean whatever you want it to mean if you like though.
If Dismay wants her beloved tory party to win the next election, regardless of whether she stands herself...
All she has to do is to sit on her hands for a few more weeks, after March 30th it will all be over and she will have delivered the "brexit" that was promised.
I really don't see the problem.
Of course, that won't be the end, as we get to the first week in April, there will be a free trade deal in place between the EU and Britain, and May will be able to claim ever greater glory, because it will be minus the £39 billion.
See, I told you brexit would be easy.
Yes Jack, anon. At you!-Mark
You can be assured it is mutual, some of the comments here are comedy gold and even our resident black muslim troll can have me in stitches (although not the kind he'd hope for me).
"You can be assured it is mutual". I should hope so!
But he who laughs last, laughs longest. In a few years we'll know who that is.
"You can use it as would Alice In Wonderland, to mean whatever you want it to mean if you like though". Anon, isn't that what you've just done?
Radders it is looking more and more like a GE. It is essential that before that happens, the rabid remainers like Grieve, Boles, rudd and the verminous rest of them are deselected and constituencies choose their own candidates.
An election in which these same constitutional gangsters stand as tories would be a waste of time and will resolve nothing.
I remember that Mr Farage was seen on television just before thte result of the referendum saying words to the effect that if the result was "Remain" and close he would want a second referendum.
What has changed?
I also remember that Mrs May used to say that "No Deal was better than a Bad Deal" and nobody disagreed.
What has changed?
In the first referendum remain won handsomely. The overwhelming majority of the people who voted remain then had changed their minds by the recent referendum. I see no reason why that trend shouldn't continue.
Hence I have no doubt, regardless of Parliamentary shenanigans that Britain will leave the EU. It is an open question whether that will be achieved relatively painlessly on March 29, or whether the process will take years of pain. It is even possible that the EU will dissolve before Parliament reaches a resolution - we are not the only people having issues with it.
But eventually we will be out.
Anonymous is conveniently... misremembering, like so much else.
He was referring specifically to the tory party, and he didn't mention referendums. He was saying that if remain won, it would not be the end of the internecine war in that party that has been raging since the early 1960's...
The remainers had and won a referendum through cheating, a majority that they held on to for forty years. They lied and lied and prevaricated and fibbed about how wonderful the EEC was, despite the fact that NOBODY from any side of the argument could find a single benefit to be derived from handing power and territory to a foreign power.
The one of them who was so full of himself, put it to the nation and the nation spoke...
EFF off Cameron, they said.
So he effed off.
I wish the rest of them would, then maybe we could get on with being the trade based liberal democracy that we should be.
The pooling of sovereignty in the EU, within clear, Treaty-defined limits is two-way, involving acquiring, as well as ceding.
The UK has the maximum twenty-nine, population-weighted votes in the Council of Ministers, along with only France, Germany, and Italy.
Through these, and its seventy-three MEPs, it wields enormous influence in the EU, gaining a major share of that sovereignty over twenty-seven other nations.
In its madness it is throwing all that away.
Daniel "no one is thinking of leaving the single market" Hannan is the son of cotton farmers, who got rich on near-slavery in Latin America.
Read up on this revolting, lying individual.
Re newspapers, those supporting Leave declared their hand VERY late in the day (total audience of around 4.8 million vs. Remain just over 3 million) BUT most of the big Regional Newspapers backed Remain. Also the BBC news (TV and Radio) reach is MASSIVE and dwarfs all newspaper coverage; also nearly 50% of the population get their main news from the BBC (used to be about 70% so it's heading in the right direction)
Re "Establishment" the bulk of everybody pre-referendum backed Remain: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Endorsements_in_the_United_Kingdom_European_Union_membership_referendum,_2016
Re right-writes response to my reference to Mr Farage's statement, I have not "conveniently ... mis-remembered":
Daily Telegraph 7 May 2016
Eurosceptics have raised the prospect of a second referendum on Britain’s EU membership as polls suggested the Leave campaign is on course to lose the vote next month.
Nigel Farage, the Ukip leader, said there would be “unfinished business” if the result is tight while Boris Johnson, the eurosceptic former London mayor, said a Remain vote may not settle the issue.
Huffpost 07/11/2016
Nigel Farage Said A 52-48 Win For Remain Would Be 'Unfinished Business'
Also: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36306681
I had forgotten that Boris had uttered similar statements ...
They always say that Government never allow referendums unless they know what the outcome is going to be.
