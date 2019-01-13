UK could cope without Dover

Now I have to apologise to the myriad ranks of mid-level civil servants here, dedicated and professional. They lack the anilingual abilities, mendacity and hypocrisy of those destined for permanent secretaries, but their straightforward research and inherent honesty has built up a dam of information that has been held back by their bosses, such was Mrs May's determination to restrict any useful information that would weaken the Robbins Treaty. From such internal censorship grew myths such as Dover.
Well, the recent past, once the government could deny Clean Brexit planning no more, has seen a veritable tsunami of evidence in favour of Clean Brexit coming from the bowels of government. I offer, ladies and gentlemen, just one graphic from UK Port Freight Statistics, from the Department of Transport (one of whose alumni is a valued reader of this blog):
|UK PORTS - TONNAGE HANDLED 2017
Their trick has been to play fast and loose with the words ‘ferries’ and ‘freight’, using whichever carries the most emotive baggage according to the spurious argument being presented.
Indeed. Dover handles mainly Ro-Ro the majority of which is inward bound from EU. Impact would therefore be to EU rather than UK. Plenty of other ports could handle more Ro-Ro.
This from the Brexit Central blog makes interesting reading.
https://brexitcentral.com/supposed-cliff-edge-leaving-eu-wto-terms-another-millennium-bug/
My view is and has been that the choice is between living in a regime run by people who dislike us and have no thought for what we want or what is good for us as a nation, who we don't elect and who we can't remove. The alternative is living in a regime run by people who dislike us and have no thought for what we want or what is good for us as a nation but who we elect and who we can remove from office. That difference gives us all a chance to improve our lives and it's missing from the EU option.
There may be several months of turmoil after the 29th March but it won't last forever and the prize is a better form of freedom than is on offer from the EU. The prize is either much more than the cost and that's why I believe we will be better off Leaving the EU.
Yep, most of ours goes from London (25-30 20 and 40 footers a week)
Look, you’ve spent a lot of time on that and it might be factually correct, but I’ve looked in my heart and I just know that somewhere out there, beyond the white cliffs of Dover, beyond the failing EU, beyond the top 50 gdp per capita countries, beyond sense, logic and experience, there’s a country where they go wobbly at the sight of a ruddy-faced, middle-aged Englishman in a pith helmet, where they’ll worship a Corby trouser press as if it was an omen from an alien civilisation, where the mention of Schweppes tonic water makes the heart beat faster and the thought of a Werther’s Original is enough to induce drooling. That country will recognise our innate superiority and bow down before us, the English, the true masters of the earth. So onwards, Brexiters, onwards to a glorious future where Britannia once again rules the waves, where an Englishman can tell Johnny foreigner what’s good for him, where the Queen reigns over half the earth and where Nigel Farage is worshipped as a living god. Let’s make it happen, let’s Brexit!
Anon, your slip is showing: you are convinced - or have believed the hype - that Brexit is all about racists and xenophobes. So, so far from the truth. I suggest you tell the team-leader looking over your shoulder in the Remain internet troll 'call centre' bunker that you have failed, get out into the fresh air.
Hmmm what I take from that graphic is that we import more than we export through our ports. Not sure if that is such a healthy sign.
As to Ro-Ro congestion, I would be more optimistic the yUK.gove was right if they were to reopen not only Ramsgate/Ostend but Flexistowe/Zeebrugge along with increasing the Chunnel flow.
Werther’s Original -Anon
Aren't they German?
So it's just about "coping" now?
Not about thriving and flourishing?
Anon 10.55 - and that's exactly why 'Remain' lost the referendum.
Thirty years in construction taught me many things. One of which was, if you wanted to really know what was happening on site, have a brew and a fag with the site housewife, the labourer who makes the tea, keeps the site huts clean, answers the phone and signs for deliveries.
You're reviving a stereotype that was outdated even when Goebbels used it nearly eighty years ago.
Yes, you really are that much out of touch. Put some trousers on and get out of the house is my advice.
Span Ows. The brexit cravers include all sorts, from those who politely and eloquently express a view, such as Rees-Mogg (the implications of which are reprehensible however - a return to killing in Ireland, about which he apparently does not care), to those who would murder democratically-elected MPs as has already happened.
No, you can't claim that they're all one or the other. No one did.
And as for "project fear", no, if you run blindfolded across the M25 then you are not certain to be killed. However, only a Leave voter would be so pathetically weak-minded as to be persuaded actually to do it.
Anonymous said "Look, you’ve spent a lot of time......"
If that's all you have, just quietly fade away. Stop embarrassing yourself. You're certainly not embarrassing us.
Werthers? I believe so Jack. And Schweppes was Swiss wasn't he?
