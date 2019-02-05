Cookie Notice

Tuesday, 5 February 2019

Europe - Organised crime bosses back the EU

Europe's organised crims and mafiosi clearly believe that contrary to EUphile scare stories, they would be better off under the EU than under the security regimes of individual states. Sinn Fein's Remainer stance comes not only from legitimate political concerns but, one suspects, a certain sympathy for IRA members now deply involved in organised crime. Before the referendum, Irish courts seized €28m from ex-PIRA organised crime bosses, much of which, it is thought, originated from EU grant scams which are funded in part by UK taxpayers. The amount seized is only the tip of the iceburg - perhaps only 5% of the proceeds of ex-terrorist organised crime in Ireland.

We have posted before on the murder of journalists working on organised crime stories throughout Europe, many of which involved serious fraud and corruption of EU funds. From Veronica Guerin in 1996 to Daphne Caruana Galizia, blown apart by a mafia car bomb in Malta in 2017, dirty EU money attracts the worst and most vile criminal elements in our society. Unused airports and motorways going nowhere in the Mezzogiorno to the fouling of Loch Corrib in Galway with raw sewage from crooked developers snouting the EU grant trough all bear the hand of organised crime. And it's unstoppable by EU-wide security and police action.

Indeed, some professional UK police officers have deep suspicions as to the integrity of many of those working for both Europol and Frontex, and there have been persistent rumours of deep and embedded organised crime representation in both organisations. These suspicions also extend to the EU itself. Despite the most committed efforts of the governments of many member states, and of individual MEPs, the EU has failed over many years to introduce an effective set of measures to counter organised crime in Europe. Both in terms of a concerted pursuit of organised crime, and an agreed framework for confiscation of the proceeds of crime, the EU has failed to act. In a 2017 EU Observer article entitled "Mafia money pollutes the EU economy", the authors conclude
On 7 October 2016, the EU parliament approved the report on the fight against corruption, prepared by an Italian MEP, Laura Ferrara, which partially adopts the work of Alfano's special committee. The report's 35 pages echoes the same wish-list to the EU commission, that the offence of "criminal association regardless of consummation of criminal ends" should be punishable.

And yet, there has still been very little progress. It's like a broken record.
In the light of the evidence it seems that there is an almost symbiotic relationship between the capos of the EU and Europe's crime bosses. Make no mistake, the UK's fight against crime will be more effective, safer and more secure from criminal infiltration after Brexit than now - and that may also be part of the reason why some Irish factions are exhibiting such sustained opposition to Brexit.


4 comments:

right-writes said...

A political system that has been designed to creep up on society in this way can only have graft at its heart.

5 February 2019 at 08:10
Anonymous said...

Well, just compare the crime rate for the mosts serious of all, between the US and the UK, or any other EU country, notably Ireland:

https://www.nationmaster.com/country-info/stats/Crime/Violent-crime/Murder-rate

So where would you rather live?

5 February 2019 at 08:37
Anonymous said...

The global map page among these shows it graphically. Note the UK re the rest of the EU:

http://economicsandpeace.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/The-Economic-Cost-of-Violence-Containment.pdf

5 February 2019 at 08:43
Raedwald said...

Anon - you're not really being honest are you? Your mendacity, twisting the truth and fake news is quite typical of the EU though - so thankyou for proving it yet again. Your first reference is for murder, the second for acts of terrorism. They are unrelated.

However, this is useful from your first source;

https://www.nationmaster.com/country-info/stats/Crime/Rape-rate

It shows the rape rate. Sweden is 6th in the world, between Surinam and Bermuda. Belgium is 13th, France 27th - both higher than Guyana or Mexico.

Where would your daughter rather live?

5 February 2019 at 09:11