Either they have/had ways of influencing the voting (the execrable £9m leaflet) or 'knew' that foreign-born voters would flock to Remain etc I can't really say but what apparent is that the Leave vote caught them entirely unaware. Even with the Governments ability to pressure a result they STILL lost. Is speaks volumes for what the 'real' count must have been and explains quite fully why they won't countenance another vote.
The result wasn't as a result of ANY 'influence' by leave or remain - it was a result entirely of the EU's own making. They clearly don't offer anything that the public see as 'advantageous' and the con's outweigh the pro's by a larger margin. Simple.
Supporters of Leave/Remain can bleat as much as they like about the result and how it was achieved but the people weren't 'fooled' by anyone or any campaign - they KNEW WHAT THEY WANTED.
There are obvious issues with the EU that not only affected people at the time of the vote but continue to do so to this day - immigration being but one example that is, perhaps, going to tear the whole edifice down - yet the rulers of the EU still won't see this as a concern for voters and still refuse to stop it. It's not just immigration though....
No-one agrees with the CAP, no-one agrees that the political structure of the EU Parliament is by any way ideal, no-one agrees that the Euro is 'good for Europe', no-one agrees that the expense of the structure is worth it, no-one agrees that moving the Parliament on a monthly basis is sound practise etc etc etc.
Everyone agrees that the EU isn't value-for-money, that it isn't democratic, that it is wasteful, corrupt, self-serving, arrogant, bloated etc etc etc. This isn't difficult to see and even harder to argue against.
So, far from arguing the merits or not of EU membership and the resultant, understandable, vote to leave, perhaps start discussing why the EU are so fixated, why they won't accept change that people desire, why they are so corrupt etc.
They wouldn't offer Cameron even a crumb of opportunity to influence the British people (and this in itself may have swayed some voters towards leave) nor will they entertain May's efforts.
If the EU couldn't give a shit about a country as relevant as the UK, imagine their attitude towards smaller country members??? It doesn't bode well for the future existence of the EU anyway you look at it.
We hear nothing about reasons to remain, nothing about the effect of leaving on the EU itself, nothing about their reasons for intransigence, nothing about their ultimate aim......
It's what we DON'T KNOW about the EU (or its plans for the future) that are worse than what we DO KNOW. And what we DO know is enough to want to leave.
For all the 'debate' in those who consider themselves to be movers and shakers I can't see another referendum or immediate GE resolving the Brexit issues.
Assuming we could wait long enough for another referendum... what is the point? If the question is a repeated Remain/Leave binary choice then no extra 'authenticity' has been generated, despite the long delay. If the questions are more complex then I can't see the referendum actually taking place at all.
And if we are tipped into an early GE... what will the party manifestos say? Nobody trusts Corbyn or May, and the Remain/Leave issue splits both parties. Either the manifestos will be full of weasel words or the parties must 'plump' for a particular position (which they could do now if they so chose).
Best way forward? Clean Brexit now and a cross party committee to sort out any loose details later. It would at least burst the boil splitting each party and encourage later healing...
Yes Dave, they knew what they wanted.
Unfortunately, a time machine, to transport the UK back to 1973, where there was no such thing as the mighty, united, single market of the EU on our doorstep, and with which we have a staggeringly complex web of economic and other ties, does not exist.
They might have to revise their ambitions, therefore.
Sorry.
There is no more such a thing as a "clean" brexit than there is a "clean" beheading or disembowelment.
The best solution would be to leave the EU and apply to join the EEA/EFTA. If people wanted to distance themselves further, then they could become manifesto issues, on which parties could fight elections, and we could do things properly according to the UK Constitution.
No-one agrees with the CAP, no-one agrees that the political structure of the EU Parliament is by any way ideal, no-one agrees that the Euro is 'good for Europe', no-one agrees that the expense of the structure is worth it, no-one agrees that moving the Parliament on a monthly basis is sound practise etc etc etc. Dave G
PRECISELY! So it rather begs the question, why the EU at all? Perhaps because pretty much everyone in Europe, besides the British, knows what the alternative is. Unlike the British they haven't forgotten their history lessons. Raed bangs on about it quite abit, about keeping Germany and France locked in a 'petit mort' embrace. The Alternative is separate "Sovereign, independant,democratic nations" (to quote the Brexiteers).
Unless things have changed, most German TV ads on the public service broadcaster ZDF are for OTC "Medications" and after each and every such ad there is intoned in a serious voice and written on the screen "for risks and side effects consult your doctor or apothecary".
There should be such a warning on LEAVE (be it brexit, Dexit, Frexit etc) propaganda anywhere in the EU: "for risks and side effects consult a history book or ask your grandparents".
Post a Comment